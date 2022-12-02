AYERSVILLE — Patrick Henry boys basketball opened their season on the right foot, pulling away for a victory at “The Hangar” on Friday night as the Patriots downed Ayersville 49-42.
It was just a 36-33 lead for the Patriots (1-0) headed to the final stanza but they were able to hold off the Pilots (1-3).
Lincoln Creager led all scorers and led Patrick Henry with 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from three-point land. Freshman Mack Hieber added 11 and was 3-of-5 from long range.
Ayersville saw Tyson Schlachter lead the way with 17 points and nine boards while Ben Amoroso guided the action for the Pilots with 10 points and six assists.
PATRICK HENRY (49) — Creager 21; Hieber 11; Meyer 5; Behrman 4; Rosebrook 4; Jackson 2; Johnson 2; Rosengarten 0; Smith 0. Totals: 15-33 12-21 49
AYERSVILLE (42) — Schlachter 17; Amoroso 10; McGuire 7; Clark 3; Flory 3; Michel 2; Wolfrum 0; Brown 0. Totals: 17-43 4-12 42
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 7-15 (Creager 3-3, Hieber 3-5, Meyer 1-2), Ayersville 4-11 (Amoroso 2-3, McGuire 1-2, Flory 1-1). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 21 (Creager, Behrman, Jackson 4), Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 9). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 5, Ayersville 4.
Patrick Henry 11 14 10 14 — 49
Ayersville 7 13 13 9 — 42
Fairview 36,
Delphos Jeferson 34
SHERWOOD — D’Andre Hastings beat the buzzer from three to catapult Fairview to a 36-34 win over Delphos Jefferson.
The Apaches (2-1) saw a 15-9 fourth quarter boost them over the Wildcats in the win. Hastings and Brody Retcher each led Fairview with seven points in the game while Kasen Kauffman added six. Hastings led the team with eight boards.
Jefferson saw two players with seven points lead the way in Andrew Miller and Levi Rode.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (34) — Teman 5: Gallmeier 5; Miller 7; Carder 3; Bailey 1; Grothaus 0; Wiltsie 0; Murray 0; Angner 6; Rode 7. Totals: 7-3-10 34.
FAIRVIEW (36) — Retcher 7; Hastings 7; Grime 0; Lashaway 4; Kauffman 6; A. Shininger 0; J. Shininger 2; Boland 4; E. Shininger 0; Salyers 0; Zeedyk 2. Totals: 9-3-9 36.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson — Gallmeier, Carder, Rode; Fairview — Retcher, Hastings, Kuaffman. Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 21 (Teman 13), Fairview 26 (Hastings 8). Turnovers: Jefferson 8, Fairview 14.
Jefferson 8 13 4 9 — 34
Fairview 7 10 4 15 — 36
Reserves: Fairview 50-27.
Hicksville 42,
Continental 27
CONTINENTAL — Hicksville saw Aaron Klima drop in 17 points in a 42-27 win over Continental.
Klima led all scorers and also grabbed five boards in the game. Jayden Rosalez added 10 points for the Aces (3-0) while Alex Gordon pitched in eight points and 12 boards.
Continental (1-2) saw Konnor Knipp-Williams lead the way with 10 points as the Pirates shot 11-36 from the field.
HICKSVILLE (42) — Klima 17; Balser 3; Langham 0; Rosalez 10; Sheets 0; Heisler 4; Gordon 8. Totals: 17-38 7-8 42
CONTINENTAL (27) — Knipp-Williams 10; Armey 6; Etter 6; Rayle 0; Etter 2; Rayle 3. Totals: 11-36 2-4 27
Three-point goals: Hicksville 1-9 (Klima), Continental 3-13 (Armey 2, Rayle). Rebounds: Hicksville 33 (Gordon 12), Continental 16. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Continental 9.
Hicksville 10 10 13 9 — 42
Continental 9 4 9 5 — 27
Reserves: Hicksville 33-15
Wayne Trace 49,
Bryan 38
BRYAN — Bryan fought valiantly on their home floor but fell 49-38 to Wayne Trace.
The Golden Bears (1-2) trailed 17-8 after one quarter but were able to hang with the Raiders (3-0) in the second, only trailing by eight at half. Kyle Stoller led the way for Wayne Trace with 22 points while Brooks Laukhuf added 15 on three from distance.
Bryan was led by Sam Herold’s 14 points and three triples.
WAYNE TRACE (49) — T. Laukhuf 2; Miller 0; Winans 5; B. Laukhuf 15; Clemens 0; Davis 5; Forrer 0; Stoller 22. Totals: 20-34 4-5 49.
BRYAN (38) — Pelz 4; Cox 9; Kepler 4; Herold 14; Dominique 0; Watson 7; Koenig 0. Totals: 12-33 10-16 38.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — 5-10 (B. Laukhuf 4-5, Stoller 1-1; Bryan — 4-10 (Herold 3-3, Cox 1-6). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 17 (Stoller 8), Bryan 19 (Herold 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Bryan 15.
Wayne Trace 17 14 14 4 — 49
Bryan 8 15 11 4 — 38.
Reserves: Wayne Trace 31-23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.