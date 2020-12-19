HICKSVILLE – Wayne Trace opened GMC play by scoring a 62-43 win over Hicksville inside “The Red Zone.”

The Raiders were on fire in the second half, shooting 13 of 14 from two-point range in the second half.

Brooks Laukhuf led Wayne Trace (3-2, 1-0 GMC) with 16 points. Cameron Sinn added 15 points and Kyle Stoller chipped in with 13 points.

Landon Turnbull had 13 points for Hicksville (1-3, 0-1 GMC).

WAYNE TRACE (62) – T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 16; Williamson 2; McClure 3; Graham 5; K. Stoller 13; Mumger 1. Totals 24-45 9-13 62.

HICKSVILLE (43) – Klima 6; Myers 3; Balser 3; Bergman 7; Baird 4; Slattery 7; Turnbull 13. Totals 17-45 2-4 43.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace – C. Sinn 3, T. Sinn, McClure. Hicksville – Turnbull 3, Klima 2, Myers, Balser. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 27 (K. Stoller 6), Hicksville 23 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Hicksville 15.

Wayne Trace 16 10 20 16 — 62

Hicksville 12 12 3 16 — 43

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 41-27.

Col. Grove 47, Paulding 45

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove rallied from a four-point hole after three quarters to top Paulding 47-45 in Northwest Conference action.

Blake Reynolds put up 21 points to pace the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 NWC) while Trey Sautter hit four longballs and netted 14.

Blake McGarvey had 15 points to lead Paulding (3-2, 1-1 NWC) while Nick Manz chipped in 14.

PAULDING (45) — Adams 3; McGarvey 15; Bauer 4; Manz 14; Kauser 3; Gorrell 0; Beckman 6. Totals 15-8-45.

COLUMBUS GROVE (47) — B. Birnesser 2; Reynolds 21; Sautter 14; Schroeder 2; Halker 8; Bellman 0. Totals 18-6-47.

Three-point goals: Paulding — Manz 2, Beckman 2, Adams, Kauser. Columbus Grove — Sautter 4, Reynolds. Rebounds: Paulding 17, Columbus Grove 18. Turnovers: Paulding 6, Columbus Grove 8.

Paulding 13 13 13 6 — 45

Col. Grove 14 11 10 12 — 47

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 37-31.

Napoleon 44, M. City 33

MILLER CITY — Napoleon held Miller City to just 13 second-half points as the battle of the Wildcats went to the Henry County side, 44-33.

Josh Mack put up 15 points in the win for Napoleon (3-2), which trailed 20-18 at the halftime break. Chase Peckinpaugh added eight tallies.

Ross Niese paced MC (1-5) with eight markers while Joe Deitering and Jon Burgei each had seven.

NAPOLEON (44) — Mack 15; Peckinpaugh 8; Rosebrook 6; Brubaker 2; Fraker 5; Rubinstein 5; Woods 3. Totals 18-4-44.

MILLER CITY (33) — Niese 8; Pester 3; Ruhe 6; Nuveman 2; Deitering 7; Burgei 7. Totals 13-6-33.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Peckinpaugh 2, Rosebrook, Woods. Miller City — Niese.

Napoleon 9 9 16 10 — 44

Miller City 13 7 6 7 — 33

Evergreen 50, Hilltop 25

WEST UNITY – Evergreen improved to 6-0 on the season as theVikings doubled up Hilltop, 50-25.

Evan Lumbrezer led the Vikings with 16 points. Tyler Sack added 11 points.

Ian Hoffman and Brennan Carter each tallied eight points for Hilltop (0-5).

EVERGREEN (50) – Keifer 5; E. Lumbrezer 16; Hudik 2; A. Lumbrezer 3; Sack 11; Loeffler 7; Fuller 4.

HILLTOP (25) – Beres 2; Jennings 4; Hoffman 8; Carter 8; Baer 3.

Evergreen 13 15 14 8 — 50

Hilltop 7 3 8 7 — 25

Reserves: Evergreen, 44-33.

O-G 67, St. Marys 47

OTTAWA – The Titans turned an eight-point lead into a 20-point win as the Ottawa-Glandorf moved to 2-0 in the WBL with a 67-47 win over St. Marys.

Owen Nichols, who had 11 points in the opening quarter, finished with a game-high 22 points for O-G (4-1, 2-0).

Landon Jordan and Colin White each added 11 points for the Titans. Carson Fuka chipped in 10 points.

Jadin Davis led St. Marys (3-2, 1-1) with 17 points. LeTray Williams added 10 points.

ST. MARYS (47) – Williams 10; Johnson 7; Davis 17; Lotz 0; Hemmelgarn 0; Bowers 2; Sullivan 2; Reineke 3; Turner 0; Moore 0; Meier 1; Parks 5. Totals 19-3-47.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (67) – Fuka 10; C. Schimmoeller 0; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 6; Jordan 11; Kaufman 3; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 22; White 11; T. Schimmoeller 2; Maag 0. Totals 23-13-67.

Three-point goals: St. Marys – Davis 3, Williams 2, Reineke. Ottawa-Glandorf – Jordan 3, Nichols 3, Schmenk 2.

St. Marys 12 14 9 12 — 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 17 17 20 13 — 67

P-G 46, Leipsic 44

PANDORA – Pandora-Gilboa stayed unbeaten at 2-0 in the BVC as the Rockets scored a 46-44 win over Leipsic.

Will Huffman led the way for the Rockets (3-3, 2-0), scoring 15 points.

Dillan Niese and Mason Brandt each had 13 points for Leipsic (5-1, 2-1).

LEIPSIC (44) – Niese 13; Brandt 13; Walther 6; Siefker 5; Maag 4; Sickmiller 3; Q. Schroeder 0; T. Schroeder 0. Totals 17-8-44.

PANDORA-GILBOA (46) – W. Huffman 15; Luginbill 8; Basinger 7; Krohn 6; Biery 5; Harris 3; E. Huffman 2; Steiner 0. Totals 17-5-46.

Three-point goals: Leipsic – Brandt, Sickmiller. Pandora-Gilboa – W. Huffman 2, Krohn 2, Basinger, Biery, Harris. Rebounds: Leipsic 30 (Walther 10), Pandora-Gilboa 19 (Steiner 3). Turnovers: Leipsic 8. Pandora-Gilboa 5.

Leipsic 14 8 14 8 — 44

Pandora-Gilboa 15 12 11 8 — 46

