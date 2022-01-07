HICKSVILLE — Ayersville was dynamic defensively, holding Hicksville’s leading scorer Jackson Bergman to two points in a 55-35 Green Meadows Conference clampdown in area boys hoops action on Friday.
Jakob Trevino poured in 23 points for the Pilots (8-2, 2-0 GMC), winners of seven straight. Tyson Schlachter chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.
Bergman (15 ppg) and Aaron Klima (8.9 ppg) were held to two points combined while Alex Gordon netted a dozen to lead the Aces (6-3, 0-2 GMC).
AYERSVILLE (55) - Trevino 23; Schlachter 8; Eiden 8; McGuire 7; Michel 5; Brown 2; Flory 2; Amoroso 0; Clark 0; Miler 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 25-49 3-10 55.
HICKSVILLE (35) — Gordon 12; Balser 7; Myers 6; Rosalez 4; Baird 4; Bergman 2; Slattery 0; Klima 0; Heisler 0; Sheets 0; Mendoza 0. Totals 13-37 8-9 35.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-8 (Trevino, McGuire), Hicksville 1-8 (Balser). Rebounds: Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 11), Hicksville 14 (Bergman 5). Turnovers: Ayersville 8, Hicksville 13.
Ayersville 14 11 11 19 — 55
Hicksville 7 7 9 12 — 35
Reserves: Ayersville, 33-31.
Antwerp 62, Fairview 23
ANTWERP — Antwerp flexed its muscle in GMC action, holding Fairview to 10 first-half points in a 62-23 home rout.
Jagger Landers’ 22 points and six rebounds paced the Archers (10-0, 2-0 GMC, No. 2 Division IV) while Landon Brewer netted 15 points.
Jeffrey Smith canned three longballs and paced the Apaches (2-9, 1-1 GMC) with 14 points.
FAIRVIEW (23) — Retcher 4; Smith 14; Hastings 3; Clemens 0; Lashaway 0; Karzynow 2; J. Shining 0; Hammon 0; E. Shininger 0; Boland 0; Kaufman 0. Totals 9-27 1-1 23.
ANTWERP (62) — Moore 0; Recker 4; McMichael 5; Landers 22; Altimus 7; Krouse 4; Lichty 0; Phares 5; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 15. Totals 21-52 13-16 62.
Three-point goals: Fairview 4-12 (Smith 3, Hastings), Antwerp 7-19 (Landers 2, Altimus 2, Brewer 2, Phares). Rebounds: Fairview 12, Antwerp 24 (Landers 6). Turnovers: Fairview 24, Antwerp 10.
Fairview 5 5 13 0 — 23
Antwerp 14 16 24 8 — 62
Reserves: Antwerp, 50-35.
Wayne Trace 55, Tinora 37
Wayne Trace shook off a sluggish start at Tinora, out-scoring the Rams 22-3 in the second stanza to claim a 55-37 league victory.
Cameron Graham led three players in double figures with 14 points for the Raiders (9-1, 2-0 GMC, No. 12 D-III). Brooks Laukhuf and Trevor Sinn added 13 and 10 tallies, respectively.
Lance Rinkel canned three longballs in a 12-point night for the Rams (2-9, 0-2 GMC). Nolan Schafer added 11.
WAYNE TRACE (55) — Myers 0; T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 10; Laukhuf 13; Davis 7; Winans 0; Graham 14; Stoller 8. Totals 24-3-55.
TINORA (37) - Eckert 4; Rinkel 12; Miles 3; Harris 7; Schafer 11; Tr. Wiemken 0; Ackerman 0; Anders 0; Bohn 0; Ty. Wiemken. Totals 15-1-37.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — C. Sinn 2, T. Sinn, Laukhuf. Tinora — Rinkel 3, Miles, Schafer, Harris. Turnovers: Wayne Trace 3, Tinora 11.
Wayne Trace 7 22 15 11 — 55
Tinora 10 3 16 8 — 37
Paulding 72, Edgerton 52
PAULDING — Paulding exploded for 25 field goals and a season-high 72 points as the Panthers pounded Edgerton, 72-52.
Nick Manz poured in a career-high 27 points for Paulding (3-8, 1-1 GMC), 21 coming in the second half. Peyton Adams and Ethan Foltz each added nine.
Cole Meyer’s 15 points paced the Bulldogs (2-8, 0-2 GMC). Corey Everetts added 10.
EDGERTON (52) — Meyer 15; Everetts 10; Picillo 3; Cheek 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 6; Kennerk 0; Blue 8; Krontz 0; Herman 4; Weaver 2; Timbrook 4. Totals 14-20-52.
PAULDING (72) - Zartman 4; Bauer 7; Agler 7; Manz 27; P. Adams 9; Gorrell 7; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; Folz 9; Cantu 2. Totals 25-15-72.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Blue 2, Meyer, Picillo. Paulding — P. Adams 3, Manz 2, Agler, Gorrell. Turnovers: Edgerton 17, Paulding 14.
Edgerton 10 11 10 21 — 52
Paulding 17 17 20 18 — 72
Reserves: Paulding, 48-29.
Pettisville 43, Holgate 17
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville held Holgate to just seven makes from the field, moving to 6-3 with a 43-17 BBC win over the Tigers.
Cayden Jacoby hit 11-of-13 free throws, finishing with 19 points and 13 boards for the Blackbirds (2-0 BBC). Jaret Beck chipped in 14 markers.
Robbie Thacker’s 10 points led the ledger for the Tigers (2-8, 0-2 BBC).
HOLGATE (17) — Thacker 10; Belmares 5; Miller 2; Gerschutz 0; Leaders 0; Kelly 0; Boecker 0; McCord 0; Bower 0; Wallace 0. Totals 7-44 2-5 17.
PETTISVILLE (43) — Kaufmann 1; Ripke 3; Basselman 0; Adkins 6; Wyse 0; Beck 14; Jacoby 19; Waidelich 0; Fenton 0. Totals 13-34 17-21 43.
Three-point goals: Holgate 1-19 (Belmares), Pettisville 0-6. Rebounds: Holgate 20, Pettisville 34 (Jacoby 12). Turnovers: Holgate 9, Pettisville 13.
Holgate 0 3 6 8 — 17
Pettisville 9 8 12 14 — 43
Reserves: Holgate, 26-16.
Fayette 46, Stryker 38
FAYETTE — Fayette picked up its fifth straight victory, moving to 8-1 with a 46-38 BBC win over Stryker.
Elijah Lerma netted nine makes from the free throw line, finishing with 19 points for the Eagles (2-0 BBC), which shot 25-of-33 at the stripe.
Teyvon Harris’ 10 points were tops for Stryker (4-7, 0-2 BBC).
STRYKER (38) - Juillard 5; Villanueva 2; Donovan 0; Cadwell 7; Barnum 6; Cioffi 8; Harris 10. Totals 13-7-38.
FAYETTE (46) — Frenn 8; Q. Mitchell 5; W. Mitchell 8; Whiteside 4; Lerma 19; Lester 2; Dunnett 0. Totals 10-25-46.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Harris 2, Cadwell. Fayette — Frenn. Turnovers: Stryker 5, Fayette 5.
Stryker 6 11 9 12 — 38
Fayette 9 16 6 15 — 46
Reserves: Fayette, 38-36 (OT).
Miller City 40, Continental 27
MILLER CITY — Miller City senior Austin Ruhe eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark with an 18-point showing for the Wildcats in a 40-27 Putnam County League victory over Continental.
Ruhe hit 10 shots from the charity stripe in the milestone day for Miller City (7-5, 1-2 PCL) while Jaden Nuveman chipped in nine.
Gavin Huff’s 14 points were tops on the tally for the Pirates (3-9, 0-2 PCL).
CONTINENTAL (27) - Huff 14; Davis 2; Knipp-Williams 9; Hoeffel 2. Totals 10-36 6-12 27.
MILLER CITY (40) - Weis 6; Au. Ruhe 18; Warnimont 5; Nuveman 9; Pester 2. Totals 13-43 11-16 40.
Three-point goals: Continental 1-11 (Huff), Miller City 3-10 (Weis 2, Nuveman). Rebounds: Continental 21, Miller City 28 (Niese 9). Turnovers: Continental 12, Miller City 10.
Continental 9 11 5 2 - 27
Miller City 12 9 7 12 - 40
Reserves: Miller City, 30-29.
