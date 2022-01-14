Basketball carousel.jpg

HICKSVILLE — Using a 25-16 advantage on the boards and a nine-point halftime lead, Hicksville earned its first Green Meadows Conference win of the year with a 45-42 win over Paulding.

Josh Myers canned four treys to lead all scorers with 16 points for the Aces (8-4, 1-2 GMC). Jackson Bergman added 13 points and seven rebounds while Kyler Baird had 10 points and six boards.

Christian Bauer netted 10 tallies in the setback for Paulding (3-9, 1-2 GMC).

PAULDING (42) — Zartman 5; Bauer 10; Agler 3; Manz 8; P. Adams 3; Gorrell 8; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 5. Totals 16-36 2-5 42.

HICKSVILLE (45) — Klima 6; Myers 16; Balser 0; Bergman 13; Baird 10; Gordon 0. Totals 15-34 10-12 45.

Three-point goals: Paulding 8-15 (Gorrell 2, Manz 2, Zartman, Agler, P. Adams, Foltz), Hicksville 5-13 (Myers 4, Bergman). Rebounds: Paulding 16, Hicksville 25 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: Paulding 8, Hicksville 10.

Paulding 5 12 14 11 — 42

Hicksville 6 18 9 12 — 45

Reserves: Hicksville, 30-26.

Fairview 47, Edgerton 32

EDGERTON — Fairview snapped a five-game losing streak, staking out a 28-6 halftime lead in a 47-32 league win at Edgerton.

Samuel Clemens hit four treys to pace the Apaches (3-9, 2-1 GMC) with 14 points. Brody Retcher and Daniel Hammon added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Cole Meyer tallied all 14 of his points in the second half for the Bulldogs (2-10, 0-3 GMC).

FAIRVIEW (47) — Retcher 12; Smith 5; Hastings 2; Clemens 14; Lashaway 0; Karzynow 0; J. Shininger 0; Hammon 10; E. Shininger 4; Kauffman 0. Totals 15-12-47.

EDGERTON (32) — Meyer 14; Picillo 0; Cheek 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 2; Kennerk 0; Blue 7; Walkup 1; Krontz 3; Herman 5; Weaver 0; Timbrook 0. Totals 12-5-32.

Three-point goals: Fairview — Clemens 4, Smith. Edgerton — Blue, Krontz, Herman. Turnovers: Fairview 13, Edgerton 12.

Fairview 10 18 10 9 — 47

Edgerton 3 3 18 8 — 32

Reserves: Fairview, 49-38.

Swanton 46, P. Henry 43

SWANTON — Swanton boys basketball earned a narrow victory in NWOAL play on Friday night as they were able to defeat Patrick Henry 46-43 and stay unbeaten in league play.

The Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 NWOAL) were led by the Borojevich brothers with Nik pouring in 15 points while Luc added 14 points. Patrick Henry (9-3, 1-1 NWOAL) was led by Nash Meyer’s 17 points.

PATRICK HENRY (43) — Johnson 7; Creager 2; Rosengarten 5; Jackson 6; Meyer 17; Behrman 2; Seedorf 4. Totals: 14-4-4-43.

SWANTON (46) — Betz 11; Pawlowicz 4; Callicotte 2; L. Borojevich 14; N. Borojevich 15. Totals: 10-6-8-46.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Meyer 3, Rosengarten. Swanton — N. Borojevich 3, L. Borojevich 2, Betz.

Patrick Henry 4 15 8 17 — 43

Swanton 9 15 12 10 — 46

Archbold 68, Bryan 26

ARCHBOLD — Archbold drained a staggering 15-of-24 from outside the arc, overwhelming Bryan 68-26 in NWOAL action.

Alex Roth had a team-high five trifectas, pacing the Bluestreaks (7-4, 1-1 NWOAL) with 18 points, while Cade Brenner added three treys and 15 points.

Craig Jackson’s 10 points topped the tally for the Bears (0-9, 0-1 NWOAL).

BRYAN (26) - Brown 1; Damron 0; Moss 2; Cox 4; Pelz 0; Watson 0; Jackson 10; Kepler 2; Langenderfer 2; Herold 3; Dominique 2. Totals 9-6-26.

ARCHBOLD (68) — Bailey 3; Roth 18; Brenner 15; Johns 8; Seiler 9; Hurst 5; Kammeyer 2. Totals 24-5-68.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Jackson 2. Archbold — Roth 5, Brenner 3, Seiler 3, Johns 2.

Bryan 7 13 4 2 — 26

Archbold 25 17 17 9 — 68

Reserves: Archbold, 28-17.

Wauseon 45,

Liberty Center 31

WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Liberty Center 14-3 in the final eight minutes, pulling away for a 45-31 NWOAL victory.

Jonas Tester poured in 23 points for the Indians (8-4, 1-0 NWOAL) while Landon Hines netted nine of his 11 points in the second half.

Isaiah Estelle put up eight points to finish as top scorer for the Tigers (5-5, 1-1 NWOAL).

LIBERTY CENTER (31) — T. Kruse 0; Spieth 0; Orr 0; Chapa 6; Hammontree 3; L. Kruse 3; Estelle 8; Chambers 0; Conrad 6; Leatherman 3; C. Kruse 2; Zeiter 0. Totals 11-4-31.

WAUSEON (45) - Tester 23; Burt 2; Armstrong 0; Leatherman 0; Rodriguez 4; Powers 5; Hines 11; McLeod 0. Totals 17-9-45.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Chapa, Hammontree, L. Kruse, Estelle, Leatherman. Wauseon — Tester, Powers. Turnovers: Liberty Center 9, Wauseon 8.

L. Center 10 10 8 3 — 31

Wauseon 13 7 11 14 — 45

Reserves: Wauseon, 43-38.

North Central 60,

Pettisville 56

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville had four players reach double figures but North Central outscored the Blackbirds 43-30 in the second half to nab a 60-56 conference win.

Zach Hayes netted 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for the Eagles (7-3, 3-0 BBC) while Landon Justice chipped in a dozen.

Jaret Beck led all scorers with 20 points for Pettisville (7-5, 2-1 BBC) while Cayden Jacoby added 14 points. Zakkai Kaufmann and Sean Adkins each netted 11 markers.

NORTH CENTRAL (60) — J. Burt 9; Sanford 2; Patten 2; Meyers 5; Q. Burt 2; Justice 12; hayes 19; Pettit 9. Totals 24-47 11-21 60.

PETTISVILLE (56) — Kaufmann 11; Ripke 0; Adkins 11; Beck 20; Myers 0; Jacoby 14. Totals 19-34 12-17 56.

Three-point goals: North Central 1-11 (Justice), Pettisville 6-11 (Kaufmann 3, Beck 3). Rebounds: North Central 21, Pettisville 19. Turnovers: North Central 8, Pettisville 15.

N. Central 12 5 20 23 — 60

Pettisville 10 16 11 19 — 56

Reserves: North Central, 37-20.

Holgate 47, Montpelier 32

HOLGATE — Holgate earned its first boys basketball win as a BBC member, stifling Montpelier in a 47-32 triumph.

Robbie Thacker led the Tigers (3-9, 1-2 BBC) with 18 points and five freebies while Abe Kelly hit three treys in a 12-point effort.

Garrett Walz led all scorers with 19 points for the Locos (2-9, 0-3 BBC).

MONTPELIER (32) — G. Walz 19; Thorp 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 2; Martin 0; Smith 0; Bowman 5; Grime 6; Girrell 0. Totals 14-3-32.

HOLGATE (47) — Thacker 18; Belmares 5; Miller 0; Leaders 0; Kelly 12; Boecker 4; McCord 4; Bower 4; Wallace 0. Totals 17-8-47.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — G. Walz. Holgate — Kelly 3, Thacker, Belmares. Turnovers: Montpelier 9, Holgate 7.

Montpelier 6 9 9 8 — 32

Holgate 11 12 11 14 — 47

Edon 42, Stryker 31

STRYKER — Edon used a 11-1 scoring edge from the free throw line to pick up a 42-31 road win in league play vs. Stryker.

Drew Gallehue poured in 16 points to pace the Bombers (7-4, 3-0 BBC) while Gannon Ripke and Jack Berry each added eight.

Teyvon Harris and Jacob Cadwell each scored nine to lead Stryker (5-8, 0-3).

EDON (42) — Berry 8; Nester 5; Ripke 8; Steinke 2; Kiess 1; Gallehue 16; Ca. Hulbert 2. Totals 15-11-42.

STRYKER (31) — Villanueva 4; Donovan 3; Cadwell 9; Barnum 4; Cioffi 2; Harris 9. Totals 13-1-31.

Three-point goals: Edon — Gallehue. Stryker — Harris 2, Donovan, Cadwell. Turnovers: Edon 10, Stryker 13.

Edon 5 17 9 11 — 42

Stryker 7 8 10 6 — 31

Fayette 58, Hilltop 45

WEST UNITY — Fayette moved to 3-0 in BBC contests, downing Hilltop 58-45.

Elijah Lerma hit 8-of-13 at the free throw line, pacing the Eagles (9-2) with 21 points while Quinn Mitchell rained in five 3-pointers in a 19-point effort.

Brock Kesler’s 14 points led the charge for the Cadets (1-9, 0-3 BBC).

FAYETTE (58) - Q. Mitchell 19; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 1; Lemley 0; Whiteside 0; Leininger 0; Lerma 21; Goble 0; Lester 16; Dunnett 1. Totals 17-18-58.

HILLTOP (45) — Haynes 9; Dempsey 0; Kesler 14; Schlosser 0; Wyse 5; Funkhouser 0; Eckenrode 5; Hoffman 9; Rodriguez 0; Crossgrove 3. Totals 13-14-45.

Three-point goals: Fayette — Q. Mitchell 5, Lerma. Hilltop — Kesler 2, Hoffman 2, Wyse. Turnovers: Fayette 3, Hilltop 5.

Fayette 11 7 18 22 — 58

Hilltop 2 12 15 16 — 45

Ottoville 65, Miller City 44

OTTOVILLE — A 23-5 third-quarter margin made the difference as Ottoville broke open a tie game at half to deal Miller City a 65-44 PCL defeat.

Austin Ruhe netted 17 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (8-6, 1-3 PCL).

MILLER CITY (44) - Niese 7; Schnipke 1; Weis 9; Au. Ruhe 17; Warnimont 0; Nuveman 6; Tobe 2 ; Pester 2; An. Ruhe 0. Totals 16-7-44.

OTTOVILLE (65) — Miller 23; Horstman 0; Schnipke 12; Steffan 0; Hilvers 0; Schlagbaum 12; Leis 2; Landwehr 0; Sellers 0; Suever 5; Horstman 4; Turnwald 7. Totals 22-13-65.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Weis 2, Ruhe 2, Niese. Ottoville — Schnipke 4, Schlagbaum 2, Miller, Turnwald.

Miller City 16 13 5 10 — 44

Ottoville 16 13 23 13 — 65

Continental 52,

Fort Jennings 43

CONTINENTAL — Continental earned their first Putnam County League victory Friday night with a 52-43 win over Fort Jennings.

Andrew Hoeffel dropped in 21 points and three threes to lead the Pirates (3-11, 1-2 PCL) on the night. Wyatt Davis chipped in 11.

FORT JENNINGS (43) — Swick 22; Grote 8; Maag 5; Neidert 4; Howbert 2; Trentman 2; Lucas 0; Wurst 0. Totals: 13-5-2-43.

CONTINENTAL (52) — Hoeffel 21; Davis 11; Armey 6; Etter 6; Knipp-Williams 4; Sharrits 4; Rayle 0. Totals: 7-5-23-52.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings — Swick 4, Maag. Continental — Hoeffel 3, Etter 2.

Continental 6 19 10 17 — 52

Fort Jennings 12 10 7 14 — 43

O-G 69, Lima Bath 44

LIMA — After only leading 24-19 at halftime, Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away from WBL foe Lima Bath with a 45-point second half, 69-44.

The win puts the Titans (9-1, 4-0 WBL) alone in first place in the WBL after Lima Shawnee’s surprising 67-50 defeat at the hands of Wapakoneta Friday night.

Ottawa-Glandorf drained 10 treys on the night, four coming from Carson Fuka who led all scorers with 18 points. Colin White added 17.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (69) — Fuka 18; White 17; Schmenk 11; Jordan 8; Stechschulte 7; Kuhlman 6; Maag 2. Totals: 25-9-69.

LIMA BATH (44) — Hall 16; Craddock 8; Wauben 8; Stahr 5; Armentrout 4; Prichard 3. Totals: 17-5-44.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Fuka 4, Schmenk 2, Jordan 2, Kuhlman, Stechschulte. Lima Bath — Hall 2, Wauben 2, Stahr.

Ottawa-Glandorf — 13 11 25 20 — 69

Bath 10 9 11 14 — 44

Reserves: O-G, 42-33.

