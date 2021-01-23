Inside-out, Bradyn-and-Caden, perimeter-and-paint.
Whatever you call the offensive pairing for Defiance, call it successful.
Defiance guard Bradyn Shaw and forward Cayden Zachrich each put up 21 points on Friday night in Western Buckeye League action as the Bulldogs won their fourth straight league game with a 66-48 win over visiting Lima Bath.
The Bulldogs (8-6, 4-1 WBL) raced out to a 10-2 lead in the game’s first four minutes, thanks to a pair of treys from Shaw and putbacks on offensive boards by Zachrich and Isaac Schlatter.
Zachrich finished with six points in the first period while Shaw had eight, staking out a 21-11 advantage after eight minutes.
That lead swelled from 10 to 17 across the second stanza, as a well-oiled offensive machine found open players across the floor with five different Bulldogs scoring in the period.
“I think we probably pushed 20 assists tonight. A lot of our baskets were very open looks because of tremendous penetration or ball movement,” said a pleased Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “We were just very unselfish tonight. This is a very unselfish group and when things are going well, we built some momentum early defensively. We really sat down and guarded, which was a change … and I think that gives us a lot of life.”
Up 33-19 at half, the Bulldogs hit a bit of a lull in the early part of the second half but Cayden Zachrich mirrored his sophomore classmate Shaw’s hot start with a dominant stretch of offensive play in the third.
Zachrich put up 13 of his 21 points in the third stanza, nabbing two rebounds in the process. Shaw and Zachrich teamed up to shut the door in the fourth quarter as well.
Bath (6-8, 2-3 WBL) tried to mount a charge to start the final period with freshman Bradyn Fleharty hitting a bucket and Griffen Mikesell adding three tallies to trim the lead to 52-39 with seven minutes to go.
But Shaw and Zachrich again had an answer with a bucket and trey from the former and a 12-footer from the latter to boost the lead back up near 20.
“I came out and hit my first two or three and then we came out second half, got my buddy here going inside down low,” said Shaw of Zachrich inside. “We got going, opened up the whole floor and that’s our main success, getting it inside to him.”
Added Zachrich: “We didn’t come out very good against Archbold defensively, they got comfortable and got anything they wanted. That was a huge focus in practice the last two days, really sitting down defensively and working.”
The two sophomores were far from the only contributors as sophomore wing David Jimenez tallied 11 points and six rebounds and Isaac Schlatter chipped in six points and five boards.
“We were a lot more aggressive tonight,” said Lehman. “We went up and got (rebounds) with two hands. We’ve struggled on the glass, that’s not a secret. If we can limit teams to one shot and give ourselves second chances offensively, we’ve got a lot of weapons.”
Junior guard Carter Parlapiano hit three triples and paced Bath with 13 points. Fleharty added 10.
The win is the fourth in five games for Defiance heading into a Saturday tilt with Springfield and a Friday-Saturday double-dip next week at Celina on Friday and at home with Napoleon on Saturday.
LIMA BATH (48) — Barr 3; Hall 0; Fleharty 10; Albright 0; Mikesell 3; Wauben 8; Parlapiano 13; Stahr 5; Armentrout 6. Totals 17-7-48.
DEFIANCE (66) — Shaw 21; Kiessling 0; Frederick 2; Jimenez 11; Schlatter 6; Lammers 2; CJ Zachrich 3; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 21; Black 0. Totals 29-1-66.
Three-point goals:Lima Bath — Parlapiano 3, Armentrout 2, Stahr, Barr. Defiance — Shaw 5, CJ Zachrich, Cay. Zachrich. Turnovers: Lima Bath 7, Defiance 8.
Lima Bath 11 8 15 14 — 48
Defiance 21 12 19 14 — 66
Reserves: Defiance, 52-22.
