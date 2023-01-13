EDGERTON — Paulding moved into the outright Green Meadows Conference lead at 3-0 following a trey-heavy 53-46 road win over Edgerton in boys hoops action on Friday.
Peyton Adams nailed five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points for Paulding (6-6, 3-0 GMC), which took the outright lead following losses by fellow league unbeatens Tinora and Hicksville on Friday.
Nathan Swank bested Adams’ total with seven treys, scoring 22 points for the Bulldogs (1-10, 0-3 GMC). Cory Herman added 11 markers.
PAULDING (53) - Zartman 6; Adams 23; Agler 7; Manz 3; Jones 1; Reeb 5; Foltz 5; Schroeder 3. Totals 19-9-53.
EDGERTON (46) — Blue 5; Everetts 6; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 11; Swank 22; Baker 0. Totals 16-5-46.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Adams 5, Schroeder. Edgerton — Swank 7, Herman, Blue. Turnovers: Paulding 6, Edgerton 15.
Paulding 15 13 9 16 — 53
Edgerton 9 11 6 20 — 46
Reserves: Paulding, 36-21.
Antwerp 49, Fairview 42
SHERWOOD — Antwerp’s Landon Brewer poured in 22 points as the Archers held off Fairview for a 49-42 conference victory.
Brewer added six rebounds and three longballs in the win for Antwerp (8-2, 2-1 GMC) while Parker Moore added nine points.
Brody Retcher’s 16 points and five boards paced the Apaches (1-10, 0-3 GMC) with Adam Lashaway adding a dozen points.
ANTWERP (49) — Moore 9; McMichael 3; Altimus 8; Lichty 7; Brewer 22; Fuller 0. Totals 16-11-49.
FAIRVIEW (42) — Retcher 16; Hastings 0; Brine 0; Lashaway 12; Kauffman 3; A. Shininger 3; J. Shininger 0; Boland 2; E. Shininger 4; Salyers 2; Zeedyk 0. Totals 15-7-42.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brewer 3, McMichael, Altimus, Lichty. Fairview — Lashaway 2, Retcher, Kauffman, A. Shininger. Rebounds: Antwerp 12 (Brewer 6), Fairview 23 (Salyers, Retcher 5). Turnovers: Antwerp 10, Fairview 18.
Antwerp 14 8 15 11 — 49
Fairview 13 4 10 15 — 42
Reserves: Fairview, 36-31.
Wayne Trace 64, Tinora 46
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace dominated Tinora on the glass 32-13 and picked up a 64-46 home win in league play.
Kyle Stoller rolled up 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Raiders (8-3, 1-2 GMC), which shot 50 percent from the field. Brooks Laukhuf had 21 points while brother Tanner put in 10.
Aiden Rittenhouse hit four treys and scored 16 points for the Rams (5-7, 2-1 GMC), which hit 10 treys in all. Luke Harris added 12 points and four boards.
TINORA (46) — Eckert 3; Plassman 9; Anders 2; Rittenhouse 16; Harris 12; Homier 0; Spychala 3; Ackerman 1. Totals 16-34 4-5 46.
WAYNE TRACE (64) — Myers 1; T. Laukhuf 10; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 21; Clemens 2; Davis 4; Maenle 0; Stoller 26. Totals 25-50 10-15 64.
Three-point goals: Tinora 10-22 (Rittenhouse 4, Plassman 3, Eckert, Harris, Spychala), Wayne Trace 4-12 (T. Laukhuf 2, B. Laukhuf 2). Rebounds: Tinora 13 (Harris 4), Wayne Trace 32 (Stoller 13). Turnovers: Tinora 15, Wayne Trace 10.
Tinora 15 11 14 6 — 46
Wayne Trace 18 12 17 17 — 64
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 41-28.
Archbold 51, Liberty Center 44
ARCHBOLD — Archbold outscored Liberty Center 19-9 in the fourth quarter as they stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League and downed the Tigers 51-44 at home.
Cade Brenner poured in a game-high 23 points for the Blue Streaks (8-4, 2-0 NWOAL) and knocked down three triples as well. Stephen Diller added nine.
Liberty Center (5-5, 0-2 NWOAL) saw a two-game win steak come an end. It was a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers, who saw Landon Bockelman lead the with with 10 while Aiden Hammontree and Zane Zeiter each added nine.
LIBERTY CENTER (44) — Orr 2; C. Kruse 2; Chapa 4; Hammontree 9; L. Kruse 6; Zeiter 9; Geahlen 2; Bockelman 10. Totals 18-8-44.
ARCHBOLD (51) — Phillips 6; Brenner 23; Seiler 8; Diller 9; Miller 4; Hudson 1. Totals 17-15-51
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Hammontree, L. Kruse. Archbold — Brenner 3, Phillips, Seiler.
Archbold 16 10 6 19 — 51
L. Center 15 9 11 9 — 44
Reserves: Liberty Center, 44-29.
Swanton 61, Wauseon 43
WAUSEON — Senior Cole Mitchey pured in 34 points for Swanton as the Bulldogs picked up a crucial 61-43 win over Wauseon on the road.
Mitchey was on fire from deep as he knocked down six of the Bulldogs’ (9-3, 1-1 NWOAL) eight three-pointers in the game. Hayden Callicotte added nine.
Wauseon (7-6, 1-1 NWOAL) trailed the entire way as they fell for the second-straight game. Jack Leathernman had 15 to lead the way for the Indians. Landon Hines added 11.
SWANTON (61) — O’Shea 0; Smigelski 5; Mitchey 34; Callicotte 9; Borojevich 5; Davis 4; Wood 4. Totals 22-9-61.
WAUSEON (43) — Leatherman 15; Rodriguez 7; Armstrong 4; McLeod 3; Borton 1; Hines 11; Parsons 2. Totals 16-6-43.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Mitchey 6, Smigelski, Callicotte. Wauseon — Leatherman 3, Rodriguez, McLeod. Turnovers: Swanton 9, Wauseon 15.
Swanton 16 14 16 15 — 61
Wauseon 9 13 11 10 — 43
Reserves: Wauseon, 57-17.
Perrysburg 71, Napoleon 48
PERRYSBURG — Napoleon got down early and couldn’t recover as they saw a 21-9 first quarter deficit turn into a 71-48 Northern Lakes League loss on the road at Perrysburg.
Blake Wolf led the way with 11 for the Wildcats (6-7, 1-5 NLL), who have now dropped three-straight league contests. Caleb Stoner added 10.
Perrysbrug (10-3, 5-1 NLL) saw Matt Watkins lead the way with 22.
NAPOLEON (48) — Shadle 0; Ressler 0; Wolf 11; Peckinpaugh 0; Woods 3; Williams 9; Espinoza 2; Brubaker 0; C. Kruse 8; Stoner 10; Rubinstein 4; Kessler 1. Totals 18-5-48.
PERRYSBURG (71) — Fenneken 5; Shultz 12; McEwen 5; Pamer 1; Dynda 2; Av. Hunt 7; An. Hunt 8; Petteys 0; Watkins 22; Hubbard 9. Totals 28-7-71.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Williams 3, Wolf 2, Woods. Perrysburg — Shultz 4, Fenneken, Av. Hunt, Watkins, Hubbard.
Napoleon 9 10 15 14 — 48
Perrysburg 21 14 17 19 — 71
Montpelier 53, Holgate 22
MONTPELIER — Montpelier held Holgate to 11 points across the final three quarters to nab a 53-22 home conference victory.
Garrett Walz’s 16 points led the charge for the Locos (6-6, 2-1 BBC) while James Camper chipped in 11 points.
Abe Kelly hit two treys and paced the Tigers (0-11, 0-3) with eight points.
HOLGATE (22) — Giesige 1; Belmares 5; Miller 3; Resendez 0; Healy 0; Hartman 2; J. Engle 0; Kelly 8; McCord 2; Leaders 0; L. Engle 1. Totals 8-3-22.
MONTPELIER (53) — Walz 16; Thorp 7; Sommer 0; Camper 11; Girrell 9; Martin 2; Brink 3; Grime 0; Sharps 5; J. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals 17-15-53.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Belmares. Montpelier — Thorp 2, Camper, Girrell.
Holgate 11 2 7 2 — 22
Montpelier 20 8 8 17 — 53
Reserves: Holgate, 31-25.
Pettisville 53, N. Central 52 (OT)
PIONEER — Pettisville shot an amazing 41 free throws, converting 25 of them in a 53-52 overtime BBC win over North Central.
Cayden Jacoby nailed 12-of-16 at the line, finishing with 22 points in the fourth straight win for the Blackbirds (9-4, 3-0 BBC), which outscored NC 16-11 in the fourth quarter to force OT. Jaret Beck and Joey Ripke scored 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Cohen Meyers’ 16 points led the charge for the Eagles (6-5, 1-2) while Gage Kidston chipped in 13.
PETTISVILLE (53) — Leppelmeier 2; Ripke 11; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 3; Beck 15; Jacoby 22; Fenton 0. Totals 14-25-53.
NORTH CENTRAL (52) — J. Burt 2; Q. Burt 5; Meyers 16; Kidston 13; Smeltzer 1; Beard 4; Hicks 3; Pettit 8. Totals 20-10-52.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — none. North Central — Kidston, Hicks.
Pettisville 7 6 15 16 9 — 53
North Central 9 15 9 11 8 — 52
Reserves: Pettisville, 40-36.
Stryker 51, Edon 50
EDON — Michael Donovan dropped a game-high 17 points as Stryker was able to squeak out a 51-50 BBC OT win over Edon.
Elijah Juilliard added 11 points for Stryker (6-7, 3-0 BBC). Donavan knocked down five triples in the game. Edon (4-9, 1-2 BBC) saw Cohen Hulbert’s 15 points lead the way.
STRYKER (51) — Juillard 11; Villanueva 2; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 17; Cadwell 9; D. Donovan 7; Barnum 3. Totals 20-5-51.
EDON (50) — Radabaugh 9; Kiess 11; Hulbert 15; Brigle 0; Sprea 1; Trausch 7; Gallehue 7. Totals 15-12-50.
Three-point goals: Stryker — M. Donovan 5, D. Donovan. Edon — Kiess 3, Hulbert 3, Radabaugh, Gallehue. Turnovers: Stryker 7, Edon 20.
Stryker 9 9 10 14 9 — 51
Edon 12 11 12 7 8 — 50
Reserves: Stryker, 52-11.
Continental 42, Ft. Jennings 27
FORT JENNINGS — Continental held Fort Jennings to 16 second-half points to snap a four-game losing streak and prevail, 42-27.
Konnor Knipp-Williams’ 14 points led the Pirates (5-9, 2-1 PCL) with Mason Rayle adding 10 tallies in the win over the winless Musketeers (0-12, 0-3).
CONTINENTAL (42) — C. Etter 5; Ma. Rayle 10; Armey 9; J. Etter 4; Knipp-Williams 14; Mo. Rayle 0; Thomsen 0. Totals 15-7-42.
FORT JENNINGS (27) — Menke 2; Maag 3; Calvelage 5; Swick 6; Neidert 8; Howbert 11; Hoersten 2. Totals 14-4-37.
Three-point goals: Continental — Ma. Rayle 2, Armey, C. Etter, J. Etter. Fort Jennings — Howbert, Maag.
Continental 11 2 11 18 — 42
Fort Jennings 14 7 9 7 — 37
O-G 70, Lima Bath 25
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf junior Colin White became the 13th Titan to score 1,000 points, racking up 26 in a 70-25 shelling of Lima Bath.
White hit a pair of treys and grabbed four rebounds in the win for O-G (10-2, 4-0 WBL), which led 26-1 after one quarter. Theo Maag had 13 points while Caden Erford netted 10 to rout the Wildcats (1-8, 1-3).
LIMA BATH (25) — D. Craddock 9; Crawford 1; C. Craddock 6; Barr 3; Tickle 6. Totals 11-36 2-4 25.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (70) — Buckland 3; Schroeder 2; Wagner 2; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 0; T. Maag 13; Unterbrink 4; Ross 2; Stechschulte 6; White 26; Toumazos 0; Erford 10; Westrick 2. Totals 29-46 8-8 70.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath 1-11 (Barr), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-15 (White 2, Erford 2). Rebounds: Lima Bath 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 21 (White, T. Maag 4). Turnovers: Lima Bath 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 6.
Lima Bath 1 11 7 6 — 25
O-G 26 22 11 11 — 70
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 42-31.
