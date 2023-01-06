HICKSVILLE — Coming off its lone loss of the season, the Hicksville Aces looked to rebound with Wayne Trace entering the Red Zone Friday night.
The Aces did just that as Hicksville held off the Raiders for a 46-45 victory in boys basketball action to improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Hicksville got solid efforts throughout the roster as the Aces stayed tied atop the league standings through two weeks.
“I am so proud of these guys,” noted Hicksville head coach Tony Tear after the contest. “I am so happy for these seniors.”
Senior Alex Gordon scored 16 points to lead the way for the Aces and grabbed six rebounds.
“He was aggressive tonight and that was a big key,” Tear continued. “Alex really stepped up for us and did a nice job.”
However, he wasn’t alone. Senior Brody Balser added a quartet of three-point field goals for a dozen points and senior Aaron Klima chipped in nine markers, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Brody hit some big shots for us,” commented the Hicksville mentor. “Aaron just made plays on both ends of the floor. All of these kids just played so hard tonight.”
Leading 37-31 entering the final quarter, Gordon opened the period with a bucket to extend the margin to 39-31.
Wayne Trace then responded, getting a three-point field goal from Brady Miller before baskets from Brooks Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller got the Raiders within 39-38.
Sophomore Jayden Rosalez, who dished out a trio of assists for Hicksville, picked up his lone basket of the game to put the Aces on top 41-38 with 3:07 remaining.
Tanner Laukhuf trimmed the Raider deficit back to 41-40 with 2:35 remaining before a three-point play by Klima extended the margin to 44-40 at the 1:56 mark.
After a Brooks Laukhuf basket trimmed the deficit to 44-42, Wayne Trace would get the ball back with a chance to tie or go ahead.
However, a Raider shot attempt was off the mark and Gordon grabbed the rebound for Hicksville and was fouled.
The senior forward calmly connected on both free throw attempts with seven seconds remaining to put Hicksville on top 46-42 and seal the victory.
“He hit some big free throws all night long for us,” Tear added. “This is a quality win for us over a very good basketball team.”
It was Wayne Trace that jumped in front early as the Raiders quickly went on top 9-2 and led 13-6 at the end of one period.
Hicksville then dominated the second quarter, outscoring Wayne Trace 16-6 to seize a 22-19 advantage at the midway point of the contest.
Much of that came from the duo of Klima and Balser, who each hit a pair of treys in the period with Braxztyn Heisler and Gordon picking up a bucket each.
The Aces never trailed in the second half, extending the margin to 27-21 after a Gordon bucket and a Balser three-pointer.
A Kyle Stoller three-point play and a Tyler Davis basket helped pull Wayne Trace within 27-26.
With Hicksville on top 32-31 late in the stanza, the Aces expanded the lead to 37-31 after three quarters in getting two Gordon foul shots and a trey by Balser.
Brooks Laukhuf paced Wayne Trace with 16 points in the contest but was held off the scoreboard in the third quarter. The Raider junior added three rebounds and two steals as well.
“That was a team effort in trying to contain him,” Tear noted. “He is a great player but I thought we did a good job of knowing where he was and limiting his touches.”
Stoller chipped in 13 markers and picked up six boards while Miller finished with five points, two assists and three steals. Cale Winans finished with five points and two assists as well for Wayne Trace, who falls to 6-3 in all games and 0-2 in the conference.
Both teams return to action on the road Saturday night as Hicksville visits Archbold while Wayne Trace travels to Delphos Jefferson.
WAYNE TRACE (45) — Myers 0; T. Laukhuf 2; Miller 5; Winans 5; B. Laukhuf 16; Clemens 0; Davis 4; Stoller 13. Totals 19-37 3-6 45.
HICKSVILLE (46) — Klima 9; Balser 12; Langham 3; Rosalez 2; Sheets 0; Heisler 4; Gordon 16. Totals 16-34 7-8 46.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-12 (B. Laukhuf 2, Miller, Winans), Hicksville 7-14 (Balser 4, Klima 2, Langham). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 15 (Stoller 6), Hicksville 22 (Gordon 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 11, Hicksville 13.
Wayne Trace 13 6 12 14 — 45
Hicksville 6 16 15 9 — 46
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 52-32.
