SHERWOOD — An Aaron Klima bucket with 12 seconds left in regulation gave Hicksville the lead and eventually a 32-31 win over rival Fairview to open Green Meadows Conference play on the boys hardwood on Friday.
Klima finished with seven points and five boards while Braxztyn Heisler and Alex Gordon each netted eight points for the unbeaten Aces (6-0, 1-0 GMC).
Brody Retcher had 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss for Fairview (1-5, 0-1), which out-rebounded the Aces 27-15.
HICKSVILLE (32) — Klima 7; Balser 3; Langham 0; Rosalez 0; Sheets 6; Heisler 8; Gordon 8. Totals 11-7-32.
FAIRVIEW (31) — Retcher 15; Hastings 2; Lashaway 3; A. Shininger 2; Boland 1; J. Shininger 0; E. Shininger 6; Salyers 0; Zeedyk 2. Totals 10-9-31.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Heisler 2, Balser. Fairview — Retcher, Lashaway. Rebounds: Hicksville 15 (Gordon, Klima 5), Fairview 27 (Retcher 8). Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Fairview 11.
Hicksville 8 7 8 9 — 32
Fairview 6 7 11 7 — 31
Reserves: Fairview, 47-43.
Freshmen: Fairview, 42-32.
Ayersville 57, W. Trace 47
HAVILAND — Ayersville dealt Wayne Trace its first GMC loss in the last 10 tries as the Pilots started league play with a 57-47 road victory.
Weston McGuire led a trio of Pilots in double figures with 16 points and three assists for Ayersville (3-3, 1-0 GMC). Garrett Flory and Carter Michel each had 11 points while Brady Clark added nine and Tyson Schlachter tallied eight points and 10 rebounds.
Brooks Laukhuf paced the Raiders (3-1, 0-1 GMC) with 16 points. Tyler Davis added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Kyle Stoller added 13 markers as WT shot just 2-of-14 from long range.
AYERSVILLE (57) — Brown 0; Clark 9; Amoroso 2; Schlachter 8; McGuire 16; Flory 11; Michel 11. Totals 22-35 9-18 57.
WAYNE TRACE (47) — Myers 2; T. Laukhuf 2; Miller 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 16; Davis 14; Stoller 13. Totals 20-47 5-9 47.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 4-8 (Flory 3, Michel), Wayne Trace 2-14 (B. Laukhuf, Davis). Rebounds: Ayersville 26 (Schlachter 10), Wayne Trace 20 (Davis 10). Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Wayne Trace 7.
Ayersville 11 12 19 15 — 57
W. Trace 11 11 12 13 — 47
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 38-28.
Freshmen: Wayne Trace, 33-20.
Tinora 43, Edgerton 38
EDGERTON — Tinora picked up a win in its conference opener, outlasting Edgerton for a 43-38 win.
Luke Harris nailed four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 20 points in the win for the Rams (4-1, 1-0 GMC) while Aidan Rittenhouse chipped in 10 markers.
Corey Everetts scored a dozen as the lone player in double figures for the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1).
TINORA (43) — Eckert 6; Plassman 2; Anders 1; Rittenhouse 10; Harris 20; Ackerman 4; Friedrickson 0. Totals 12-13-43.
EDGERTON (38) — Blue 5; Everetts 12; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 6; Swank 7; Krontz 6. Totals 10-16-38.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Harris 4, Rittenhouse, Eckert. Edgerton — Blue, Swank. Turnovers: Tinora 14, Edgerton 9.
Tinora 11 9 12 11 — 43
Edgerton 8 12 7 11 — 38
Reserves: Tinora, 40-30.
Paulding 52, Antwerp 48
ANTWERP — Paulding snapped a five-year losing streak to county foe Antwerp, edging the Archers 52-48.
Ethan Foltz put up a season-high 17 points for the Panthers (3-3, 1-0 GMC), which held off a 24-10 fourth-quarter comeback from Antwerp. Casey Agler hit three longballs and added 14 points for Paulding.
The Archers fell to 1-2 (0-1 GMC) despite a pair of double-doubles. Landon Brewer rolled up 28 points and 14 rebounds in the setback while Carson Alitmus had 15 points and 10 boards before fouling out.
PAULDING (52) - Zartman 3; Adams 0; Agler 14; Manz 6; Rhonehouse 0; Jones 8; Reeb 4; Foltz 17. Totals 16-30 16-26 52.
ANTWERP (48) — Moore 6; McMichael 0; Altimus 15; Lichty 0; Smith 0; Brewer 28; Hitzeman 0; Fuller 0. Totals 16-46 12-19 48.
Three-point goals: Paulding 4-10 (Agler 3, Jones), Antwerp 4-16 (Altimus 2, Brewer 2). Rebounds: Paulding 16, Antwerp 31 (Brewer 14). Turnovers: Paulding 10, Antwerp 13.
Paulding 9 17 16 10 — 52
Antwerp 7 6 11 24 — 48
Reserves: Paulding, 26-16.
Northview 39, Napoleon 37
NAPOLEON — Host Napoleon came up just short of knocking off NLL foe Sylvania Northview in a 39-37 heartbreaker.
Caden Kruse scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half for Napoleon (3-4, 1-2 NLL), which outscored Northview (6-1, 3-1 NLL) 12-2 at the charity stripe and 25-18 in the second half.
NORTHVIEW (39) — Clausius 4; McCoy 0; Barnesky 12; Campbell 2; Dupree 2; Rammuny 7; Holmes 0; Echelmeyer 0; L. Horton 6; A. Horton 6. Totals 17-2-39.
NAPOLEON (37) — Ressler 0; Woods 0; Williams 8; Espinoza 0; Kruse 21; Stoner 4; Rubinstein 4. Totals 12-12-37.
Three-point goals: Northview — Barnesky 2, Rammuny. Napoleon — Kruse.
Northview 13 8 9 9 — 39
Napoleon 6 8 12 13 — 37
Patrick Henry 38,
Continental 28 (OT)
CONTINENTAL — Patrick Henry held Continental scoreless in overtime to earn a 38-28 road victory.
Lincoln Creager’s 11 points led the ledger for the Patriots (4-0), which scored single digits in all four quarters of regulation.
Monty Rayle paced the Pirates (3-5) with 10 points while Carson Etter chipped in nine in the team’s third straight setback.
PATRICK HENRY (38) - Rosengarten 7; Johnson 1; Creager 11; Behrman 0; Meyer 5; Hieber 3; Jackson 4; Rosebrook 7. Totals 12-11-38.
CONTINENTAL (28) — Armey 0; Knipp-Williams 6; J. Etter 0; Ma. Rayle 3; C. Etter 9; Thomsen 0; Mo. Rayle 10. Totals 11-2-28.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager, Meyer, Hieber. Contientnal — Mo. Rayle 2, C. Etter, Ma. Rayle.
P. Henry 6 7 8 7 10 — 38
Continental 5 11 5 6 0 — 28
Kalida 53, Lima CC 35
KALIDA — Kalida outscored Lima Central Catholic 33-12 in the middle two quarters to pick up a 53-35 home victory.
Ethan Warnecke netted a dozen points to pace the Wildcats (5-3) while Evan Stechschulte and Jaden Smith each chipped in 10 against the Thunderbirds (1-1).
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (35) — Parker 4; Quatman 2; Foster 2; Judy 2; Marks 5; Taflinger 6; Cutlip 1; Gross 3; Collins 4; Bourk 4; Guagenti 2. Totals 11-10-35.
KALIDA (53) — B. Smith 3; Stechschulte 10; Siebeneck 4; D. Fersch 9; Miller 5; J. Smith 10; Warnecke 12. Totals 20-9-53.
Three-point goals: Lima CC — Tafflinger 2, Gross. Kalida — Stechschulte, D. Fersch, Miller, Warnecke.
Lima CC 13 6 6 10 — 35
Kalida 8 18 15 12 — 53
O-G 65, Elida 24
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf shook off an early challenge from Elida, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-2 in the second quarter en route to a 65-24 rout.
Caden Erford’s 16 points led all scorers in the win for O-G (3-1, 2-0 WBL) while Colin White and Brad Maag chipped in 15 and 14 points respectively against Elida (4-3, 1-1), which was outscored 17-2 in the third period as well.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) — Erford 16; White 15; Maag 14; Schroeder 7; Unterbrink 4; Stechschulte 3; Wagner 2; Kitchen 2; Westrick 2. Totals 28-4-65.
ELIDA (24) — Island 11; Thomas 4; Etzkorn 4; Sharp 2; Engle 2; Wash 1. Totals 10-3-24.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Erford 2, Stechschulte, White, Schroeder. Elida — Island.
O-G 15 25 17 8 — 65
Elida 13 2 2 7 — 24
Reserves: Elida, 31-28.
