Lima Shawnee entered Friday’s Western Buckeye League matchup at Defiance’s ‘Dawg Pound’ amidst a 35-game regular-season winning streak and outscoring opponents by an average score of 82-40.
Against a youthful Bulldog squad, Shawnee backed up its lofty reputation by scorching the court with an up-tempo attack and blitzing the Bulldogs, 77-43.
Shawnee (7-0, 2-0 WBL) hit 20-of-31 shots in the first half (64.5 percent) and 32-of-57 (56.1 percent) from the field in the game, led by 33 points from defending Division II Ohio Player of the Year George Mangas (30 ppg entering Friday).
“Our two keys were to keep them off the offensive boards and limit transition opportunities and we didn’t do either of those very well,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “When your two keys go out the window quickly, you’re not going to have success. It’s tough to stop (Shawnee), I mean there’s been nobody that’s stopped them in two years.
“The margin for error is so small and we dug ourselves a pretty big deficit by the time we started making shots.”
After a missed opening shot, the Indians converted buckets on their next five attempts to race out to an 11-2 lead just 2:35 into the game.
The lead swelled to as much as 16-2 before a deep 3-pointer from DHS sophomore Bradyn Shaw but 3-of-11 shooting for the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-1 WBL) in the opening stanza led to a hole too deep to dig out of and a 25-7 deficit after eight minutes.
Shawnee, which went 25-0 last season before their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak ahead of the regional semifinals, used transition play to the maximum with outlet passes off defensive rebounds with 6-5 senior center Tyson Elwer making room inside and hitting a pair of first-half 3-pointers to help the cause.
“Our key coming in was to give them one shot and then play at our pace,” explained Shawnee coach Mark Triplett. “They’ve been a team that’s had success, they’ve been able to slow the game down a little bit and we know they have guys that can shoot it ... it was a sense of urgency on the defensive end of the floor and then getting out and going on the offensive side.”
Down 33-9 following a Mangas layup with 5:45 in the second quarter, Defiance found a bit of a spark with three consecutive longballs – two from sophomore Isaac Schlatter and another from senior CJ Zachrich.
The shots went cold on the next four attempts for DHS and Shawnee roared back with a 13-0 run to go back up 49-18 with seconds to go. Shaw hit a spot-up trey just before the horn to send Defiance to the locker room down 49-21.
Mangas tallied 33 points in three quarters of work, with 12 layups, two 3-pointers and three free throws on 14-of-22 shooting from the field.
“I think his ability to run the floor and move without the basketball, he just has a great feel for the offensive end of the floor,” said Triplett. “He has the ball very little on the offensive end to get the points that he gets and I think that’s a testament to our style of play ... where our guys just share the basketball so well.”
Elwer added 13 points and five rebounds in his three quarters on the court.
Shaw hit three triples and tallied 11 points for Defiance while Isaac Schlatter put up a career-high 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Defiance committed 18 turnovers, 10 in the first half, and was out-rebounded 17-8 in the first two quarters. The Bulldogs shot 18-of-46 for the contest (39.1 percent).
“It’s a learning experience,” said Lehman. “I’m not big on moral victories but we saw things and we’ve got to understand that (opponents) are people just like we are ... It’s tough for young kids to deal with that, but the sooner they realize they can compete with them, the sooner we’ll be able to have more success against teams that good.”
The schedule doesn’t get easier for the Bulldogs on Saturday as Defiance welcomes Division I power Toledo St. John’s for a 4:30 p.m. JV tilt.
LIMA SHAWNEE (77) — Numbers 0; Wheeler 5; Berke 3; Miller 6; Mangas 33; Vermillion 6; Elwer 13; Daily 0; Freiburger 3; Altenbach 0; Best 0; Johnson 5. Totals 32-57 6-9 77.
DEFIANCE (39) - Shaw 11; Kiessling 2; Frederick 0; Jimenez 0; Lammers 3; CJ Zachrich 7; Nafziger 2; Cay. Zachrich 4; Black 0; Saldana 0. Totals 18-46 0-1 39.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee 7-15 (Mangas 2, Elwer 2, Wheeler, Bertke, Freiburger), Defiance 7-20 (Shaw 3, Schlatter 2, Lammers, CJ Zachrich). Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 30 (Miller 6), Defiance 24 (Schlatter 6). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 7, Defiance 18.
Lima Shawnee 25 24 21 7 — 77
Defiance 7 14 14 8 — 43
Reserves: Lima Shawnee, 46-33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.