WAUSEON — Wauseon boys basketball picked up their 19th Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship Friday and thanks to a Archbold defeat of Patrick Henry, they were able to do it in outright fashion with a 66-42 win at home over Bryan on Friday night.
The Indians (15-7, 6-1 NWOAL) took a 31-23 lead to halftime over the Golden Bears (5-17, 0-7 NWOAL) but outscored Bryan 19-12 in the third quarter to put some separation and give themselves their first league title since 2018.
Tyson Rodriguez had 23 points and five triples in the win for the Indians while senior Jude Armstrong poured in 15 points and Eljiah McLeod scored 11. Evan Cox had 19 for Bryan in the loss.
BRYAN (42) — Langenderfer 6; Kennedy 0; Cox 16; Pelz 0; Watson 9; Koenig 2; Welling 0; Dunn 2; Jaessing 0; Herold 6; Dominique 2; Bassett 0. Totals: 14-2-8 42.
WAUSEON (66) — Leatherman 9; Rodriguez 23; Armstrong 15; McLeod 11; Borton 0; Vajen 0; Hines 6; Keefer 0; Parsons 0; Patterson 2. Totals: 22-6-4 66.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Cox 2; Wauseon — Rodriguez 5, Leatherman. Turnovers: Bryan 6, Wauseon 2.
Bryan 13 10 12 7 — 43
Wauseon 17 14 19 16 — 66
Reserves: Wauseon 54, Bryan 27
Archbold 56, P. Henry 48
ARCHBOLD — Archbold saw a 20-11 first quarter deficit, just four players score in the entire game, but were still able to down Patrick Henry at home 56-48 and spoil the Patriots’ chance at their first league title since 2007.
The Bluestreaks (11-11, 4-3 NWOAL) outscored the Patriots (17-5, 5-2 NWOAL) 45-28 in the final three quarters to walk away with the upset victory. Cade Brenner had 26 to pace Archbold while Jayden Seiler added 18.
Patrick Henry saw Lincoln Creager lead the way with 17 points.
P. HENRY (48) — Jackson 8; Rosengarten 0; Rosebrook 0; Creager 17; Behrman 7; Meyer 6; Smith 2; Hieber 8. Totals: 8-7-11 48.
ARCHBOLD (56) — Brenner 26; Seiler 18; Phillips 7; Miller 5; Wendt 0; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Nofziger 0. Totals: 12-5-17 56.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry Creager 3, Jackson, Behrman, Meyer, Hieber; Archbold — Brenner 2, Seiler 2, Miller.
Patrick Henry 20 8 11 9 — 48
Archbold 11 14 17 14 — 56
Reserves: 42-39 Patrick Henry
L. Center 47, Delta 39
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center finished their season with a 47-39 victory over Delta that saw the Tigers come back from a 22-19 first half and 30-29 third quarter deficit.
Liberty Center (14-8, 4-3 NWOAL) outscored the Panthers (17-5, 3-4 NWOAL) 18-9 in the final quarter to pick up the victory. Gavin Geahlen had 10 points to lead the Tigers while Colton Chambers and Landon Bockelman each added nine.
Bryce Gillen knocked down four triples and led the way for Delta with 14. Nolan Risner added 13.
DELTA (39) — Ju.. Ruple 5; Gibbons 0; Knapp 5; Gillen 14; Ja. Ruple 2; Risner 13. Totals: 5-8-5 39.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 2; C. Kruse 2; Chapa 8; L. Kruse 7; Zeiter 0; Chambers 9; Geahlen 10; Bockelman 9. Totals: 16-3-6 47.
Three-point goals: Delta — Gillen 4, Risner 2, Knapp 1, Ju. Ruple; Chambers 2, Chapa. Turnovers: Delta 18, Liberty Center 16.
Delta 9 13 8 9 — 39
Liberty Center 9 10 10 18 — 47
Fairview 53, Montpelier 44
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Garrett Walz picked up his 1,000th career point in front of a home crowd on senior night but the Locomotives fell to Fairview 53-44 in the final contest of the season for both squads.
Walz scored 22 of his needed 20 to reach the milestone. He knocked down two triples on the night. Brayden Brink added nine for Montpelier (8-14).
Fairview (5-17) saw Adam Lashway drain six threes and lead all scorers with 25 while Kale Salyers added 11 and Brody Retcher added 10.
FAIRVIEW (53) — Lashaway 25; Salyers 11; Retcher 10; Hastings 0; Grime 0; Kauffman 0; Zeedyk 1; A. Shininger 0; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 6. Totals: 10-7-12 53.
MONTPELIER (44) — G .Walz 22; Thorp 0; Sommer 0; Camper 2; Girrell 4; Martin 0; Brink 9; Grime 7; Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; E. Walz 0. Totals: 12-3-11 44.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Lashaway 6, Salyers; Montpelier — G. Walz 2, Brink.
Fairview 14 12 10 17 — 53
Montpelier 14 10 9 11 — 44
Blackhawk Christian 63,
Antwerp 48
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Antwerp traveled over state borders for their final game of the 2022-23 regular season and fell to Blackhawk Christian 63-48.
The Archers (18-4) trailed by only one at half after a 19-point quarter that saw Landon Brewer drop three triples and 13 of the 19 points for Antwerp in the quarter. Brewer ended with 20 points while Carson Altimus added 15.
Blackhawk Christian (17-3) saw Josh Furst lead all scorers with 22 points.
ANTWERP (48) — Moore 2; McMichael 4; Altimus 15; Lichty 5; Brewer 20; Savina 0; Fuller 2. Totals: 18-49 5-5 48
B. CHRISTIAN (63) — Muldoon 0; Pickett 14; Smith 3; Furst 22; Davidson 4; G. Sefton 20. Totals: 25-44 11-12 63.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 7-26 (Brewer 4-12, Altimus 2-4, Lichty 1-5), B. Christian 2-10 (Pickett, Smith). Rebounds: Antwerp 15 (Altimus 4), B. Christian 28. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, B. Christian 11.
Antwerp 13 19 9 7 — 48
B. Christian 16 17 11 19 — 63
Reserves: Blackhawk 48-35
Stryker 62,
Paulding 53 (2OT)
STRYKER — It took double overtime to decide a non-league contest between Stryker and Paulding and Styrker was able to pull away in the second overtime to take home a 62-53 regular season-ending win.
Elijah Juilliard led the way for the Panthers (13-9) with 16 points while Daniel Donovan downed four triples and had 14.
Paulding (13-9) were led by Ethan Foltz’s 18 points while Casey Agler added 14.
PAULDING (53) — Zartman 7; Adams 9; Agler 14; Manz 0; Rhonehouse 3; Jones 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 18. Totals: 19-50 5-12 53.
STRYKER (62) — Juilliard 16; Villanueva 5; Labo 0; M. Donovan 9; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 14; Barnum 10; Rethmel 0. Totals: 14-8-10 62.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Adams 3, Agler 3, Foltz 3; Stryker D. Donovan 4, M. Donovan 3, Villanueva. Rebounds: Paulding 20, Stryker 28. Turnovers: Paulding 10, Styrker 18.
Paulding 17 8 13 6 6 3 — 53
Stryker 14 13 6 11 6 14 — 62
Tinora 60, Edon 51
Tinora’s Luke Harris was a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line, racking up 29 points in the Rams’ 60-51 win over Edon.
Harris hit three treys in the win for Tinora (9-13) while Gavin Eckert also netted three longballs, adding 13 points.
Carter Kiess hit four 3-pointers and six freebies, pacing the Bombers (6-16) with 24 markers.
EDON (51) — Radabaugh 4; Kiess 24; Hulbert 7; Brigle 2; Sprea 0; Trausch 10; Gallehue 4. Totals 16-11-51.
TINORA (60) — Eckert 13; Plassman 6; Anders 6; McMaster 0; Harris 29; Homier 0; Ackerman 6; McQuillen 0; Shelton 0; Friedricksen 0; Ferrell 0. Totals 18-13-60.
Three-point goals: Edon — Kiess 4, Trausch 2, Radabaugh, Gallehue. Tinora — Harris 3, Eckert 3, Plassman 2, Anders 2, Ackerman. Turnovers: Edon 8, Tinora 6.
Edon 15 10 17 9 — 51
Tinora 21 13 16 10 — 60
M. City 48, Hicksville 44
HICKSVILLE — Miller City rallied from a halftime deficit to down Hicksville 48-44 in both teams’ regular season finale.
Thomas Weis hit three treys and bagged 18 points for the Wildcats (13-9) while Brenden Barlage chipped in 10.
Aaron Klima tallied a double-double for the Aces (12-10) with 19 points and 10 boards while Brody Balser made three longballs and added 11 points.
MILLER CITY (48) — B. Barlage 10; E. Barlage 6; S. Niese 5; Weis 18; J. Otto 0; W. Otto 4; Pester 0; Ruhe 5. Totals 16-41 11-14 48.
HICKSVILLE (44) — Klima 19; Balser 11; Graber 2; Langham 0; Sheets 4; Gordon 8. Totals 17-40 5-7 44.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-14 (Weis 3, Niese, W. Otto), Hicksville 5-17 (Balser 3, Klima 2). Rebounds: Miller City 27, Hicksville 23 (Klima 10). Turnovers: Miller City 13, Hicksville 10.
Miller City 16 2 20 10 — 48
Hicksville 15 7 13 9 — 44
Reserves: Miller City, 40-34.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.