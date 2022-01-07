LIMA — Defiance trimmed a 20-point second-half deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter but host Lima Shawnee had too much firepower for the Bulldogs in an 86-77 Tribe win in Western Buckeye League action on Friday.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 2-1 WBL) racked up 33 points in the fourth quarter to create the final margin and led the game 8-0 early before a 12-0 run by Shawnee gave the Indians (8-2, 3-0) a lead they did not relinquish. After trailing by 14 at half, Defiance again rattled off an 8-0 run to make things a two-possession game before the hosts pulled away.
“When we guard, offense is easier to come by but our defense was atrocious,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “Until we start defending, we’re in for a lot of letdowns. Our guys fight and give effort when challenged by the coaches but we need to come out with that mentality and play meaner.”
Defiance saw a pair of outstanding outings as junior Cayden Zachrich racked up a career-high 30 points on the night, hitting four 3-pointers. Junior guard Bradyn Shaw matched his longball total, chipping in 24 points and four assists for Defiance.
That scoring output paled in comparison, however, as Austin Miller rakced up 26 points and seven rebounds against the Bulldogs, one of four Shawnee players in double figures as the Tribe shot 63 percent from the field. Brady Wheeler (18 points), Will McBride (16), Jamari Johnson (13) and Anthony Best (10) all hit double digits.
“Cayden and Brayden scored it well but we felt confident getting looks against Shawnee,” added Lehman. “Scoring 77 doesn’t mean a thing if the other team is able to toy with you and do whatever they want at the defensive end ... It’s gut-check time and we need to develop some mental toughness and gumption defensively immediately.”
Defiance will return to the planks for a road test at 7-3 Wauseon on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (77) — Shaw 24; Kiessling 8; Frederick 2; Schlatter 6; Lopez 2; Lammers 4; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 30; Jimenez 1. Totals 29-60 6-11 77.
LIMA SHAWNEE (86) — McBride 16; Best 10; Noonan 0; Wheeler 18; Bowers 0; Miller 26; Altenbach 0; Fisher 0; Johnson 13; Gabes 1; Lynch 2. Totals 26-41 24-33 86.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Shaw 4, Zachrich 4, Kiessling 2, Schlatter, Lammers. Lima Shawnee — McBride 3, Wheeler 3, Miller 2, Johnson. Rebounds: Defiance 15 (Zachrich 4), Lima Shawnee 23 (Miller 7). Turnovers: Defiance 8, Lima Shawnee 10.
Defiance 15 11 18 33 — 77
Shawnee 17 23 21 25 — 86
Reserves: Lima Shawnee, 47-39.
