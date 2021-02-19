ST. MARYS — Tasked with defending quick guards and bruising post play, Defiance held its own through two quarters but host St. Marys outscored the Bulldogs 24-14 in the third period and downed DHS 64-51 in Western Buckeye League action on Friday.

St. Marys’ 6-9 sophomore center Austin Parks rolled up 12 of his 16 points in the second half for the Roughriders (14-8, 5-3 WBL) but the perimeter duo of LeTrey Williams and Jadin Davis combined for seven 3-pointers and 18 points each to lead the charge.

The late goings of each of the first two quarters were damaging for DHS (13-8, 6-3 WBL) as Williams hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to put St. Marys up 12-10 after one before hitting another key 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run to end the second quarter and hold a narrow 24-23 halftime lead.

“The end of the second quarter was really when the tide turned,” lamented Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “We had a seven-point lead and missed some opportunities to hold them to one shot and we were impatient offensively. They rattled off eight in a row and the momentum was theirs.”

The Roughriders’ aggressiveness and size played a role in the victory as St. Marys out-rebounded the Bulldogs 32-26.

“We went toe-to-toe with (St. Marys) for 16 minutes and should’ve been ahead,” noted Lehman. “There’s a very small margin for error against good teams and when they shoot it like that, they’ll be difficult to beat.”

Sophomore Isaac Schlatter scored a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs, with 18 coming in the second half alone. CJ Zachrich hit a pair of 3-pointers to net 10 as Defiance shot just 5-of-20 from outside the arc.

Defiance will cap off the regular season Saturday at Lima Central Catholic for a 2:30 p.m. junior varsity tipoff before facing Van Wert in a Division II sectional championship game at “The Dawg Pound” on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

“The third quarter really highlighted our lack of getting 50-50 balls the entire night,” said Lehman. “We weren’t very strong going and getting the basketball … Once again we saw when someone else was more aggressive, it’s difficult to keep pace. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys to play with an edge against opponents that are maybe a little bit better than us.”

DEFIANCE (51) — Shaw 6; Frederick 4; Jimenez 7; Schlatter 20; Lammers 2; CJ Zachrich 10; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 2. Totals 20-49 6-7 51.

ST. MARYS (64) — Williams 18; Johnson 0; Davis 18; Bowers 0; Sullivan 7; Reineke 1; Turner 4; Parks 16. Totals 24-52 7-10 64.

Three-point goals: Defiance 5-20 (Schlatter 2, CJ Zachrich 2, Shaw), St. Marys 9-24 (Davis 4, Williams 3, Sullivan 2). Rebounds: Defiance 26, St. Marys 32. Turnovers: Defiance 10, St. Marys 10.

Defiance 10 13 14 14 — 51

St. Marys 12 12 24 16 — 64

Reserves: St. Marys, 60-51.

