ANTWERP — No. 1 Antwerp secured at least a share of its second straight Green Meadows Conference championship on Friday, knocking off Holgate 61-41.
Jagger Landers scored 16 points in the first quarter, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds and six makes from long range in the win for the Archers (17-1, 5-1 GMC), which can clinch the title outright with a win at Fairview Saturday. Owen Sheedy added three treys and 13 points.
Bailey Sonnenberg scored 12 points to lead the Tigers (8-13, 3-4 GMC), which played the program’s final GMC game after 52 years in the league.
HOLGATE (41) – Sonnenberg 12; Westrick 0; Thacker 3; Bok 5; McCord 9; Hartman 3; Boecker 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 5; Bower 4; Burgel 0; Medina 0. Totals 13-34 10-13 41.
ANTWERP (61) – Lichty 3; Recker 3; Hines 2; Landers 28; Phares 0; Krouse 5; Moore 0; McMichael 3; Sheedy 13; Sproles 0; Steel 0; Brewer 4. Totals 21-44 7-13 61.
Three-point goals: Holgate 5-18 (McCord 3, Bok, Hartman). Antwerp 9-16 (Landers 6, Sheedy 3, Recker, Krouse, McMichael. Rebounds: Holgate 16, Antwerp 27 (Landers 11). Turnovers: Holgate 9, Antwerp 4.
Holgate 7 16 8 10 — 41
Antwerp 21 18 13 9 — 61
Reserves: Holgate, 38-25.
Wayne Trace 80, Ayersville 65
HAVILAND – Kyle Stoller went for 18 points and nine rebounds, leading five Raider players in double figures, as Wayne Trace beat Ayersville 80-65 in a GMC clash.
Cameron Sinn added 14 points, Brooks Laukhuf 12, Trevor Sinn 11 and Trevor Speice threw in 10 for the Raiders (16-5, 5-2).
Jakob Trevino and Brayden Amoroso led the Pilots (11-8, 3-4) with 17 points each. Ike Eiden addd 10.
AYERSVILLE (65) – Trevino 17; Amoroso 17; I. Eiden 10; R. Clark 8; E. Clark 6; B. Eiden 5; McGuire 2; Cook 0; Youngker 0. Totals 25-9-65.
WAYNE TRACE (80) – Stoller 18; C. Sinn 14; Laukhuf 12; T. Sinn 11; Speice 10; McClure 8; Graham 4; Williamson 3; Munger 0. Totals 31-8-80.
Three-point goals: Ayersville – Amoroso 3, I. Eiden 2, Trevino. Wayne Trace – T. Sinn 3, Laukhuf 2, McClue 2, Stoller, Speice, Williamson. Rebounds: Ayersville 31 (R. Clark 8), Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 9). Turnovers: Ayersville 9, Wayne Trace 7.
Ayersville 23 10 10 22 — 65
Wayne Trace 17 19 19 25 — 80
Hicksville 58, Fairview 41
SHERWOOD — Jackson Bergman knocked down 10 buckets and finished with 28 points as Hicksville scored a 58-41 win at Fairview.
Mason Slattery chipped in 12 points for the Aces (8-10, 3-4 GMC).
Caleb Frank led the Apaches (9-7, 2-3 GMC) with 15 points.
HICKSVILLE (58) – Myers 2; Balser 8; Bergman 28; Slattery 12; Turnbull 8. Totals 23-10-58.
FAIRVIEW (41) – Retcher 2; Smith 3; Ripke 8; Frank 15; Timbrook 9; Zeedyk 4. Totals 15-8-41.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Balser 2. Fairview – Smith, Ripke, Timbrook. Rebounds: Hicksville 35, Fairview 20. Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Fairview 9.
Hicksville 17 10 11 20 – 58
Fairview 11 9 5 16 – 41
Reserves: Fairview, 41-26.
Wauseon 46, Delta 31
DELTA — Wauseon set up a battle of unbeatens for the NWOAL title after beating Delta, 46-31.
Jonas Tester carried the Indians (16-3, 6-0 NWOAL) with 15 points. Kolton DeGroff added 10.
James Ruple tallied nine points to lead the Panthers (1-18, 0-6 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (46) – Tester 15; Britsch 0; Stump 0; DeGroff 10; Hageman 0; Sauber 7; Penrod 8; Burt 2; Wilson 2; Armstrong 2; Powers 0. Totals 18-6-46.
DELTA (31) – Ju. Ruple 0; Ja. Ruple 9; Gibbons 0; Knapp 3; Sackschewsky 0; Gillen 7; Mazurowski 3; Limpf 0; Mercer 0; Mignin 0; Risner 6; Stickley 3. Totals 10-7-31.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – DeGroff 2, Tester, Penrod. Delta – Ja. Ruple, Knapp, Gillen, Risner.
Wauseon 9 15 13 9 — 46
Delta 8 6 7 10 — 31
Archbold 60, Swanton 51
ARCHBOLD — Archbold will play Wauseon next week with the NWOAL title on the line after the Bluestreaks held off Swanton, 60-51.
DJ Newman led Archbold (16-4, 6-0 NWOAL) with 20 points. Alex Roth chipped in 10.
Josh Vance paced Swanton (11-9, 3-3 NWOAL) with 23 points, including four triples. Hayden Callicotte added 11 and Cole Mitchey had 10 points.
SWANTON (51) – J. Vance 23; Weigel 2; Callicotte 11; Thornton 5; Mitchey 10. Totals 19-5-51.
ARCHBOLD (60) – Gomez 8; Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 4; Theobald 8; Newman 20; Kammeyer 8; Hurst 2. Totals 20-17-60.
Three-point goals: Swanton – J. Vance 4, Callicotte 3, Mitchey. Archbold – Al. Roth, Theobald, Newman.
Swanton 13 8 8 22 — 51
Archbold 12 15 17 16 — 60
Reserves: Archbold, 61-24.
Liberty Center 47,
Patrick Henry 38
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center rallied from 12-6 down through one period with a 22-5 second-stanza advantage to down rival Patrick Henry, 47-38.
Wyatt Leatherman’s 15 points led the way for the Tigers (10-9, 4-2 NWOAL), winners of five straight. Trey Patterson hit five buckets for 10 points.
Braden Hall drained three trifectas and netted 12 points to pace PH (7-14, 0-6 NWOAL). Caleb Rosengarten chipped in 11.
PATRICK HENRY (38) — Feehan 4; Seedorf 2; L. Johnson 2; Seemann 4; Crossland 3; C. Rosengarten 11; Meyer 0; Hall 12. Totals 14-35 7-14 38.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) — Shultz 7; Leatherman 14; Estelle 2; Hageman 0; Krugh 5; Conrad 9; Patterson 10; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 20-41 5-6 47.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 3-13 (Hall 3), Liberty Center 2-10 (Shultz, Krugh). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 9, Liberty Center 10.
Patrick Henry 12 5 10 11 — 38
Liberty Center 6 22 7 12 — 47
Montpelier 49, Pettisville 46
PETTISVILLE — Montpelier handed Pettisville just its second conference loss of the year, edging the host Blackbirds, 49-46.
A trio of players shouldered the load for the Locos (9-7, 6-4 BBC). Garrett Walz, Tylor Yahraus and Thomas Jay scored 12 points each, with Jay scoring on four first-quarter 3-pointers.
Cayden Jacoby racked up 18 points and 15 rebounds for Pettisville (13-5, 9-2 BBC), which have lost three straightk. Max Leppelmeier chipped in 13 points.
MONTPELIER (49) - Walz 12; Yahraus 12; Eitniear 1; Jay 12; Stratton 8; Bowman 2; Altaffer 2. Totals 17-43 8-14 49.
PETTISVILLE (46) — Kaufmann 3; Ripke 6; Leppelmeier 13; Beck 6; Jacoby 18; Heising 0; King 0. Totals 15-38 13-18 46.
Three-point goals: Montpelier 7-14 (Jay 4, Walz 2, Yahraus), Pettisville 3-16 (Leppelmeier 2, Kaufmann). Rebounds: Montpelier 19, Pettisville 25 (Jacoby 15). Turnovers: Montpelier 5, Pettisville 9.
Montpelier 12 5 15 14 — 49
Pettisville 8 11 9 18 — 46
Reserves: Pettisville, 36-15.
Stryker 53, Hilltop 17
WEST UNITY – Spencer Clingaman was kept off the scoreboard through the opening quarter, but led the Panthers with 15 points as Stryker (8-10, 6-4) scored a 53-17 BBC win at Hilltop.
Carson Jennings led the Cadets (1-19, 0-12) with seven points.
STRYKER (53) – Bowers 3; Holsopple 9; Treace 9; Cadwell 0; Miller 3; Woolace 1; Ramon 5; Ruffer 4; Cioffi 0; Clingaman 15; Juillard 4; Barnum 0; Sloan 0. Totals 16-8-53.
HILLTOP (17) – Jacobs 0; Haynes 0; Funkhouser 0; Eckenrode 0; Jennings 7; Hoffman 3; Carter 3; Baer 4. Totals 5-5-17.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Clingaman 4, Treace 3, Bowers, Holsopple, Miller, Ramon. Hilltop – Jennings, Hoffman.
Stryker 7 18 13 15 — 53
Hilltop 3 4 4 6 — 17
Edon 69, North Central 55
PIONEER — Three players reached double figures, led by 20 points from Jack Berry, as Edon beat North Central 69-55.
Drew Gallehue added 18 points and Cassius Hulbert chipped in 11 for the Bombers (8-8, 8-3), which were 31-of-45 from the free throw line.
The game was the first for LJ Walker, who served as interim coach for Dale Curry, who resigned earlier in the week for personal reasons.
Joey Burt led North Central (4-14, 3-5) with 18 points.
EDON (69) — Berry 20; D. Kiess 2; Steinke 7; Hamrick 6; Dye 5; Gallehue 18; Hulbert 11. Totals 19-31-69.
NORTH CENTRAL (55) — J. Burt 18; Sanford 4; Patten 6; Meyers 4; Justice 6; Pettit 9; Hayes 8; Q. Burt 0. Totals 20-11-55.
Three-point goals: Edon — none. North Central — J. Burt, Patten, Pettit, Hayes.
Edon 11 13 19 26 — 69
North Central 4 22 17 12 — 55
Ottoville 57, Lima CC 41
OTTOVILLE — Ryan Suever led Ottoville with 20 points as the Big Green won their 11th straight game with a 57-41 win over Lima Central Catholic.
Josh Thorbahn chipped in 15 points for the No. 4 Big Green (17-2).
Rossy Moore paced the T-Birds (10-9) with 12 points.
LIMA CC (41) – Other 7; Foster 4; R. Moore 12; Stolly 0; Unruh 4; Otto 0; Bailey 0; Reinhart 0; Hines 9; M. Moore 3; Bourk 2; Guagenti 0; Doneghy 0. Totals 18-3-41.
OTTOVILLE (57) – Miller 6; T. Schlagbaum 2; Manns 4; Suever 20; Kortokrax 7; K. Schlagbaum 3; Thorbahn 15; Furley 0; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 0; Trentman 0; Langhals 0. Totals 19-14-57.
Three-point goals: Lima CC – Other, Uhruh. Ottoville – Thorbahn 3, Suever 2. Rebounds: Lima CC 30 (Hines 7), Ottoville 41 (Miller, Thorbahn 6). Turnovers: Lima CC 14, Ottoville 9.
Lima CC 11 9 9 12 — 41
Ottoville 17 19 12 9 — 57
Kalida 52, Continental 29
CONTINENTAL — Kalida blew open an eight-point halftime lead with a 22-7 third-quarter edge to rout Putnam County League rival Continental, 52-29.
Tyson Siefker’s 15 points led the charge for the Wildcats (16-4, 5-2 PCL) while EJ Miller chipped in 13.
Mitchell Coleman’s 10 points were tops for the Pirates (6-13, 1-4 PCL), which have dropped four straight to teams with a 65-13 combined mark.
KALIDA (52) — Warnecke 8; Miller 13; Siebeneck 4; Vorst 2; Siefker 15; Horstman 3; Erhart 7.
CONTINENTAL (29) — Huff 8; Coleman 10; Armey 2; Knipp-Williams 2; Hoeffel 4; Sharrits 2; Recker 1.
Kalida 8 13 22 9 — 52
Continental 5 8 7 9 — 29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.