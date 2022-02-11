HICKSVILLE — Jackson Bergman bullied his way to 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Aces’ senior helped lift host Hicksville to a 53-27 win over county rival Fairview.
Bergman drained eight shots from the charity stripe in the standout effort for the Aces (13-7, 4-3 GMC) while Aaron Klima added eight markers.
Brody Retcher hit four buckets for eight points in the setback for the Apaches (6-15, 3-4), which were out-rebounded 29-18.
FAIRVIEW (27) — Retcher 8; Smith 7; Hastings 3; Clemens 0; Lashaway 0; B. Karzynow 4; Hammon 3; E. Shininger 2; Kauffman 0; J. Karzynow 0. Totals 11-32 4-12 27.
HICKSVILLE (53) — Klima 8; Myers 3; Balser 5; Bergman 23; Sheets 0; Baird 6; Heisler 0; Slattery 0; Rosalez 4; Gordon 4. Totals 20-42 10-11 53.
Three-point goals: Fairview 1-8 (Smith), Hicksville 3-8 (Myers, Balser, Bergman). Rebounds: Fairview 18, Hicksville 29 (Bergman 13). Turnovers: Fairview 8, Hicksville 6.
Fairview 6 9 7 5 — 27
Hicksville 19 11 11 12 — 53
Reserves: Hicksville, 36-19.
Tinora 63, Edgerton 56
Tinora picked up its first Green Meadows Conference win under Kris Lymanstall, downing visiting Edgerton 63-56 on Domersville Road.
Nolan Schafer racked up 21 points, all across the final three quarters for the Rams (5-13, 1-5 GMC), which drained 19-of-26 at the free throw line. Luke Harris added a dozen points while Lance Rinkel netted 10.
Nathan Swank’s 17 points and three treys led the way for Edgerton (5-15, 0-7). Corey Everetts and Cory Herman netted 11 points each.
EDGERTON (56) — Meyer 7; Everetts 11; Swank 17; Blue 3; Walkup 0; Krontz 3; Herman 11; Timbrook 4. Totals 19-14-56.
TINORA (63) — Eckert 5; Rinkel 10; Miles 6; Schafer 21; Plassman 0; Harris 12; Ackerman 2; Anders 3; Bohn 4; Wiemken 0. Totals 21-19-63.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank 3, Herman. Tinora — Anders, Eckert. Turnovers: Edgerton 12, Tinora 8.
Edgerton 10 13 12 21 — 56
Tinora 12 17 9 25 — 63
Reserves: Tinora, 42-33.
Antwerp 66, Paulding 27
PAULDING — Antwerp backed up its No. 1 ranking in Division IV with a convincing 66-27 road win over county rival Paulding at ‘The Jungle.’
Senior Jagger Landers hit 10-of-14 shots from the field, finishing with 23 points and five rebounds in the win for the Archers (16-1, 5-1 GMC), which led 19-2 after one quarter and 34-7 at half. Landon Brewer added 19 points and four caroms while Luke Krouse stuffed the stat sheet with four points, five steals, six assists and eight rebounds.
Peyton Adams hit three trifectas and paced Paulding (6-14, 2-5) with nine points.
ANTWERP (66) — Recker 7; McMichael 3; Landers 23; Altimus 9; Krouse 4; Lichty 1; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 19; Robinson 0. Totals 27-50 4-7 66.
PAULDING (27) — Zartman 2; Bauer 1; Agler 3; Manz 4; P. Adams 9; Gorrell 4; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; A. Adams 0; Foltz 4; Cantu 0. Totals 8-30 6-8 27.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 8-25 (Landers 3, Brewer 2, Recker, McMichael, Altimus), Paulding 5-13 (P. Adams 3, Agler, Gorrell). Rebounds: Antwerp 31 (Krouse 8), Paulding 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Paulding 19.
Antwerp 19 15 19 13 — 66
Paulding 2 5 11 9 — 27
Reserves: Antwerp, 45-37.
B. Green 54, Napoleon 45
BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green blitzed Napoleon to the tune of a 22-8 fourth-quarter margin, rallying past the Wildcats in NLL action, 54-45.
Ryan Jackson, Zach Furnas and Jabari Conway tallied 10 points each in a balanced effort for the Bobcats (9-10, 4-7 NLL).
Caden Kruse knocked down three trifectas and paced Napoleon (11-7, 6-5) with 17 points. Tanner Rubinstein chipped in 15 markers.
NAPOLEON (45) — Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 4; Mack 7; Woods 2; Williams 0; Grant 0; Kruse 17; Ta. Rubinstein 15; Stoner 0. Totals 17-7-45.
BOWLING GREEN (54) — Jackson 10; Cook 0; Furnas 10; Brandt 9; Hastings 0; Amspoker 6; Conway 10; Freyman 7; Kress 2. Totals 20-8-54.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 3, Wolf. Bowling Green — Furnas 2, Jackson, Brandt, Conway, Freyman.
Napoleon 11 17 9 8 — 45
Bowling Green 10 16 6 22 — 54
Reserves: Bowling Green, 48-38.
Swanton 45, Archbold 39
SWANTON — Swanton secured the outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship for the first time in four decades, holding off Archbold for a 45-39 trophy triumph.
Nic Borojevich put up 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (18-2, 6-0 NWOAL), which earned their first league title in boys hoops since 2015. Cole Mitchey chipped in 14 points.
DJ Newman tallied 19 points to pace Archbold (12-7, 3-3 NWOAL) while Alex Roth scored a dozen.
ARCHBOLD (39) — Bailey 2; Roth 12; Brenner 0; Johns 0; Seiler 2; Newman 19; Hurst 2; Kammeyer 2. Totals 16-4-39.
SWANTON (45) — Mitchey 14; Betz 7; L. Borojevich 3; N. Borojevich 21. Totals 16-10-45.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Roth 2, Newman. Swanton — Mitchey, L. Borojevich, N. Borojevich.
Archbold 5 13 10 11 — 39
Swanton 12 15 5 13 — 45
Reserves: Swanton, 36-33.
Wauseon 33, Delta 31
WAUSEON — Wauseon held off a late charge from Delta to win its fourth game in five tries, nipping the Panthers 33-31.
Jonas Tester hit three treys and paced the Indians (12-8, 4-2 NWOAL) with 11 points while Jude Armstrong had four buckets in a nine-point night.
Bryce Gillen’s nine points led the ledger for the Panthers (8-11, 1-5) while Justin Ruple and Josh Tresnan-Reighard each had eight.
DELTA (31) — Ju. Ruple 8; Ja. Ruple 2; Knapp 2; Gillen 9; Davis 0; Tresnan-Reighard 8; Risner 2. Totals 11-8-31.
WAUSEON (33) — Tester 11; Burt 2; Armstrong 9; Rodriguez 4; Powers 0; Hines 4; Shaw 2. Totals 14-1-33.
Three-point goals: Delta — Gillen. Wauseon — Tester 3, Rodriguez. Turnovers: Delta 7, Wauseon 11.
Delta 6 9 7 9 — 31
Wauseon 8 15 6 4 — 33
Reserves: Wauseon, 42-18.
Evergreen 66, Bryan 44
METAMORA — Evergreen picked up its third straight victory and sixth in seven games as the Vikings downed league foe Bryan 66-44.
The Vikings moved to 9-8 (4-2 NWOAL) on the season while Bryan remained winless in league play and fell to 1-16 (0-5). No other statistics were available as of press time.
P. Henry 44, L. Center 30
HAMLER — Patrick Henry moved to 4-2 in league contests, pulling away from rival Liberty Center 44-30 for an NWOAL victory at ‘The House of Heat.’
PH led just 11-10 after eight minutes before holding LC to 20 points the rest of the way in the fourth straight victory for the Patriots (13-5). LC fell to 8-10 (1-4 NWOAL) on the season. No other statistics were available as of press time.
Edon 43, Fayette 32
FAYETTE — Edon stayed in contention for the BBC title, moving to 5-1 in league play with a 43-32 win at Fayette.
Drew Gallehue hit six fourth-quarter free throws and paced the Bombers (11-7) with 14 points. Jack Berry and Caden Nester chipped in 10 points each.
Quinn Mitchell nailed three trifectas and tallied 13 points for Fayette (10-9, 3-4). Elijah Lerma was close behind with 11.
EDON (43) — Berry 10; C. Steinke 0; Nester 10; Ripke 5; E. Steinke 0; Kiess 0; Sapp 0; Gallehue 14; Hulbert 4. Totals 14-9-43.
FAYETTE (32) — Frenn 4; Q. Mitchell 13; W. Mitchell 0; Lemley 0; Whiteside 3; Lerma 11; Lester 1; Dunnett 0. Totals 11-6-32.
Three-point goals: Edon — Berry 2, Nester 2, Ripke, Gallehue. Fayette — Q. Mitchell 3, Whiteside. Turnovers: Edon 6, Fayette 11.
Edon 13 12 6 12 — 43
Fayette 8 8 8 8 — 32
N. Central 71, Montpelier 42
PIONEER — North Central clinched at least a share of its Buckeye Border Conference title since 2002, making quick work of visiting Montpelier in a 71-42 victory.
Zack Hayes rained down 26 points to lead the way for the Eagles (11-8, 6-1 BBC), which can secure the outright BBC title with an Edon loss to Hilltop on Friday, Feb. 18. Landon Justice chipped in 13 points while Colin Patten scored 11.
Garrett Walz’s 17 pointers were the high total for the Locos (2-17, 0-7).
MONTPELIER (42) — G. Walz 17; Thorp 5; Brink 0; A. Walz 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 4; Camper 1; Bowman 7; Grime 8; Girrell 0; Friend 0. Totals 17-6-42.
NORTH CENTRAL (71) — J. Burt 5; Sanford 0; Turner 0; Patten 11; Meyers 8; Q. Burt 0; Kidston 0; Justice 13; Beard 0; Hayes 26; Hicks 0; Pettit 8. Totals 29-5-71.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — G. Walz, Thorp. North Central — Patten 3, Justice 2, Hayes 2, J. Burt.
Montpelier 5 12 11 14 — 42
North Central 13 23 25 10 — 71
Reserves: North Central, 43-27.
Holgate 59, Hilltop 30
WEST UNITY — Holgate seized control early in BBC action at Hilltop, leading 18-3 after eight minutes in a 59-30 win over the Cadets.
Richard Bower’s 17 points paced the Tigers (7-11, 3-4 BBC) while Abe Kelly drained four 3-pointers in a 12-point effort.
Raace Haynes tallied 10 points, all after halftime, to lead the Cadets (2-15, 1-5).
HOLGATE (59) — Thacker 8; Belmares 3; Miller 2; Alvarez 0; Leaders 3; Kelly 12; Boecker 6; McCord 6; Bower 17; Wallace 2. Totals 22-9-59.
HILLTOP (30) — Haynes 10; Dempsey 6; Kesler 2; Schlosser 2; Wyse 2; Funkhouser 4; Jennings 3; Hoffman 1; Rodriguez 0. Totals 12-2-30.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 4, Leaders, Belmares. Hilltop — Dempsey 2, Haynes, Jennings. Turnovers: Holgate 9, Hilltop 8.
Holgate 18 6 10 25 — 59
Hilltop 3 8 7 12 — 30
Reserves: Holgate, 49-31.
Stryker 41, Pettisville 34
STRYKER — Stryker snapped Pettisville’s four-year reign atop the BBC with a 41-34 victory over the Blackbirds.
Jacob Cadwell put up 14 points to lead the way for the Panthers (9-12, 4-3 BBC) while Michael Donovan chipped in 10 markers.
Cayden Jacoby was the only player in double figures for the Blackbirds (11-9, 5-2) with a game-high 19 points.
PETTISVILLE (34) — Kaufmann 2; Ripke 5; Basselman 0; Adkins 2; Beck 6; Myers 0; Jacoby 19. Totals 13-43 7-9 34.
STRYKER (41) — Julliard 3; Villanueva 2; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 14; Barum 9; Cioffi 2; Harris 1; Campbell 0. Totals 14-29 13-20 41.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Ripke. Stryker — none. Rebounds: Pettisville 23, Stryker 24. Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Stryker 17.
Pettisville 4 10 6 14 — 34
Stryker 10 8 7 16 — 41
Reserves: Stryker, 34-26.
Kalida 46, Continental 21
KALIDA — Kalida staked out a convincing 22-7 lead after one quarter, cruising to a 46-21 PCL win over visiting Continental.
Justin Siebeneck scored all 14 of his points in the first half for the Wildcats (9-11, 4-3 PCL) while Tyson Siefker hit three treys and netted 11 markers.
Gavin Huff’s five points led the ledger for the Pirates (6-14, 1-5).
CONTINENTAL (21) — Huff 5; Armey 4; C. Etter 3; J. Etter 0; Knipp-Williams 4; Hoeffel 1; Sharrits 4. Totals 8-4-21.
KALIDA (46) - Recker 0; Horstman 0; B. Smith 0; Ju. Siebeneck 14; Vorst 7; Stechschulte 7; D. Fersch 2; Miller 2; Siefker 11; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 2; Warnecke 1; Ja. Siebeneck 0; Killion 0; Remlinger 0. Totals 19-2-46.
Three-point goals: Continental — C. Etter. Kalida — Siefker 3, Ju. Siebeneck 2, Vorst.
Continental 7 5 3 6 — 21
Kalida 22 15 7 2 — 46
