HICKSVILLE — Tinora survived down the stretch, holding off Hicksville 50-46 on Friday evening to stay in the Green Meadows Conference title race.
Luke Harris hit eight buckets and eight free throws for 24 points while grabbing seven rebounds to pace the Rams (8-8, 4-1 GMC), who will host league unbeaten Paulding next Friday in a league showdown. Aiden Rittenhouse added 10 tallies.
Aaron Klima converted 11 shots at the charity stripe and four longballs, pouring in 31 points with four rebounds and two assists in the loss for the Aces (11-6, 2-3).
TINORA (50) — Eckert 5; Plassman 6; Anders 3; Rittenhouse 10; Harris 24; Homier 2; Spychala 0; Ackerman 0. Totals 18-32 9-18 50.
HICKSVILLE (46) — Sanders 0; Klima 31; Balser 6; Langham 2; Rosalez 5; Sheets 0; Gordon 2. Totals 10-35 12-17 46.
Three-point goals: Tinora 5-12 (Plassman 2, Eckert, Anders, Rittenhouse), Hicksville 6-14 (Klima 4, Balser 2). Rebounds: Tinora 21 (Harris 7), Hicksville 20 (Klima 4). Turnovers: Tinora 9, Hicksville 7.
Tinora 15 8 15 12 — 50
Hicksville 8 15 10 13 — 46
Reserves: Hicksville, 42-28.
Antwerp 63, Ayersville 59
AYERSVILLE — Antwerp put up 23 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Ayersville for a 63-59 road league win.
Landon Brewer rolled up and dropped 31 points, five 3-pointers and five rebounds for the Archers (12-3, 3-2 GMC) while Parker Moore chipped in a dozen points.
Tyson Schlachter put up 13 points and seven boards for the Pilots (8-8, 2-3), which made just 3-of-11 free throws. Carter Michel and Ben Amoroso each had a dozen points.
ANTWERP (63) - Brewer 31; Moore 12; Altimus 9; Lichty 6; McMichael 5; Savina 0; Fuller 0; Smith 0. Totals 22-47 10-16 63.
AYERSVILLE (59) - Schlachter 13; Michel 12; Amoroso 12; McGuire 7; Clark 6; Flory 6; Brown 3. Totals 24-41 3-11 59.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 9-19 (Brewer 5, Moore 2, Lichty, McMichael), Ayersville 8-13 (Amoroso 4, Flory 2, McGuire, Brown). Rebounds: Antwerp 13 (Brewer 5), Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 7). Turnovers: Antwerp 4, Ayersville 18.
Antwerp 12 12 16 23 — 63
Ayersville 12 14 17 16 — 59
Paulding 51, Fairview 37
PAULDING — Paulding outscored Fairview 13-2 in the fourth quarter to wrap up a 5-0 GMC start and defeat the Apaches, 51-37.
Nick Manz had 13 points and four rebounds to lead Paulding (10-6, 5-0 GMC). Peyton Adams and Ethan Foltz netted 10 points apiece, nabbing six and five points, respectively.
Eli Shininger’s 12 points and eight rebounds were the top contributions for the Apaches (2-13, 0-5).
FAIRVIEW (37) — Retcher 6; Hastings 4; Lashaway 5; Kauffman 3; E. Shininger 12; Salyers 7. Totals 15-42 4-5 37.
PAULDING (51) — Zartman 7; Adams 10; Agler 13; Jones 2; Reeb 5; Foltz 10. Totals 20-51 8-10 51.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Lashaway, Kauffman, Salyers. Paulding — Adams 2, Manz. Rebounds: Fairview 26 (E. Shininger 8), Paulding 22 (Adams 6). Turnovers: Fairview 15, Paulding 7.
Fairview 9 16 10 2 — 37
Paulding 12 17 9 13 — 51
Reserves: Fairview, 39-33.
W. Trace 56, Edgerton 41
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Kyle Stoller scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half as the Raiders rolled by Edgerton, 56-41.
Stoller added 10 rebounds and three assists for WT (12-4, 3-2 GMC), which led 21-0 after one quarter.
Joel Walkup’s 11 points paced the Bulldogs (4-11, 1-4 GMC) while Nathan Swank hit three treys and netted 10.
EDGERTON (41) — Blue 0; Everetts 9; Picillo 1; Walkup 11; Herman 3; Swank 10; Kennerk 0; Baker 0; Krontz 7; Weaver 0. Totals 13-10-41.
WAYNE TRACE (56) — Myers 3; T. Laukhuf 0; Miller 5; Gerber 0; Winans 5; B. Laukhuf 9; Clemens 6; Davis 8; Stoller 17; Sinn 1; Maenle 2. Totals 24-4-56.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank 3, Herman, Krontz. Wayne Trace — Miller, Winans, B. Laukhuf, Davis. Rebounds: Edgerton 23 (Weaver 5), Wayne Trace 35 (Stoller 10). Turnovers: Edgerton 17, Wayne Trace 12.
Edgerton 0 14 8 19 — 41
Wayne Trace 21 14 13 8 — 56
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 33-12.
Wauseon 50, P. Henry 40
WAUSEON — Wauseon pulled into a tie at the top of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings and handed Patrick Henry their first league loss of the season with a 50-40 win.
Jack Leatherman led all scorers for Wauseon (10-7, 3-1 NWOAL) with 13 points while Landon Hines added 12 and Tyson Rodriguez 11.
Lincoln Creager, Kaden Rosebrook and Nash Meyer all led Patrick Henry (13-3, 3-1 NWOAL) with eight points.
There is now a four-way tie atop the NWOAL standings between Patrick Henry, Wauseon, Archbold and Delta with four games left to play.
PATRICK HENRY (40) — Creager 8; Jackson 2; Smith 4; Rosebrook 8; Behrman 3; Meyer 8; Johnson 4; Hieber 3; Rosengarten 0. Totals: 8-7-3 40.
WAUSEON (50) — Leatherman 13; Rodriguez 11; Armstrong 2; McLeod 9; Borton 0; Hines 12; Parsons 3. Totals: 13-4-12 50.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager 2, Meyer 2, Behrman, Johnson, Hieber; Wauseon — Leatherman, Rodriguez, McLeod, Parsons. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 5, Wauseon 9.
Patrick Henry 12 8 10 10 — 40
Wauseon 15 11 13 11 — 50
Archbold 66, Evergreen 50
ARCHBOLD — Host Archbold downed Evergreen 66-50 to take a spot as one of four teams tied atop the NWOAL standings.
The Blue Streaks (9-8, 3-1 NWOAL) trailed after the first quarter but outscored the Vikings (7-8, 1-3 NWOAL) 23-6 in the second quarter to take control of the contest for good.
Four players reached double figures for Archbold (9-8, 3-1 NWOAL) with Cade Brenner leading with a game-high 19 while Jayden Seiler added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Sonny Phillips and Micah Nofziger added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Tyson Woodring led the way for Evergreen (7-8, 1-3 NWOAL) with 14 points. Eli Keifer added 10, seven coming from the charity stripe.
EVERGREEN (50) — Keifer 10; Woodring 14; Lumbrezer 2; Gillen 6; Dunbar 9; Walker 9. Totals: 13-2-18 50.
ARCHBOLD (66) — Phillips 11; Brenner 19; Wendt 5; Seiler 2; Miller 5; Nofziger 10. Totals: 17-9-5 66.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Keifer, Walker; Archbold — Seiler 4, Brenner 2, Phillips, Wendt, Miller.
Evergreen 14 6 17 13 — 50
Archbold 12 23 18 13 — 66
Reserves: 60-57 Archbold
L.Center 52, Bryan 45
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center pulled even in the NWOAL, fending Bryan 52-45.
Gavin Geahlen scored a dozen points to lead the Tigers (8-7, 2-2 NWOAL) while Colton Chambers added 11.
Bryan (3-13, 0-4 NWOAL) stayed winless in the league with the loss. Evan Cox and Sam Herold each had 11 points.
BRYAN (45) — Kepler 9; Cox 11; Pelz 0; Watson 7; Keonig 3; Dunn 0; Brown 0; Herold 11; Dominique 4. Totals: 12-4-9 45
LIBERTY CENTER (52) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 9; Chapa 0; L. Kruse 8; Zeiter 4; Chambers 11; Navarre 2; Geahlen 12; Bockelman 6. Totals: 15-2-16 52.
Three-points goals: Bryan — Cox 2, Koenig, Herold; Liberty Center — C. Kruse, Zeiter.
Bryan 9 10 10 16 — 45
Liberty Center 13 13 5 21 — 52
Reserves: 31-30 Bryan
Napoleon 58, Maumee 46
NAPOLEON — Napoleon snapped a four-game losing streak behind a big game from guard Blake Wolf in a 58-46 Northern Lakes League win over Maumee.
Wolf knocked down four treys and put up 20 points for the winning Wildcats (7-8, 2-6 NLL). Caden Kruse chipped in 17 points and Trey Rubinstein netted 10 to down the Panthers (5-12, 0-9).
MAUMEE (46) — Hutchinson 7; Wagoner 0; Arndt 21; Walker 6; Brown 6; Kain 0; McCarthy 6. Totals 19-3-46.
NAPOLEON (58) — Ressler 5; Wolf 20; Peckinpaugh 0; Woods 2; Williams 0; Kruse 17; Stoner 4; Rubinstein 10; Kessler 0. Totals 21-9-58.
Three-point goals: Maumee — Brown 2, Arndt, McCarthy, Hutchinson. Napoleon — Wolf 4, Ressler, Kruse, Rubinstein.
Maumee 5 6 15 20 — 46
Napoleon 10 10 18 20 — 58
Stryker 35, Holgate 16
STRYKER — Stryker smothered Holgate, outscoring the Tigers 13-1 in the fourth quarter to seal a 35-16 Buckeye Border Conference victory.
Michael Donovan hit a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 10 for the Panthers (10-7, 5-0 BBC), who have won five straight games.
Ezekiel Belmares converted two treys for six points to pace Holgate (2-13, 1-4).
HOLGATE (16) — Giesige 0; Belmares 6; Hartman 0; Miller 2; Resendez 0; Healy 0; J. Engle 4; Alvarez 0; Kelly 1; McCord 3; Leaders 0; L. Engle 0. Totals 5-3-16.
STRYKER (35) — Wickerham 0; Juilliard 8; Villanueva 3; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 2; D. Donovan 4; Myers 0; Froelich 2; Barnum 6; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 11-9-35.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Belmares 2, McCord. Stryker — M. Donovan 2, Villanueva, D. Donovan. Turnovers: Holgate 13, Stryker 7.
Holgate 5 5 5 1 — 16
Stryker 6 6 10 13 — 35
Reserves: Stryker, 50-23.
Pettisville 44, Edon 32
EDON — Pettisville kept pace with Stryker at the top of the BBC stadings on Friday, downing Edon 44-32 on the road.
The Blackbirds (12-5, 5-0 BBC) saw Jaret Beck, Sean Adkins and Joey Ripke combine for 38 of their 44 points. Beck led the way going 6-of-11 from the charity stripe and scoring 16, Joey Ripke was 5-of-8 from the free throw line and added 13. Adkins added nine.
Edon (5-11, 2-3 BBC) was led by Max Radabaugh’s 10 points while Carter Kiess and Petyon Trausch each knocked down two threes and added eight points.
PETTISVILLE (44) — Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 9; Beck 16; Wyse 0; Harmon 0; Jacoby 4; Waidelich 0; Fenton 2. Totals: 14-25 14-26 44.
EDON (32) - Radabaugh 10; Kiess 8; Hulbert 4; Tennant 0; Oberlin 1; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 0; Reed 0; Gallehue 0; Pinkham 1. Totals: 9-32 10-16 32.
Three-points goals: Pettsville 2-4 (Ripke 2), Edon 4-10 (Kiess 2, Trausch 2). Rebounds: Pettisville 19 (Jacoby 7), Edon 22.
Pettisville 13 12 6 13 — 44
Edon 5 7 10 10 — 32
Reserves: 34-6 Pettisville
Montpelier 49, Hilltop 40
MONTPELIER — Montpelier snapped a three-game skid, holding off Hilltop 49-40.
Garrett Walz poured in 21 points to lead all scorers for the Locos (7-9, 3-2 BBC). Grant Girrell netted 15 to help the cause.
Aiden Funkhouser scored a dozen points to pace the Cadets (4-11, 0-5).
HILLTOP (40) — Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Kesler 8; Funkhouser 12; Dempsey 4; Eckenrode 5; Runkel 0; Bailey 4; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0. Totals 13-11-40
MONTPELIER (49) - Walz 21; Thorp 2; Sommer 0; Camper 4; Girrell 15; Martin 0; Brink 1; Grime 6; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0. Totals 21-7-49.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Schlosser 2, Eckenrode. Montpelier — none.
Hilltop 8 5 9 18 — 40
Montpelier 4 14 12 19 — 49
Reserves: Montpelier, 27-5.
N. Central 62, Fayette 51
FAYETTE — North Central got out to a 10 point first quarter lead and never looked back as they downed Fayette 62-51 in BBC action.
North Central (7-9, 2-3 BBC) had four players in double figures on the night with Cohen Meyers leading the way 16 points, all coming via the two. Joey Burt added 15, Gage Kidston 11 and Ben Pettit 10.
Fayette (7-10, 2-3 BBC) saw a 26 point fourth quarter but it was not enough to mount a comeback. Kaden Frenn had 10 in that final stanza and led all scorers with 18 in the game.
NORTH CENTRAL (62) — J. Burt 15; Q. Burt 6; Douglass 0; Meyers 16; Kidston 11; Smeltzer 2; Beard 2; Hicks 0; Pettit 10. Totals: 23-3-7 62.
FAYETTE (51) — Frenn 18; Moats 2; Mitchell 9; Lester 9; Whiteside 6; Goble 5; Bunnett 2. Totals: 16-2-13 51.
Three-point goals: North Central — J. Burt, Kidston, Pettit; Fayette — Goble, Frenn. Turnovers: North Central 5, Fayette 8.
North Central 21 10 9 22 — 62
Fayette 11 9 5 26 — 51
Reserves: 47-29 North Central
Kalida 47, Ottoville 45
KALIDA — It took overtime but Kalida was able to overcome Ottoville 47-45 to take full control of the Putnam County League with two games left to play on Friday night.
The two teams went into the extra quarter tied at 43 and saw the Wildcats (12-4, 5-0 PCL) outscore the Big Green (13-4, 3-1 PCL) 4-2, downing four free throws to take home the victory. Jaden Smith led the way for Kalida with 18 points. Ethan Warnecke added 12.
Ottoville was led by Carter Horstman who dropped a game high 21 points on two threes and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe.
OTTOVILLE (45) — Langhals 2; G. Leis 0; A. Leis 0; Horstman 0; Schlagbaum 7; Landwehr 0; Suever 8; C. Horstman 21; Turnwald 4; Schnipke 3. Totals: 12-5-6 45
KALIDA (47) — B. Smith 3; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 8; D. Fersch 6; Miller 0; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 18; Warnecke 12. Totals: 14-2-13 47.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Suever 2, Hortman 2, Schnipke; Kalida — Smith, Warnecke.
Ottoville 11 7 17 8 2 — 45
Kalida 6 13 12 12 4 — 47
O-G 61, Celina 24
CELINA — Ottawa-Glandorf stayed unblemished in the Western Buckeye League, rolling up an 18-3 lead after one quarter in a 61-24 thrashing of Celina.
Colin White had 18 points to lead the No. 5 Titans (12-3, 6-0 WBL). Theo Maag and Caden Erford netted 16 points each to dispatch the Bulldogs (3-14, 3-3), with Erford nailing four 3-pointers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (61) - Buckland 2; Schroeder 0; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 1; T. Maag 16; Untebrink 0; Ross 0; Stechschulte 2; White 18; Toumazos 0; Erford 16; Westrick 6. Totals 23-10-61.
CELINA (24) — C. Gabes 7; B. Gabes 4; Duncan 2; Altstaetter 0; Bye 0; Ackley 0; Rammel 0; Werntz 5; Knapke 0; Rasewehr 6; Chilcoat 0; Warner 0. Totals 11-1-24.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 4, White. Celina — Werntz. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Celina 22.
Ottawa-Glandorf 18 14 24 5 — 61
Celina 3 8 9 4 — 24
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.