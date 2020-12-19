HICKSVILLE – Wayne Trace opened GMC play by scoring a 62-43 win over Hicksville inside “The Red Zone.”
The Raiders were on fire in the second half, shooting 13 of 14 from two-point range in the second half.
Brooks Laukhuf led Wayne Trace (3-2, 1-0 GMC) with 16 points. Cameron Sinn added 15 points and Kyle Stoller chipped in with 13 points.
Landon Turnbull had 13 points for Hicksville (1-3, 0-1 GMC).
WAYNE TRACE (62) – T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 16; Williamson 2; McClure 3; Graham 5; K. Stoller 13; Mumger 1. Totals 24-45 9-13 62.
HICKSVILLE (43) – Klima 6; Myers 3; Balser 3; Bergman 7; Baird 4; Slattery 7; Turnbull 13. Totals 17-45 2-4 43.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace – C. Sinn 3, T. Sinn, McClure. Hicksville – Turnbull 3, Klima 2, Myers, Balser. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 27 (K. Stoller 6), Hicksville 23 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Hicksville 15.
Wayne Trace 16 10 20 16 — 62
Hicksville 12 12 3 16 — 43
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 41-27.
Col. Grove 47, Paulding 45
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove rallied from a four-point hole after three quarters to top Paulding 47-45 in Northwest Conference action.
Blake Reynolds put up 21 points to pace the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 NWC) while Trey Sautter hit four longballs and netted 14.
Blake McGarvey had 15 points to lead Paulding (3-2, 1-1 NWC) while Nick Manz chipped in 14.
PAULDING (45) — Adams 3; McGarvey 15; Bauer 4; Manz 14; Kauser 3; Gorrell 0; Beckman 6. Totals 15-8-45.
COLUMBUS GROVE (47) — B. Birnesser 2; Reynolds 21; Sautter 14; Schroeder 2; Halker 8; Bellman 0. Totals 18-6-47.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Manz 2, Beckman 2, Adams, Kauser. Columbus Grove — Sautter 4, Reynolds. Rebounds: Paulding 17, Columbus Grove 18. Turnovers: Paulding 6, Columbus Grove 8.
Paulding 13 13 13 6 — 45
Col. Grove 14 11 10 12 — 47
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 37-31.
Napoleon 44, M. City 33
MILLER CITY — Napoleon held Miller City to just 13 second-half points as the battle of the Wildcats went to the Henry County side, 44-33.
Josh Mack put up 15 points in the win for Napoleon (3-2), which trailed 20-18 at the halftime break. Chase Peckinpaugh added eight tallies.
Ross Niese paced MC (1-5) with eight markers while Joe Deitering and Jon Burgei each had seven.
NAPOLEON (44) — Mack 15; Peckinpaugh 8; Rosebrook 6; Brubaker 2; Fraker 5; Rubinstein 5; Woods 3. Totals 18-4-44.
MILLER CITY (33) — Niese 8; Pester 3; Ruhe 6; Nuveman 2; Deitering 7; Burgei 7. Totals 13-6-33.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Peckinpaugh 2, Rosebrook, Woods. Miller City — Niese.
Napoleon 9 9 16 10 — 44
Miller City 13 7 6 7 — 33
Evergreen 50, Hilltop 25
WEST UNITY – Evergreen improved to 6-0 on the season as theVikings doubled up Hilltop, 50-25.
Evan Lumbrezer led the Vikings with 16 points. Tyler Sack added 11 points.
Ian Hoffman and Brennan Carter each tallied eight points for Hilltop (0-5).
EVERGREEN (50) – Keifer 5; E. Lumbrezer 16; Hudik 2; A. Lumbrezer 3; Sack 11; Loeffler 7; Fuller 4.
HILLTOP (25) – Beres 2; Jennings 4; Hoffman 8; Carter 8; Baer 3.
Evergreen 13 15 14 8 — 50
Hilltop 7 3 8 7 — 25
Reserves: Evergreen, 44-33.
O-G 67, St. Marys 47
OTTAWA – The Titans turned an eight-point lead into a 20-point win as the Ottawa-Glandorf moved to 2-0 in the WBL with a 67-47 win over St. Marys.
Owen Nichols, who had 11 points in the opening quarter, finished with a game-high 22 points for O-G (4-1, 2-0).
Landon Jordan and Colin White each added 11 points for the Titans. Carson Fuka chipped in 10 points.
Jadin Davis led St. Marys (3-2, 1-1) with 17 points. LeTray Williams added 10 points.
ST. MARYS (47) – Williams 10; Johnson 7; Davis 17; Lotz 0; Hemmelgarn 0; Bowers 2; Sullivan 2; Reineke 3; Turner 0; Moore 0; Meier 1; Parks 5. Totals 19-3-47.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (67) – Fuka 10; C. Schimmoeller 0; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 6; Jordan 11; Kaufman 3; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 22; White 11; T. Schimmoeller 2; Maag 0. Totals 23-13-67.
Three-point goals: St. Marys – Davis 3, Williams 2, Reineke. Ottawa-Glandorf – Jordan 3, Nichols 3, Schmenk 2.
St. Marys 12 14 9 12 — 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 17 17 20 13 — 67
P-G 46, Leipsic 44
PANDORA – Pandora-Gilboa stayed unbeaten at 2-0 in the BVC as the Rockets scored a 46-44 win over Leipsic.
Will Huffman led the way for the Rockets (3-3, 2-0), scoring 15 points.
Dillan Niese and Mason Brandt each had 13 points for Leipsic (5-1, 2-1).
LEIPSIC (44) – Niese 13; Brandt 13; Walther 6; Siefker 5; Maag 4; Sickmiller 3; Q. Schroeder 0; T. Schroeder 0. Totals 17-8-44.
PANDORA-GILBOA (46) – W. Huffman 15; Luginbill 8; Basinger 7; Krohn 6; Biery 5; Harris 3; E. Huffman 2; Steiner 0. Totals 17-5-46.
Three-point goals: Leipsic – Brandt, Sickmiller. Pandora-Gilboa – W. Huffman 2, Krohn 2, Basinger, Biery, Harris. Rebounds: Leipsic 30 (Walther 10), Pandora-Gilboa 19 (Steiner 3). Turnovers: Leipsic 8. Pandora-Gilboa 5.
Leipsic 14 8 14 8 — 44
Pandora-Gilboa 15 12 11 8 — 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.