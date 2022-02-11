AYERSVILLE – Wayne Trace sophomore point guard Brooks Laukhuf hit a 3-point shot from the left corner with nine seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a 47-44 win over host Ayersville and claim the outright Green Meadows Conference boys basketball championship Friday night at ‘The Hangar.’
The Raider victory secures the school’s 19th outright GMC title and 31st overall in the 51-year history of the Wayne Trace basketball program. Wayne Trace (No. 5 Division III) improves to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the league.
“It is a great win against a great basketball team,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder after the contest. “Both teams battled for 32 minutes and it is just a great game for our conference, especially with it coming in week seven of the league schedule. I am just really proud of the guys and the way they have battled all year.”
Tied at 36-36 late in the third quarter, the Pilots seemed to take the momentum as Jakob Trevino hit a three-point shot from half-court at the buzzer to give Ayersville a 39-36 advantage entering the final stanza.
However, Laukhuf started the fourth quarter scoring with a trey from the right corner to tie the contest at 39-39 before Ayersville took its final lead at 41-39 on an Ike Eiden basket with 6:22 remaining.
Neither team would score for over three minutes before a Kyle Stoller bucket knotted the game at 41-41 at the 3:00 mark and the Raiders would not trail again.
Trevor Sinn put Wayne Trace on top 44-41 with a three-point shot from the volleyball attack line with 2:20 remaining but the Pilots would answer.
Eiden answered with a trey to again tie the game at 44-44 with 45 seconds on the clock to set up the final Wayne Trace possession.
“It was a fun basketball game,” noted Ayersville mentor Dave Retcher. “Two very good basketball teams and they both put together runs and it was just a back-and-forth contest. It came down to who hit the last shot but I am so proud of our kids and the way they competed.”
Wayne Trace took its biggest lead of the game early in the third quarter, turning a 26-22 halftime advantage into a 29-22 margin on a Cameron Sinn three-point play.
However, the Pilots answered with an 11-0 run that put the hosts in front 33-29.
Baskets from Brady Clark, Eiden and Weston McGuire along with a Trevino three-point play and two McGuire foul shots provided the Ayersville markers.
Two-pointers from Stoller, Trevor Sinn and Laukhuf helped the Raiders knot the game at 36-36 before Trevino’s half-court shot.
“Both teams made some big shots at different times,” Linder noted.
“This is the type of game we want to be in at this point of the season,” Retcher continued.
Wayne Trace had the biggest lead of the first half at 10-4 following a Trevor Sinn bucket midway through the opening quarter. However, McGuire and Tyson Schlachter responded with baskets of their own to get Ayersville within 12-8 at the end of eight minutes of action.
The Pilots took their first lead of the contest at 15-14 on two Schlachter free throws before Wayne Trace answered with two-pointers from Cameron Sinn, Stoller and Trevor Sinn for a 20-18 lead. The Raiders went on to take a 26-22 lead at the intermission.
Laukhuf led a trio of Raiders in double figures with 16 points while Trevor Sinn had 13 and Cameron Sinn chipped in ten.
Trevino paced Ayersville, which falls to 14-4 on the season and 5-2 in the conference, with 15 points and McGuire added eight markers.
Wayne Trace returns to the court on Saturday night as the Raiders visit Lima Shawnee for a non-league battle. The Pilots also come back Saturday night with a non-league contest as Ayersville welcomes in Montpelier.
WAYNE TRACE (47) — Laukhuf 16; T. Sinn 13; C. Sinn 10; Stoller 6; Graham 2; Davis 0; Myers 0. Totals 19-50 5-7 47.
AYERSVILLE (44) — Trevino 15; Eiden 7; McGuire 8; Schlachter 6; Clark 4; Michel 4; Miler 0; Amoroso 0; Flory 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 16-45 7-13 44.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-17 (Laukhuf 2, T. Sinn, C. Sinn), Ayersville 5-13 (Trevino 4, Eiden). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Laukhuf, Stoller 6), Ayersville 31 (Clark 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Ayersville 16.
Wayne Trace 12 14 10 11 — 47
Ayersville 8 14 17 5 — 44
