Paulding can party like it’s 1965.
For the first time in over half a century, and in just their second year back in the Green Meadows Conference, a Panthers boys basketball squad is all alone atop the GMC and they did it with a dominating 51-28 road win over second place Tinora on Friday night..
“They deserved this, this town deserves it,” Paulding seventh-year head coach Brian Miller said. “It obviously has been a while since we have been able to do this so for these kids to see their hard work pay off, it is just a really special moment.”
Overall, the title winner is the Paulding boys programs’ first since 1999 when they won the Northwest Conference.
“It’s amazing,” Paulding senior Ethan Foltz said of the win. “We started to actually execute everything that we’ve worked on, everything we’ve done in practice.”
For anyone that tried to predict who would be at the top of the GMC slate come seasons’ end, not many people predicted the Panthers (12-5, 6-0 GMC) to be top dogs, but in a sea of talented GMC squads, the self-proclaimed “underdogs” stood all alone.
“Being the underdog, that’s what we thought we were all year and coming out and showing that we’re not, pulling through in tough games, it just went to show that we weren’t some bad team,” Foltz said.
They didn’t look like underdogs coming out of the gates as right away for almost for the entirety of the game, the Panthers enforced their will on both ends of the court.
They sped up the Tinora (8-9, 4-2 GMC) offense with a full-court press, and then trapped in a zone defense in the halfcourt. The result was an 8-2 advantage in turnovers in the first half and holding the Rams to just five total shots in the first quarter.
“They just do such a good job of directing you to where they want you to be and causing havoc out of that,” Tinora head coach Kris Lymanstall said. “And you can feel it tonight, their defense spurs their offense.”
Paulding was efficient on offense too, finding Foltz down low who was often able to go to work, grabbing six points in the first quarter to go along with five from Isaac Reeb, one coming via the long ball. Even sophomore Brandon Schroeder got in on the three-point action as his three is what put the Panthers up 16-1 at the end of the first quarter, firing up the team and a capacity student section.
“I was a little nervous coming in but everyone felt comfortable getting shots up before the game,” Foltz said. “And when we jumped off like that, everyone was yelling, everyone was going crazy.”
The ball movement was stellar for the Panthers too as the assists were flying early. And they didn’t rush their shots either, playing patient offense which differed from what their defense was able to do to Tinora’s offense on the other end. Nick Manz, who ran the point, ended up with four assists on the night.
“We’ve got unselfish players. We wanted to go through Ethan but Ethan will kick it out too,” Miller said. “Everybody did a good job tonight, everybody moving the ball and it was a total team effort in that aspect.”
Tinora was able to get themselves going a little bit in the second quarter as Ackerman opened the quarter with a hard drive to the basket to give the Rams their first field goal of the game with 7:13 to play in the second quarter, but the Panthers continued to drain time and threes as Peyton Adams responded with the Panthers’ third three of the night.
Luke Harris got his first points of the night for the Rams via the three ball on the next possession and Ackerman followed that with another driving layup to cut the Panther lead to 11. But again they had a response via the long ball as Kane Jones knocked down a three which sparked a 6-2 Panther run to end the first half and give them a 25-10 lead headed to the locker room.
In the first half the Rams shot just 3-for-11 and struggled from distance going 1-for-6.
“We wanted to attack and get in the middle of that zone, but the pressure up front was too much for us tonight,” Lymanstall said. “They pushed us back and then we’d get by that first level and then you’d have another wave. And they closed on our three-pointers really quickly.”
Not much changed in the second half either as the Panthers opened up with a 7-2 run to stretch the lead to 20. Tinora later got back-to-back threes from Cole Anders and Harris to cut the lead down to 15, but that was as low as things would get as the Panthers cruised to the GMC clinching win.
“We knew we had a good team and we knew we had a bunch of seniors that wanted to win,” Miller said of the victory. “They put in a lot of work and we got to this point, so we’re really thrilled with it.”
Three Panthers finished in double figures on the night with Foltz and Agler each getting 13 and Reeb adding 12. Ten of Agler’s 14 came in the second half. Harris led the Rams with 13. As a team the Panthers out shot Tinora going 19-of-30 from the field compared to 10-of-29 for the Rams.
Both teams will finish off the GMC slate next Friday with Paulding hosting Wayne Trace after a non-league contest on Saturday against Lincolnview. Tinora will host Antwerp after traveling to Archbold on Saturday.
PAULDING (51) — Zartman 2; Adams 3; Agler 13; Manz 4; Rittenhouse 0; Jones 3; Barton 0; Reeb 10; Foltz 13; Schroeder 3; Harder 0. Totals: 19-30 8-17 51.
TINORA (28) — Eckert 2; Plassman 3; Anders 3; Harris 13; Homier 1; Spychala 0; Ackerman 6; Fredricksen 0; Ferrell 0; Shelton 0; McQuillen 0. Totals: 10-29 4-7 28.
Three-point goals: Paulding 5-10 (Reeb, Schroeder, Adams, Jones, Agler), Tinora 4-16 (Harris 2, Plassman, Anders). Rebounds: Paulding 16 (Manz 5), Tinora 14 (Eckert, Harris 4). Turnovers: Paulding 4, Tinora 14.
Paulding 16 9 13 13 — 51
Tinora 1 9 6 13 — 28
