ANTWERP – Three was the lucky number for Wayne Trace Friday night at Antwerp.
The Raiders won all three games played on the night and capped the night with a Kyle Stoller three-point shot from the top of the key with four seconds remaining to lift Wayne Trace to a 46-43 victory over the Paulding County rival Archers.
“This is a great win for us, especially over here,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “Doug does a great job with his kids and it was a battle all night long. We knew it would be and we were fortunate that our last shot was good.”
Tied at 43-43 with ten seconds remaining, Wayne Trace inbounded to Stoller who then found Brooks Laukhuf. However, Laukhuf returned the pass to Stoller who set up and connected on the game-winning shot from the top of the key.
“It is always a great game between two county rivals,” added the Wayne Trace coach. “Both teams played their hearts out tonight.”
Antwerp entered the fourth quarter with a 33-31 lead and the Archers extended the margin to start the period.
Landon Brewer started the period’s scoring with a three-pointer before two Parker Moore foul shots put the Archers in front 38-31 with 6:21 remaining.
A Stoller three-point play pulled Wayne Trace within 38-34 before a Brooks Laukhuf one-handed layup cut the Raider deficit to 38-36.
Following a Carson Altimus bucket for Antwerp, Cale Winans scored for the Raiders and Laukhuf followed with a three-point field goal that gave the Raiders a 41-40 advantage at the 3:31 mark.
Another Altimus bucket put the Archers back on top 42-41 but Wayne Trace responded quickly.
Stoller converted on a pair of foul shots to give the Raiders a 43-42 lead with 2:34 left on the clock before Brewer hit one of two free throws to knot the game at 43-43 at the 1:53 mark.
Neither team would score again from there until Stoller’s trey as Wayne Trace picked up the victory to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the Green Meadows Conference. Antwerp falls to 9-3 in all games and 2-2 in the conference.
In a low-scoring opening stanza, the Raiders posted a 6-5 lead at the end of eight minutes of action before taking their biggest lead at 16-9 in the second quarter on a Brooks Laukhuf basket.
Single free throws from Moore and Brewer cut the Antwerp deficit to 18-11 before Brewer hit a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to slice the Wayne Trace lead to 18-14 at the midway point.
The third quarter featured five ties with two late free throws and a three-point field goal by Reid Lichty putting the Archers on top 33-31 entering the final period.
Lichty led the way for Antwerp, scoring a dozen of his team high 16 points in the third quarter while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brewer finished with a double-double, totaling 13 points and ten boards while dishing out three assists.
Moore aided the Archer cause with seven points and three steals while Altimus posted five points and four rebounds.
Stoller paced all scorers with 18 points for Wayne Trace and added eight rebounds in the contest. Brooks Laukhuf picked up 17 markers and Hudson Myers chipped in five points with Tyler Davis hauling in a game high 13 rebounds.
Each team finished with 27 rebounds and eight turnovers in the contest. Antwerp was 12 of 37 from the field (32 percent) and hit 15 of 24 free throws (63 percent). Wayne Trace connected on 19 of 40 shots (48 percent) while making five of nine foul shots (56 percent).
Wayne Trace returns to action Saturday night as the Raiders visit Miller City while the Archers travel to Patrick Henry Saturday evening.
WAYNE TRACE (46) — Myers 5; T. Laukhuf 4; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 2; B. Laukhuf 17; Clemens 0; Davis 0; Stoller 18. Totals 19-40 5-9 46.
ANTWERP (43) — Moore 7; McMichael 0; Altimus 5; Lichty 16; Brewer 13; Savina 0; Fuller 2. Totals 12-37 15-24 43.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-16 (Myers, B. Laukhuf, Stoller), Antwerp 4-23 (Lichty 2, Brewer 2). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 27 (Davis 13), Antwerp 27 (Brewer 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 8, Antwerp 8.
Wayne Trace 6 12 13 15 — 46
Antwerp 5 9 19 10 — 43
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 27-26.
