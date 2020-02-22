MILLER CITY — Hicksville junior Landon Turnbull capped the regular season in style, scoring his 1,000th career point in a 40-point, eight-rebound explosion for the Aces as Hicksville rolled to a 71-46 victory over host Miller City in Friday boys hoops action.
“Landon is such a special player and person. He’s worked so hard to become the player he is and he certainly deserves the recognition,” said Hicksville head coach Tony Tear of the junior’s efforts. “I’m so proud of him but I’m even more proud of how excited his community, teammates and coaches were for him becuase itshows you the type of teammate and person he is.”
Hicksville capped the regular season at 15-7.
Austin Ruhe and Jon Burgei netted 10 points apiece for Miller City (11-11) in the Wildcats’ sixth straight loss.
HICKSVILLE (71) — Turnbull 40; Myers 6; Bergman 6; Slattery 6; Miller 4; Tunis 3; Baker 3. Totals 27-8-71.
MILLER CITY (46) — Ruhe 10; Burgei 10; Koenig 9; Gable 6; Fillinger 5; Deitering 2; Nuveman 2; Michel 2. Totals 14-14-46.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Turnbull 5, Myers 2, Tunis, Baker, Slattery. Miller City — Koenig 3, Ruhe.
Hicksville 24 16 19 12 — 71
Miller City 11 11 13 11 — 46
Reserves: Miller City, 30-24.
Kalida 46, Fairview 36
SHERWOOD — Kalida proved to be rude guests as they handed host Fairview a 46-36 defeat.
Luke Erhart led Kalida (15-7) with 13 points while Gabe Hovest added 11.
Cade Polter led the Apaches (11-11) with a game-high 16 points.
KALIDA (46) — Warnecke 5; VanderEmbse 6; Miller 1; Hovest 11; Siefker 5; Horstman 5; Erhart 13. Totals 15-12-46.
FAIRVIEW (36) —Poolter 16; Ripke 2; Frank 8; Singer 1; Timbrook 3; Zeedyk 6. Totals 12-7-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Warnecke, Hovest, Siefker, Horstman . Fairview- Polter 3, Frank 2. Rebounds: Kalida 27, Fairview 16. Turnovers: Kalida 12, Fairview 10.
Kalida 4 12 14 16 — 48
Fairview 12 6 7 11 — 36
Reserves: Kalida, 42-21.
Ottoville 61,
Wayne Trace 48
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville finished the regular season on a 14-game win streak, downing visiting Wayne Trace 61-48.
Joshua Thorbahn led the Big Green (19-3) with 21 points while Kyle Manns dropped in 10.
Reid Miller led Wayne Trace (16-6) with a game-high 24 points and Nate Gerber added 11 points.
WAYNE TRACE (48) — Sinn 3; Miller 24; Speice 2; Gerber 11; Crosby 0; Vining 0; Reinhart 8. Totals 16-13-48.
OTTOVILLE (61) — J. Miller 6; Schlagbaum 3; Manns 10; Suever 4; Kortokrax 2; W. Miller 6; Thorbahn 21; Fisher 6; Langhals 3. Totals 23-8-61.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — Sinn, Miller. Ottoville- Manns 2, Thorbahn, Langhals,J. Miller, Schlagbaum, W. Miller. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 12, Ottoville 23.
Wayne Trace 9 11 13 15 — 48
Ottoville 21 16 8 16 — 61
Evergreen 41, Bryan 36
METAMORA — Evergreen secured the first outright NWOAL title in school history, rattling off the team’s 21st straight win against Bryan, 41-36.
Nate Brighton’s 12 points paced the Vikings (21-1, 7-0 NWOAL) while Jack Etue hit two treys and netted 11.
Titus Rohrer’s 13 points led the way for Bryan, which ends the regular season at 15-7 (4-3 NWOAL).
BRYAN (36) — Arthur 7; Rohrer 13; Zuver 8; Lamberson 2; Jackson 6.
EVERGREEN (41) — E. Loeffler 9; Brighton 12; Etue 11; M. Loeffler 7; Houk 2.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Arthur, Rohrer, Zuver. Evergreen — Etue 2, Brighton.
Bryan 7 2 13 14 — 36
Evergreen 4 13 11 13 — 41
Liberty Center 55,
Patrick Henry 41
HAMLER — Liberty Center’s Trent Murdock racked up 27 points as the Tigers took a road win against rival Patrick Henry in “The House of Heat,” 55-41.
Carter Burdue added 11 points and five boards for the Tigers (12-10, 3-4 NWOAL), which led 35-24 at the halftime break.
Gavin Jackson and Clayton Feehan each scored nine points to pace PH (2-20, 0-7 NWOAL).
LIBERTY CENTER (55) — Shafer 6; Keller 4; Burdue 11; Krugh 0; Murdock 27; Patterson 0; Leatherman 3; Conrad 4. Totals 24-46 5-6.
PATRICK HENRY (41) — Jackson 9; Feehan 9; Seedorf 3; Holloway 3; Crossland 4; Seemann 4; Rosengarten 2; Diem 5; Rosebrook 2. Totals 17-32 3-3 41
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Burdue, Leatherman. Patrick Henry — Jackson, Feehan, Holloway, Diem. Rebounds: Liberty Center 16 (Burdue 5), Patrick Henry 17 (Rosengarten 5). Turnovers: Liberty Center 14, Patrick Henry 24.
Liberty Center 22 13 14 6 — 55
Patrick Henry 14 10 6 11 — 41
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 50-45.
Archbold 50, Swanton 39
SWANTON — Archbold capped off the regular season in winning fashion, outlasting Swanton 50-39.
Alex Roth led Archbold (16-6, 6-1 NWOAL) with 10 points while Sam Betz paced Swanton (8-14, 2-5 NWOAL) with 12 markers.
ARCHBOLD (50) — Gomez 7; Alex Roth 10; Austin Roth 3; Theobald 9; Zimmerman 5; Hagans 6. Totals 20-8-50.
SWANTON (39) — Vance 9; Betz 12; Bartlett 8; Pelland 2; Thornton 8. Totals 15-2-39.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Gomez, Aus. Roth. Swanton — Betz 4, Bartlett 2, Vance. Rebounds: Archbold 25, Swanton 19. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Swanton 17.
Archbold 13 13 9 13 — 50
Swanton 8 13 10 8 — 39
Reserves: Archbold, 49-28.
Wauseon 42, Delta 25
WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Delta 12-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Panthers for a 42-25 NWOAL triumph.
Noah Tester led Wauseon (16-6, 5-2 NWOAL) with 18 points while Hunter Hamilton had eight points for Delta (6-16, 1-6 NWOAL).
DELTA (25) — Gillen 1; B. Risner 5; Knapp 3; Hamilton 8; J. Tresnan-Reighad 2; N. Risner 2; H. Tresnan-Reighad. Totals 10-2-25.
WAUSEON (42) —J. Tester 7; Britsch 4; N. Tester 18; Penrod 8; Brock 3; King 2; Hageman 0; Shuber 0 Wilson 0. Totals 15-8-42.
Three-point goals: Delta — Hamilton 2, Knapp. Wauseon — N. Tester 3, Penrod.
Delta 4 7 10 4 — 25
Wauseon 6 12 12 12 — 42
Lincolnview 53, Paulding 39
PAULDING — Lincolnview went off in the second quarter, scoring 21 points on their way to a 53-39 win over host Paulding in NWC action.
Blake McGarvey led Paulding (6-16, 2-6 NWC) with 13 points while Seth Dysinger and Payton Beckman each had 10.
LINCOLNVIEW (53) — Leeth 8; Cavindo 8; C.Overholt 10; Bowehock 15; Jesser 10; Hatfield 2. Totals 21-7-53.
PAULDING (39) — McGarvey 13; Sarver 3; Edwards 0; Kauser 0; Dysinger 10; Beckman 10; Price 0; Pease 0. Totals 15-2-39.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Cavindo 2, Leeth,C. Overholt. Paulding — McGarvey 3,Beckman 2, Sarver. Rebounds: Lincolnview 21, Paulding 23. Turnovers: Lincolnview 11, Paulding 8.
Lincolnview 4 21 11 17 — 53
Paulding 11 10 6 12 — 39
Reserves: Paulding won.
Pettisville 31, Edon 27
PETTISVILLE – Graeme Jacoby led the Blackbirds to an undefeated season in the BBC with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Pettisville (14-8, 12-0 BBC) closed out Edon, 31-27.
Austin Kiess tallied seven points to lead the Bombers (9-11, 8-4).
EDON (27) – Berry 3; Schaffer 6; Myers 3; D. Kiess 0; A. Kiess 7; Zulch 0; Gallehue 6; Hulbert 2. Totals 10-3-27.
PETTISVILLE (31) – Avina 3; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 9; Horning 2; Reiniche 0; C. Jacoby 4; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 13. Totals 12-3-31.
Three-point goals: Edon – Berry, Schaffer, Myers, A. Kiess. Pettisville – Leppelmeier 3, Avina. Rebounds: Edon 24, Pettisville 29. Turnovers: Edon 10, Pettisville 13.
Edon 3 4 12 8 – 27
Pettisville 3 14 7 7 – 31
Reserves: Edon, 42-37.
Montpelier 56, Hilltop 45
WEST UNITY – Montpelier closed the regular season by slowly pulling away from Hilltop in a 56-45 decision.
Tylor Yahraus and Thomas Jay each tallied 13 points in a balanced effort for Montpelier (5-17, 4-8). Alex McCord chipped in 12 points.
Jay Garrett led the Cadets (2-20, 0-12) with 20 points. Tucker Beres added 15.
MONTPELIER (56) – T. Yahraus 12; Jay 13; McCord 12; Altaffer 8; Peffley 9; C. Yahraus 2.
HILLTOP (45) – Funkhouser 3; Garrett 20; McEwen 2; Hoffman 5; Beres 15.
Montpelier 15 9 12 20 – 56
Hilltop 5 7 15 18 – 45
N. Central 50, Fayette 42
PIONEER — Jack Bailey scored a game-high 20 points and netted his 1,000th career point for North Central, helping power the Eagles to a 50-42 BBC win over Fayette.
Zack Hayes chipped in 17 points for the Eagles (12-10, 7-5 BBC), which trailed 14-11 after the first quarter.
Tanner Wagner canned three treys and paced Fayette (11-11, 7-4 BBC) with 15 points. Tanner Lemley added 11 points and 10 caroms.
FAYETTE (42) — Wentz 4; Eberly 0; Brinegar 2; Wagner 15; Lester 0; Whiteside 3; T. Lemley 11; O. Lemley 0; Lerma 4; Frenn 0; Aguilar 3. Totals 15-45 7-13 42.
NORTH CENTRAL (50) — Burt 0; Bailey 20; C. Patten 0; Cruz 0; L. Patten 4; Williams 0; Justice 0; Turner 0; Hayes 17; Hicks 0; Lehsten 7; Cummins 2. Totals 19-41 8-14 50.
Three-point goals: Fayette 5-21 (Wagner 3, T. Lemley, Aguilar), North Central 4-16 (Bailey 2, Hayes, L. Patten). Rebounds: Fayette 27 (T. Lemley 10), North Central 27. Turnovers: Fayette 10, North Central 9.
Fayette 14 5 11 12 — 42
North Central 11 11 13 15 — 50
Reserves: North Central, 42-32.
Col. Grove 56, Ada 46
ADA — Columbus Grove dodged an upset bid from Ada, rallying to defeat the Bulldogs and complete a perfect regular season with a 56-46 victory.
Ethan Halker’s 16 points paced the No. 1 Bulldogs (22-0, 8-0 NWC) in the outright NWC championship-clinching victory. Tayt Birnesser added 13 tallies.
COLUMBUS GROVE (56) — Reynolds 8; Birnesser 13; Hopkins 0; Clement 7; Sautter 3; Halker 16; Schneider 9. Totals 21-42 11-15 56.
ADA (46) — Swaney 10; Ennis 0; C. Murphy 4; Coulson 14; Hull 10; Poling 0; Cook 6; Wall 0; Conley 0; Rayl 2; E. Murphy 0; Miller 0. Totals 20-47 0-3 46.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove 3-10 (Birnesser, Clement, Sautter), Ada 6-16 (Swaney 2, Coulson 2, Cook 2). Rebounds: Columbus Grove 30, Ada 15 (Hull 6). Turnovers: Columubs Grove 10, Ada 8.
Col. Grove 11 11 14 20 — 56
Ada 12 12 15 7 — 46
Leipsic 61, Ft. Jennings 46
LEIPSIC – Leipsic finished off PCL play by getting a 61-46 win at home over Ft. Jennings.
Jaden Siefker led the Vikings (11-11, 3-4) with 22 points. Mason Brandt added 12.
Carson Kazee had 18 points to lead Ft. Jennings (3-19, 1-6). Evan Hoersten chipped in 10 points.
FT. JENNINGS (46) – Kazee 18; Hoersten 10; Trentman 7; Schulte 5; Horstman 3; Grote 2; Liebrecht 1; Wittler 0; Suever 0. Totals 18-4-46.
LEIPSIC (61) – Siefker 22; Brandt 12; Lorenzo 6; Walther 6; T. Schroeder 5; Lammers 5; Liffick 3; Sickmiller 3; E. Schroeder 3; Niese 2. Totals 23-10-61.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Kazee 4, Schulte, Horstman. Leipsic – Siefker 4, Brandt 3, Lammers, Liffick, Sickmiller. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 26 (Hoersten 8), Leipsic 28 (T. Schroeder 7). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 19, Leipsic 16.
Ft. Jennings 15 7 13 11 – 46
Leipsic 12 18 19 12 – 61
Pandora-Gilboa 54,
McComb 51
PANDORA – Pandora-Gilboa closed the season by getting an overtime BVC win over McComb, 54-51.
Walker Macke led the charge for the Rockets (10-11, 5-5) with 18 points. Blake Steiner added 10.
MCCOMB (51) – Davis 20; Rider 12; Kepling 6; Sherick 5; Glaser 4; Kreinbrink 3; Dishong 1; Waever 0. Totals 20-4-51.
PANDORA-GILBOA (54) – Macke 18; Steiner 10; Johnson 8; Huffman 7; Krohn 7; Miller 2; Norton 2; Biery 0. Totals 15-16-54.
Three-point goals: McComb – Davis 3, Kepling 2, Sherick, Kreinbrink. Pandora-Gilboa – Macke 2, Johnson 2, Huffman 2, Steiner, Krohn.
McComb 20 2 15 9 5 – 51
Pandora-Gilboa 10 17 9 10 8 – 54
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 53-33.
