PAULDING — Paulding kept its grip on the outright Green Meadows Conference lead with a 53-40 victory over Hicksville at ‘The Jungle’ on Friday to highlight local boys hoops action.
Casey Agler hit three treys and led three in double figures for the Panthers (8-6, 4-0 GMC) with 15 points. Peyton Adams nailed four longballs for 12 points and Ethan Foltz added 10 points as Paulding drained 9-of-17 from distance.
Aaron Klima put up 10 points to lead the ledger for the Aces (11-4, 2-2).
HICKSVILLE (40) — Sanders 2; Klima 10; Balser 6; Graber 0; Langham 0; Rosalez 9; Sheets 6; Slattery 2; Stuckey 0; Gordon 6; Phillips 0. Totals 14-37 10-13 40.
PAULDING (53) — Zartman 4; Adams 12; Agler 15; Manz 8; Jones 2; Martinez 0; Reeb 2; Foltz 10; Schroeder 0; Harder 0. Totals 19-40 6-7 53.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 2-10 (Balser 2), Paulding 9-17 (Adams 4, Agler 3, Manz 2). Rebounds: Hicksville 24, Paulding 20. Turnovers: Hicksville 13, Paulding 7.
Hicksville 9 9 15 7 — 40
Paulding 18 14 13 8 — 53
Reserves: Paulding, 44-28.
Edgerton 61, Fairview 51
SHERWOOD — A 19-8 hole after one quarter was too deep to dig from as Fairview fell to Edgerton 61-51 in league action.
Kale Salyers knocked down four 3-pointers and paced the Apaches (1-12, 0-4 GMC) with 16 points. Brody Retcher matched Salyers’ 16 points, chipping in four rebounds.
Corey Everetts hit seven free throws and racked up 27 points for Edgerton (3-10, 1-3) while Cory Herman nailed four treys and added 20.
EDGERTON (61) - Blue 0; Everetts 27; Picillo 4; Walkup 2; Herman 20; Swank 8; Kennerk 0; Meyer 0; Franz 0; Krontz 0. Totals 23-7-61.
FAIRVIEW (51) — Retcher 16; Hastings 0; Lashaway 9; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 5; Salyers 16; Zeedyk 2; Bonar 3. Totals 19-5-51.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Herman 4, Everetts 2, Swank 2. Fairview — Salyers 4, Lashaway 2, Retcher, Bonar. Rebounds: Edgerton 6 (Blue 3), Fairview 15 (Retcher 4). Turnovers: Edgerton 7, Fairview 17.
Edgerton 19 12 15 15 — 61
Fairview 8 18 12 12 — 51
Reserves: Fairview, 33-31 (OT).
Springfield 61, Napoleon 53
HOLLAND — A career night from Napoleon’s Caden Kruse wasn’t enough as the Wildcats’ comeback fell short against host Springfield, 61-53.
Kruse scored 32 points, hitting five 3-pointers and 13 field goals in all for Napoleon (6-8, 1-6 NLL), including four treys in the fourth quarter and 30 in the final three quarters. Andrew Williams was the next highest scorer with seven points for the Wildcats, which fell behind 14-5 after one quarter to the Blue Devils (10-3, 6-1).
NAPOLEON (53) — Ressler 5; Buehrer 0; Wolf 5; Woods 0; Williams 7; Kruse 32; Stoner 2; Rubinstein 2. Totals 19-7-53.
SPRINGFIELD (61) — Merrell 5; Lynn 0; Adams 6; Pringle 0; Franklin 17; Combs 4; Maase 7; Bracey 20; Whitmire 2. Totals 22-14-61.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 5, Ressler, Wolf, Williams. Springfield — Franklin, Combs, Maase.
Napoleon 5 17 9 22 — 53
Springfield 14 17 8 22 — 61
Delta 57, Archbold 43
DELTA — Delta snapped a 16-year conference losing streak to Archbold, holding the Bluestreaks to 15 second-half points in a 57-43 home victory.
James Ruple’s 15 points paced three in double figures for the Panthers (10-2, 2-1 NWOAL), which are one win away from matching last year’s win total. Bryar Knapp netted 14 points while Nolan Risner chipped in a dozen.
Jayden Seiler put up 12 points to pace the Bluestreaks (8-6, 2-1) while Sonny Phillips and Cade Brenner each scored 11.
ARCHBOLD (43) — Phillips 11; Brenner 11; Wendt 4; Seiler 12; Nofziger 5. Totals 16-5-43.
DELTA (57) — Ju. Ruple 7; Gibbons 2; Knapp 4; Gillen 7; Ja. Ruple 15; Risner 12; Roth 0. Totals 20-11-57.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Phillips 3, Seiler 2. Delta — Risner 3, Knapp 2, Gillen.
Archbold 10 18 7 8 — 43
Delta 17 15 6 19 — 57
Reserves: Delta, 27-25.
Patrick Henry 56, Bryan 43
HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Nash Meyer dropped 19 points and four threes as the Patriots rolled to a 56-43 NWOAL win over Bryan at home.
Meyer led all scorers with his effort while no other Patriot (13-1, 3-0 NWOAL) player was above eight points. Aiden Behrman and Mack Hieber each added eight. Patrick Henry have now wen six-straight and are all along in first place in the NWOAL standings.
Bryan (3-11, 0-3 NWOAL) saw Joe Watson and Sam Herold each score 15 points and combine for all but 13 of the Bears’ points.
BRYAN (43) — Kepler 4; Cox 7; Watson 15; Koenig 2; Herold 15; Dominique 0. Totals: 14-2-9 43.
PATRICK HENRY (56) — Johnson 5; Jackson 5; Creager 2; Behrman 8; Meyer 19; Smith 4; Hieber 8; Rosebrook 2; Rosengarten 3. Totals: 12-6-14 56.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Cox, Herold; Patrick Henry — Meyer 4, Jackson, Hieber.
Bryan 9 13 10 11 — 43
Patrick Henry 11 18 15 12 — 43
Liberty Center 45, Swanton 34
SWANTON — Liberty Center was able to pull away in the second half on the road at Swanton and down the Bulldogs 45-34 to pick up their first NWOAL win of the season.
The Tigers (6-6, 1-2 NWOAL) led just 22-21 at halftime but outscored Swanton (11-3, 1-2 NWOAL) 13-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Gavin Geahlen had 17 points to lead the way for the Tigers and they saw five different players connect from deep in the contest.
Swanton saw Luc Borojevich and Cole Mitchey each put up 11 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 5; Chapa 4; Hammontree 0; L. Kruse 3; Zeiter 3; Chambers 7; Navarre 0; Geahlen 17; Bockelman 6. Totals: 14-5-2 45.
SWANTON (34) — Mersing 0; O’Shea 2; Robinson 0; Smigelski 3; Mitchey 11; Callicotte 4; Borojevich 11; Nofziger 0; Davis 2; Wood 1. Totals: 7-4-8 34.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — C. Kruse, L. Kruse, Zeiter, Chambers, Geahlen; Swanton — Borojevich 3, Smigelski. Turnovers: Liberty Center 17, Swanton 10.
Liberty Center 14 8 13 10 — 45
Swanton 5 16 5 8 — 34
