EDGERTON — Ayersville clamped down defensively against Edgerton, stifling the Bulldogs in a 43-27 GMC victory.
Carter Michel finished with 13 points to pace the Pilots (10-8, 3-3 GMC), which led 21-7 at the half. Tyson Schlachter and Brady Clark each chipped in nine.
Corey Everetts netted a dozen for Edgerton, which fell to (5-13, 1-5).
zAYERSVILLE (43) — Brown 0; Clark 9; Wolfrum 0; Amoroso 3; Marvin 0; Schlachter 9; Fishpaw 0; McGuire 7; Flory 2; Hinkle 0; Michel 13. Totals 17-33 6-8 43.
EDGERTON (27) — Blue 4; Everetts 12; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 6; Swank 0; Kennerk 3; Meyer 0; Baker 0; Krontz 2; Weaver 0. Totals 10-38 4-5 27.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-7 (Clark, McGuire, Michel), Edgerton 3-9 (Everetts 2, Kennerk). Rebounds: Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 10), Edgerton 12 (Herman 3). Turnovers: Ayersville 13, Edgerton 10.
Ayersville 9 12 9 13 — 43
Edgerton 2 5 8 12 — 27
Reserves: Edgerton, 30-24.
Wayne Trace 70, Fairview 38
SHERWOOD — Wayne Trace rained down a dozen 3-pointers, overwhelming host Fairview 70-38.
Brooks Laukhuf netted 22 points in the win for the Raiders (13-5, 4-2 GMC), which had five players hit two treys each. Kyle Stoller added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Kale Salyers hit two treys and paced the Apaches (3-15, 0-6) with 17 points.
WAYNE TRACE (70) — Myers 2; T. Laukhuf 8; Miller 6; Sinn 6; Gerber 0; Winans 6; B. Laukhuf 22; Clemens 0; Davis 9; Maenle 0; Stoller 11. Totals 27-56 4-10 70.
FAIRVIEW (38) — Retcher 7; Hastings 0; Grime 2; Lashaway 0; Kauffman 6; A. Shininger 0; J. Shininger 0; Boland 4; E. Shininger 2; Salyers 17; Zeedyk 0. Totals 15-40 3-4 38.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 12-28 (T. Laukhuf 2, Miller 2, Sinn 2, Winans 2, B. Laukhuf 2, Davis, Stoller), Fairview 5-12 (Kauffman 2, Salyers 2, Retcher). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 37 (Stoller 9), Fairview 23 (Retcher 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 8, Fairview 17.
Wayne Trace 16 28 20 6 — 70
Fairview 11 11 7 9 — 38
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 39-34.
Antwerp 59, Hicksville 48
ANTWERP — Antwerp converted 10 makes from long distance, downing visiting Hicksville 59-48.
Landon Brewer’s 24 points and three treys led the charge for the Archers (14-3, 4-2 GMC) in their fifth straight win. Zaine McMichael also had three treys, adding 13 points, while Carson Altimus chipped in 11.
Only four players scored for the Aces (11-8, 2-4 GMC), but two of them were in double digits as Jayden Rosalez and Alex Gordon each netted 18 points.
HICKSVILLE (48) — Klima 6; Balser 6; Rosalez 18; Gordon 18; Sanders 0; Langham 0; Sheets 0. Totals 21-44 3-5 48.
ANTWERP (59) — Moore 2; McMichael 13; Altimus 11; Lichty 9; Brewer 24; Smith 0; Hitzeman 0; Fuller 0; Savina 0. Totals 20-39 9-12 59.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 3-17 (Balser 2, Gordon), Antwerp 10-18 (Brewer 3, Lichty 3, McMichael 3, Altimus). Rebounds: Hicksville 19, Antwerp 20 (Altimus 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 8, Antwerp 10.
Hicksville 13 7 15 13 — 48
Antwerp 21 9 12 17 — 59
Reserves: Hicksville, 38-30.
Northview 61, Napoleon 46
SYLVANIA — Napoleon was outscored in every quarter as the Wildcats came up short to NLL power Sylvania Northview, 61-46.
Caden Kruse hit three treys and paced Napoleon (8-9, 3-7 NLL) with 21 points. Andrew Williams and Peckinpaugh each added eight points in the effort against Northview (14-4, 7-3).
NAPOLEON (46) — Ressler 4; Wolf 0; Peckinpaugh 8; Woods 0; Williams 8; Brubaker 0; Kruse 21; Stoner 2; Rubinstein 1; Kessler 2. Totals 18-5-46.
NORTHVIEW (61) — Clausius 5; McCoy 15; Barnesky 17; Campbell 4; Dupree 8; Rammuny 0; Holmes 0; Bentley 0; Echelmeyer 0; L. Horton 0; A. Horton 12.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 3, Peckinpaugh 2. Northview — McCoy 5, Barnesky 3, Dupree.
Napoleon 9 10 13 14 — 46
Northview 12 16 16 17 — 61
Patrick Henry 43, Liberty Center 42
LIBERTY CENTER — Patrick Henry outscored rival Liberty Center 20-8 in the fourth quarter to stun the Tigers and stay in the NWOAL title race with a 43-42 victory.
Lincoln Creager paced the Patriots (15-3, 4-1 NWOAL) with 13 points, converting five makes from the line. Nash Meyer added nine points while Mack Hieber tipped in a put-back to put PH up 43-42 with 32.8 seconds left in regulation.
Colton Chambers hit three longballs, netting 11 points for LC (9-8, 2-3). Landon Bockelman chipped in 10 points.
PATRICK HENRY (43) — Johnson 4; Creager 13; Jackson 0; Hieber 4; Rosebrook 4; Behrman 3; Meyer 9; Rosengarten 2; Smith 4. Totals 14-12-43.
LIBERTY CENTER (42) — C. Kruse 2; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 9; Zeiter 6; Bockelman 10; Geahlen 2; Chambers 11. Totals 15-7-42.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager 2, Meyer. Liberty Center — Chambers 3, L. Kruse.
Patrick Henry 8 7 8 20 — 43
Liberty Center 12 10 12 8 — 42
Swanton 56, Archbold 44
ARCHBOLD — Swanton snapped a two-game league losing streak, pulling away from host Archbold, 56-44.
Luc Borojevich nailed five 3-pointers, racking up 28 points for the Bulldogs (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL). Hayden Callicotte chipped in 10 markers.
Cade Brenner’s 17 points topped the tally for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2 NWOAL). Chase Miller added 10 points.
SWANTON (56) — O’Shea 2; Smigelski 5; Mitchey 8; Callicotte 10; Borojevich 28; Wood 3. Totals 18-12-56.
ARCHBOLD (44) — Philips 6; Brenner 17; Seiler 5; Diller 2; Miller 10; Nofziger 4. Totals 14-12-44.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Borojevich 5, Callicotte 2, Mitchey. Archbold — Brenner 2, Seiler, Miller.
Swanton 14 9 18 15 — 56
Archbold 14 6 13 11 — 44
Reserves: Archbold, 58-29.
Pettisville 40, Montpelier 27
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville set itself up for a Buckeye Border Conference title showdown, staying unbeaten with a 40-27 home win.
Cayden Jacoby was dominant in the paint, racking up 19 points and 20 points to lift the Blackbirds (13-6, 6-0 BBC), which will host Stryker next Friday in a battle of league unbeatens.
Garrett Walz’s 10 points led the way for the Locos (7-11, 3-3).
MONTPELIER (27) — Walz 10; Thorp 1; Sommer 0; Camper 2; Girrell 6; Martin 3; Brink 5; Grime 0; Sharps 0. Totals 10-40 6-9 27.
PETTISVILLE (40) — Leppelmeier 2; Ripke 4; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 9; Beck 7; Jacoby 19; Waidelich 0; Fenton 1. Totals 10-38 22-30 40.
Three-point goals: Montpelier 1-12 (Brink), Pettisville 0-7. Rebounds: Montpelier 20, Pettisville 39 (Jacoby 20). Turnovers: Montpelier 13, Pettisville 12.
Montpelier 4 13 1 9 — 27
Pettisville 4 12 13 13 — 42
Reserves: Pettisville, 26-20.
Stryker 60, Hilltop 17
WEST UNITY — Stryker started both halves in dominant fashion, outscoring Hilltop 39-6 in the first and third quarters in a 60-17 league rout.
Elijah Juillard netted 13 points to lead all scorers in the win for the Panthers (11-8, 6-0 BBC) while Michael Donovan added 10 points.
Aiden Funkhouser had two buckets for four points to pace the Cadets (4-14, 0-6), which have dropped seven straight.
STRYKER (60) — Wickerham 0; Juillard 13; Villanueva 3; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 8; D. Donovan 8; Myers 5; Froelich 0; Barnum 8; Batterson 0; W. Donovan 5; Montague 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 26-3-60.
HILLTOP (17) — Verdin 0; Schlosser 1; Kesler 3; Funkhouser 4; Eckenrode 3; Bailey 3; Crossgrove 3; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0. Totals 5-5-17.
Three-point goals: Stryker — M. Donovan 2, D. Donovan 2, Myers. Hilltop — Eckenrode, Crossgrove. Turnovers: Stryker 7, Hilltop 21
Stryker 18 7 21 14 — 60
Hilltop 3 7 3 4 — 17
Reserves: Stryker, 53-18.
Holgate 35, Fayette 32
FAYETTE — Fayette staked out a 16-4 lead after one quarter but managed just 16 points the rest of the way as Holgate rallied for a 35-32 BBC victory
Xavier McCord netted a game-high nine points in the win for the Tigers (3-14, 2-4 BBC) while Logan Miller added eight.
Wyatt Mitchell scored four buckets for eight points to pace the Eagles (8-11, 2-4) in defeat.
HOLGATE (35) — Belmares 2; Miller 8; J. Engle 4; Kelly 6; McCord 9; Leaders 6. Totals 13-5-35.
FAYETTE (32) — Frenn 4; Moats 4; Mitchell 8; Lester 7; Whiteside 3; Goble 0; Dunnett 6. Totals 12-5-32.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Leaders 2. Fayette — Dunnett 2, Whiteside. Turnovers: Holgate 5, Fayette 5.
Holgate 4 13 11 7 — 35
Fayette 16 2 8 6 — 32
Reserves: Holgate, 28-23.
North Central 57, Edon 54
PIONEER — Edon placed three in double figures but it wasn’t enough as North Central edged the Bombers, 57-54.
Joey Burt racked up 20 points to power a balanced showing from the Eagles (8-10, 3-3 BBC). Cohen Meyers chipped in nine markers.
Carter Kiess’ 16 points were tops for Edon (5-14, 2-4) while Peyton Trausch and Cohen Hulbert netted 15 and 10 points, respectively.
EDON (54) — Radabaugh 8; Kiess 16; Hulbert 10; Brigle 4; Trausch 15; Gallehue 1. Totals 19-13-54.
NORTH CENTRAL (57) — J. Burt 20; Q. Burt 3; Douglass 2; C. Meyers 9; Kidston 8; Smeltzer 6; Beard 6; Hicks 0; Pettit 3. Totals 22-11-57.
Three-point goals: Edon — Trausch 2, Kiess. North Central — J. Burt, Pettit.
Edon 12 13 17 12 — 54
North Central 17 19 5 16 — 57
Reserves: North Central, 40-14.
Kalida 59, Miller City 36
KALIDA — Kalida clinched at least a share of the Putnam County League title, rolling past Miller City, 59-36.
Jaden Smith paced a trio in double figures with 17 points for Kalida (15-4, 6-0 PCL), which can earn the outright title with a win over Continental next week. Evan Stechschulte scored 13 points while Ethan Warnecke added 10.
Andon Ruhe’s 13 points and seven made free throws led Miller City (9-8, 3-3).
MILLER CITY (36) — Palte 0; B. Barlage 0; E. Barlage 3; Niese 6; Schnipke 0; Gerten 0; Weis 2; J. Otto 0; W. Otto 8; Pester 0; Hermiller 2; Ruhe 13. Totals 13-7-36.
KALIDA (59) — B. Smith 4; Horstman 0; Steschschulte 13; Kerner 0; D. Fersch 6; Miller 7; B. Fersch 2; J. Smith 17; Warnecke 10; Remlinger 0. Totals 25-7-59.
Three-point goals: Miller City — W. Otto 2, E. Barlage. Kalida — Warnecke, Miller. Turnovers: Kalida 10.
Miller City 7 12 8 9 — 36
Kalida 23 14 15 7 — 59
Ottoville 51, Continental 30
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville downed Continental in Putnam County League action on Friday with a 51-30 victory over the Pirates.
Connor Knipp-Williams had 16 to pace Continental (7-10, 3-2 PCL). No other Pirate had more than seven.
Kellen Schlagbaum led the way for the Big Green (14-4, 4-1 PCL) with 19 points. Trey Landwehr was second on the squad with six, all coming via two threes.
CONTINENTAL (30) - Rayle 5; Etter 0; Rayle 7; Army 2; Etter 0; Knipp-Williams 16; Thomsen 0. Totals: 9-2-6 30.
OTTOVILLE (51) - Langhals 1; G. Leis 1; A. Leis 0; Brinkman 5; Horstman 2; Schlagbaum 19; Landwehr 6; Suever 4; C. Hosrtman 5; Turnwald 5; Trentman 0; Schnipke 3; Moorman 0. Totals: 13-6-7 51.
Three-point goals: Continental - Rayle, Rayle; Ottoville - Landwehr 2, Brinkman, Schlagbaum, Turnwald, Schnipke.
Continental 8 4 7 11 — 30
Ottoville 12 12 10 17 — 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Lima Shawnee 63
OTTAWA — Trailing after one quarter 17-16, Ottawa-Glandorf exploded for 31 points in the second quarter and 27 in the third to run away with a 95-63 win over Lima Shawnee.
The win will set up an undefeated league clash between the Titans (14-3, 7-0 WBL) and Defiance next week.
Colin White had 28 and Theo Maag had 20 to pace a Titans team that shot 39-of-62 from the field on the night and forced 19 turnovers while giving up just six.
LIMA SHAWNEE (63) - McBride 14; Lynch 2; Wilson 1; Miller 16; Pasion 11; Bertke 17; Gabes 2. Totals 17-5-14 63.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (95) - Schroeder 10; Kitchen 2; B. Maag 4; T. Maag 20; Unterbrink 2; Ross 6; Stechschulte 15; White 28; Erford 6; Westrick 2. Totals 35-4-9 95.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee - Pasion 3, McBride, Bertke; O-G - Ross 2, White, Stechschulte. Rebounds: Shawnee 11, O-G 22 (White, T. Maag 5). Turnovers: Shawnee 19, O-G 6.
Shawnee 17 19 15 12 — 63
O-G 16 31 27 22 — 95
Reserves O-G, 47-36.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.