AYERSVILLE — Nate Gerber went for 25 points, putting him over 1,000 for his career — as the Raiders downed the Pilots 78-38 in area boys hoops action on Friday.
Gerber becomes the ninth player all-time at Wayne Trace to go over 1,000 points for his career.
Jace Vining added 15 points and Alex Reinhart chipped in 14 as the Raiders improved to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in the GMC.
Jakob Trevino led Ayersville (7-11, 0-6) with 10 points.
WAYNE TRACE (78) - T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 3; Miller 4; Speice 0; Gerber 25; Crosby 6; Vining 15; McClure 2; Graham 0; Reinhart 14; Crosby 4. Totals 26-18-78.
AYERSVILLE (38) - Trevino 10; Clark 4; Calhoun 4; I. Eiden 3; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 8; L. Schlachter 4; McGuire 1; Okuley 0; Sherman 0; T. Schlachter 2; Cook 0; Clark 2.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (8-21) — Gerber 3-5, Vining 3-6, T. Sinn 1-2, C. Sinn 1-3. Ayersville (1-12) — Trevino 1-6. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 31 (Reinhart 7), Ayersville 29 (Clark 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Ayersville 22.
Wayne Trace 21 20 22 15 — 78
Ayersville 6 15 13 4 — 38
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 36-30.
Antwerp 70, Holgate 39
HOLGATE — No. 4 Antwerp remained undefeated as the Archers got past Holgate 70-39 to clinch at least a share of the program’s first GMC championship since 2011.
The Archers took a 15-2 lead after one period. Jagger Landers led four players in double figures for Antwerp (17-0, 6-0 GMC), with 16 points. Austin Lichty had 12, Jayvin Landers added 11 and Blake Schuette chipped in 10 points.
Antwerp can secure an outright league crown with a victory at Edgerton on Tuesday.
Holgate (4-15, 0-6) got 15 points from Abe Kelly on five treys and 10 points from Bailey Sonnenberg.
ANTWERP (70) - Eaken 5; Jag. Landers 16; Jay. Landers 11; Krouse 0; Hines 0; Schuette 10; Sheedy 9; Savina 5; Lichty 12; Sproles 2; Grant 0; McMichael 0; Recker 0. Totals 27-10-71.
HOLGATE (39) - Sonnenberg 10; Wenner 2; Thacker 0; Hartman 2; Kelly 15; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Hattemer 2; Medina 6. Totals 12-8-39.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Lichty 2, Eaken, Jay. Landers, Sheedy, Savina. Holgate — Kelly 5, Sonnenberg 2.
Antwerp 15 20 16 19 — 70
Holgate 2 13 11 13 — 39
Tinora 49, Edgerton 40
Tinora took control of the game with a 25-2 second period as the Rams held off Edgerton 49-40 in GMC action.
Marcus Grube and Evan Willitzer each hit four treys in the game. They combined for eight of the 11 the Rams hit in the contest.
Grube led Tinora (11-9, 4-2 GMC) with 18 points. Willitzer was behind with 14 and Nolan Schafer added 10.
Jaron Cape paced Edgerton (10-9, 2-4 GMC) with 19 points. Colin Gary supplied 12 points.
EDGERTON (40) – Blue 1; Cape 19; Pahl 5; Landel 2; Gary 12; Wolfe 0; Showalter 1. Totals 11-13-40.
TINORA (49) – Mar. Grube 18; Willitzer 14; Max Grube 5; Schafer 10; Cramer 2; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 15-8-49.
Three-point goals: Edgerton – Cape 3, Gary 2. Tinora – Mar. Grube 4, Willitzer 4, Schafer 2, Max Grube. Rebounds: Edgerton 16, Tinora 14. Turnovers: Edgerton 9, Tinora 10.
Edgerton 15 1 2 22 – 40
Tinora 7 2 25 15 – 49
Evergreen 59, Wauseon 57
WAUSEON — Evergreen held off a late charge to defeat Wauseon 59-57 for their first victory over the Indians since Feb. 18, 2011.
Mason Loeffler scored 19 points for the Vikings (16-1, 5-0 NWOAL) while Nate Brighton added 17 and Jack Etue scored 12.
Sean Brock paced the Indians (13-6, 3-2 NWOAL) with 16 while Noah Tester added 14 and Connar Penrod chipped in with 12.
EVERGREEN (59) — Lumbrezer 9; Etue 12; M. Loeffler 19; E. Loeffler 2; Brighton 17. Totals 18-15-59.
WAUSEON (57) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 0; N. Tester 14; DeGroff 0; Penrod 12; Brock 16; Wilson 9. Totals 23-7-57.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — M. Loeffler 4, Etue 2, Brighton, Lumbrezer. Wauseon — N. Tester 4.
Evergreen 16 15 12 16 — 59
Wauseon 11 15 14 17 — 57
Reserves: Wauseon won.
Archbold 64, Delta 26
ARCHBOLD — Archbold drained 13 treys in a 64-26 blowout of Delta.
Elijah Zimmerman led the Bluestreaks (14-4, 5-0 NWOAL) with 11, while Trey Theobald and Noah Cheney each scored 10.
Hunter Tresnan-Reighard scored eight points for the Panthers (6-12, 1-4 NWOAL).
DELTA (26) — B. Risner 4; Knapp 3; J. Tresnan-Reighard 4; N. Risner 7; H. Tresnan-Reighard 8. Totals 9-5-26.
ARCHBOLD (64) — Gomez 5; Al. Roth 9; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 10; Zimmerman 11; Cheney 10; Hagans 3; Williams 3; Kammeyer 4. Totals 24-3-64.
Three-point goals: Delta — N. Risner 2, Knapp. Archbold — Al. Roth 3, Au. Roth 3, Theobald 2, Cheney 2, Gomez, Zimmerman, Williams. Rebounds: Delta 9, Archbold 26. Turnovers: Delta 20, Archbold 10.
Delta 2 6 6 12 — 26
Archbold 19 8 12 25 — 64
Reserves: Archbold, 44-25.
Liberty Center 47,
Swanton 42
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center was outscored 11-8 in the final quarter but prevailed against Swanton, 47-42.
Trent Murdock scored 17 points to lead the Tigers (10-8, 2-3 NWOAL) while Carter Burdue scored 10.
Josh Vance paced the Bulldogs (7-11, 1-4 NWOAL) with 14 points.
SWANTON (42) — Vance 14; Weigel 6; Betz 3; Bartlett 7; Pelland 2; Thornton 9; Crow 1. Totals 15-8-42.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) — Shafer 2; Keller 8; Burdue 10; Righi 0; Leatherman 6; Conrad 4; Murdock 17. Totals 21-3-47.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Vance 2, Betz, Bartlett. Liberty Center — Leatherman 2.
Swanton 5 10 16 11 — 42
Liberty Center 11 18 10 8 — 47
Bryan 59, Patrick Henry 27
BRYAN — Bryan improved to 13-5 (3-2 NWOAL) with a 59-27 victory over Patrick Henry.
Reese Jackson led the Golden Bears with 20 points while Caleb Zuver added 12 points.
Kaden Rosebrook scored nine points for the Patriots (2-16, 0-5 NWOAL).
PATRICK HENRY (27) — Jackson 8; Crossland 4; Seeman 3; Rosengarten 1; Rosebrook 9; Williams 2. Totals 10-5-27.
BRYAN (59) — Arthur 8; Dean 2; Martinez 6; Rohrer 6; Lamberson 3; Jackson 20; Zuver 12; Cox 2. Totals 22-10-59.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Jackson, Crossland. Bryan — Zuver 4, Jackson. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 17 (Crossland 6), Bryan 21 (Jackson 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 24, Bryan 14.
Patrick Henry 6 6 9 6 — 27
Bryan 15 16 20 8 — 59
Reserves: Bryan, 37-17.
Sylvania Northview 64,
Napoleon 51
SYLVANIA — Sylvania Northview used a 20-12 advantage in the second period to pull away to a 64-51 win over Napoleon.
Sean Craig paced Northview (10-9, 6-5 NLL) with 19 points, while Brendon Sharp bucketed 17 points and Justin Noe chipped in 13 points.
Josh Mack led Napoleon (4-14, 1-10 NLL) with 19 points and Landon Willeman added 11 points.
NAPOLEON (51) — Hinojosa 6; Mack 19; Warncke 2; Rosebrook 3; Gerdeman 6; Fraker 4; Willeman 11. Totals 20-3-51.
SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW (64) — Miklovic 2; Sharp 17; Hartnett 5; Summers 2; Noe 13; Matuszauski 6; Craig 19. Totals 24-10-64.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Willeman 3, Hinojosa 2, Gerdeman 2, Rosebrook. Sylvania Northview — Sharp 3, Matuszauski 2, Hartnett.
Napoleon 9 12 17 13 — 51
Northview 11 20 17 16 — 64
Stryker 52, Edon 45 (OT)
STRYKER — Joe Ramon hit a pair of key 3-pointers in overtime as Stryker outlasted Edon, 52-45.
Joe Ramon hit seven treys overall to lead the Panthers with 21 points. Kaleb Holsopple added 16 points for Stryker (4-14, 3-8 BBC).
Drew Gallehue paced Edon (8-10, 7-3 BBC) with 15 points. Austin Kiess tossed in 14 and Jack Berry had 11.
EDON (45) - Berry 11; Schaffter 3; Myers 0; D. Kiess 0; A.Kiess 14; Dulle 0; Zulch 2; Gallehue 15. Totals 14-12-45.
STRYKER (52) - Huffman 4; Bowers 8; Holsopple 16; Ramon 21; Liechty 0; Harris 0; Barnum 1; Sloan 2. Totals 16-9-52.
Three-point goals: Edon — Berry 3, A. Kiess, Gallehue. Stryker — Ramon 7; Holsopple 3, Bowers.
Edon 10 6 12 11 6 — 45
Stryker 11 10 11 7 13 — 52
Fayette 52, Hilltop 33
WEST UNITY — Fayette had nine players in the scoring column in a 52-33 victory over Hilltop.
Elijah Lerma led the Eagles (11-8, 7-3 BBC) with 12 points while Tanner Wagner scored 10.
Jay Garrett paced the Cadets (1-17, 0-10 BBC) with 12 points. Griffin McEwen chipped in with 11.
FAYETTE (52) — Colegrove 2; Wentz 4; Eberly 7; Mitchell 6; Brinegar 6; Wagner 10; Lemley 3; Lerma 12; Aguilar 2.
HILLTOP (33) — Funkhouser 5; Schlosser 2; Garrett 12; McEwen 11; Beres 3.
Fayette 10 20 4 18 — 52
Hilltop 10 3 7 13 — 33
Reserves: Fayette, 37-27.
Pettisville 48,
North Central 44
PETTISVILLE — Graeme Jacoby scored 22 points and nabbed 11 rebounds to lead Pettisville past North Central 48-44 and secure the outright league championship.
Isaac Reynolds chipped in with 11 for the Blackbirds (12-6, 10-0 BBC). Jacoby finished 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.
Jack Bailey led the Eagles (10-10, 6-5 BBC) with 13 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) — Bailey 13; C. Patten 0; Cruz 2; L. Patten 5; Williams 7; Justice 5; Hayes 4; Hicks 0; Lehsten 6. Totals 14-10-42.
PETTISVILLE (48) — Avina 9; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 4; Horning 0; Jacoby 2; Reynolds 11; Jacoby 22. Totals 14-16-48.
Three-point goals: North Central — Bailey 2, Williams, Justice. Pettisville — Avina 2, Reynolds 2.
North Central 6 15 5 16 — 42
Pettisville 12 9 10 17 — 48
Reserves: North Central, 44-38.
Ottoville 58, Continental 21
CONTINENTAL — Josh Thorbahn scored 16 points to lead Ottoville past Continental, 58-21.
Ryan Suever added 10 points for the Big Green (16-3, 6-1 PCL).
Reed Warnement paced the Pirates (4-15, 1-4 PCL) with six points.
OTTOVILLE (58) — Miller 6; Schlagbaum 5; Manns 4; Suever 10; Kortokrax 2; Miller 5; Thorbahn 16; Furley 3; Fisher 4; Trentman 3. Totals 21-9-58.
CONTINENTAL (21) — Huff 4; Becher 2; Coleman 3; Warnement 6; Brecht 3; Recker 1; Davis 2. Totals 9-3-21.
Ottoville 15 9 19 15 — 58
Continental 2 4 10 5 — 21
Reserves: Continental, 36-34.
Liberty-Benton 57,
Pandora-Gilboa 34
PANDORA — Ben Spiess scored 23 points to power Liberty-Benton past Pandora-Gilboa, 57-34.
Marcellus Eckford added 10 points for the Eagles (11-7, 6-2 BVC).
Walker Macke and Ryan Johnson each scored 10 points for the Rockets (7-10, 3-5 BVC).
LIBERTY-BENTON (57) — Spiess 23; Eckford 10; Erdeljac 7; Reindel 7; Boyd 2; Dillon 2; Lyon 2; Doolittle 2; Rath 2. Totals 21-10-57.
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) — Macke 10; Johnson 10; Steiner 5; Miller 2; Meyer 2; Luginbill 2. Totals 12-8-34.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton — Spiess 3, Reindel, Erdeljac. Pandora-Gilboa — Steiner 3, Macke 2, Johnson.
Liberty-Benton 18 10 15 14 — 57
Pandora-Gilboa 8 7 10 9 — 34
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 45-24.
