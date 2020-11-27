HAVILAND – Columbus Grove, the top-ranked team in the state in Division IV when play was stopped last spring, visited Wayne Trace to start the 2020-21 season and came away with a tough 52-49 win over the Raiders.
The Bulldogs needed a 15-11 final stanza to earn the victory.
Blake Reynolds and Tayt Birnesser did most of the damage for the Bulldogs, with Reynolds going for 22 and Birnesser adding 20. Reynolds added 13 rebounds.
Trevor Sinn led Wayne Trace with 14 points and freshman Kyle Stoller added 12 points and 10 boards.
COLUMBUS GROVE (52) – Reynolds 22, Birnesser 20, Myers 0, Sautter 6, Schroeder 2, Halker 2, Bellman 0. Totals 17-18-52.
WAYNE TRACE (49) – T. Sinn 14, C. Sinn 8, Laukhuf 7, Williamson 2, McClure 5, Graham 1, Stoller 12, Whitman 0. Totals 17-9-49.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove – Birnesser 4, Sautter 2. Wayne Trace – T. Sinn 2, Stoller 2, Laukhuf, McClure. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 26 (Reynolds 13), Wayne Trace 26 (Stoller 10). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 10, Wayne Trace 7.
Columbus Grove 16 15 6 15 – 52
Wayne Trace 5 18 15 11 – 49
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 32-31.
Paulding 66, Continental 35
CONTINENTAL — Payton Beckman led all scorers with 28 points as Paulding opened the season with a 66-35 thumping of Continental.
Beckman hit nine field goals – including seven 3-pointers – for the Panthers, which hit 12 triples.Blake McGarvey added three makes from long distance and added 15 points.
Gavin Huff led Continental with 12 points.
PAULDING (66) – McGarvey 15, Bauer 6, Manz 2, Kauser 4, Pease 3, Zartman 4, Gorrell 2, Kuckuck 2, Beckman 28. Totals 23-41 8-13 66.
CONTINENTAL (35) – Huff 12, Tegankamp 2, Hoeffel 9, Stegbauer 3, Sharrits 5, Recker 4. Totals 15-35 4-11 35.
Three-point goals: Paulding – Beckman 7, McGarvey 3, Kauser, Pease. Continental – Recker 2, Hoeffel. Rebounds: Paulding 18, Continental 16. Turnovers: Paulding 10, Continental 17.
Paulding 20 16 16 14 — 66
Continental 8 8 10 9 — 35
Reserves: Paulding, 51-24.
Lib. Center 35, Holgate 32
HOLGATE – Liberty Center overcame a slow start to open the season with a 35-32 win at Liberty Center.
Wyatt Leatherman and Cam Krugh each had eight points to lead a balanced Liberty Center attack.
Bailey Sonnenberg led Holgate with 14 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (35) – Collins 4, Leatherman 8, Hammontree 0, Krugh 8, Conrad 6, Patterson 2, Phillips 5, Orr 0. Totals 11-12-35.
HOLGATE (32) – Sonnenberg 14, Thacker 4, McCord 0, Hartman 5, Boecker 1, Kelly 8, Kupfersmith 0, Bower 0, Burgel 0, Medina 0. Totals 11-6-32.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Phillips. Holgate – Sonnenberg 2, Kelly 2.
Liberty Center 3 10 13 9 — 35
Holgate 6 6 10 10 — 32
Napoleon 48, Pat. Henry 34
NAPOLEON – Zack Rosebrook pumped in 17 points as Napoleon spoiled the debut of Patrick Henry coach Bryan Hieber with a 48-34 win.
Braden Hall led the Patriots with 10 points.
PATRICK HENRY (34) – C. Rosengarten 7, Crossland 6, Seemann 4, Jackson 3, Hall 10, K. Rosengarten 2, Seedorf 2. Totals 11-11-34.
NAPOLEON (48) – J. Brubaker 4, Mack 7, Peckinpaugh 7, Rosebrook 17, Fraker 4 Rubinstein 6, Wolf 3. Totals 18-7-48.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Hall. Napoleon – Peckinpaugh 2, Rosebrook 2, Wolf.
Patrick Henry 9 5 7 13 — 34
Napoleon 6 14 16 12 — 48
Pettisville 61, Hilltop 32
WEST UNITY – Cayden Jacoby started the season with a 33-point, 13-rebound effort as Pettisville started the BBC slate with a 61-32 win over Hilltop.
Joey Ripke added 10 points and six rebounds for the Blackbirds.
Tucker Beres led Hilltop with 13 points.
PETTISVILLE (61) – Myers 0, Kaufmann 3, Ripke 10, Leppelmeier 8, Horning 0, Adkins 0, Smith 2, Beck 0, Rupp 2, Jacoby 33, Heising 3, King 0. Totals 26-4-61.
HILLTOP (32) – Jacobs 4, Haynes 0, Beres 13, Wyse 0, Jennings 5, Hoffman 8, Tarkington 2, Baer 0. Totals 14-0-32.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Ripke 2, Leppelmeier 2, Kaufmann. Hilltop – Beres 3, Jennings. Rebounds: Pettisville 29, Hilltop 10. Turnovers: Pettisville 10, Hilltop 20.
Pettisville 14 22 15 10 — 61
Hilltop 6 6 5 15 — 32
Leipsic 74, Bluffton 69
LEIPSIC – Host Leipsic won in entertaining fashion in their season opener, downing Bluffton 74-69 in a high-scoring affair.
Mason Brandt led Leipsic with 25 points in the win, one of four players in double figures for the Vikings. Lorenzo Walther added 11 points and Jaden Siefker and Tyler Sickmiller each had 10.
Kyler Kinn led Bluffton with 25 points – 18 in the fourth quarter. Carson Roper added 16 and Nate Schaadt tallied 10.
BLUFFTON (69) – Donley 5, Shutler 0, Fleharty 2, Kinn 25, Boblitt 6, Schaadt 10, Soper 16, Essinger 5. Totals 24-15-69.
LEIPSIC (74) – Brandt 25, T. Schroeder 2, Q. Schroeder 0, Ellerbrock 0, Siefker 10, Niese 8, Maag 8, Walther 11, Sickmiller 10, Gillespie 10. Totals 25-19-74.
Three-point goals: Bluffton – Kinn 3, Donley, Boblitt, Essinger. Leipsic – Brandt 2, Maag 2, Siefker. Turnovers: Bluffton 10, Leipsic 21.
Bluffton 15 13 13 28 — 69
Leipsic 23 18 19 14 — 74
Arlington 62, Ft. Jennings 41
FT. JENNINGS – After a close first half, Arlington pulled away from Ft. Jennings with a 42-23 second half in a 62-41 season-opening win.
Evan Hoersten led the Musketeers with 14 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Nick Trentman added 10 points for Ft. Jennings.
Brandon Hull led three Red Devils in double figures with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Bryce Gast added 18 points and Zavier Thornton chipped in 17.
ARLINGTON (62) – Hull 20, Gast 18, Thornton 17, Launder 4, Lafferty 2, Bateson 1, Price 0, Frysinger 0, Griggs 0, Kessler 0, Haught 0. Totals 18-20-62.
FT. JENNINGS (41) – Hoersten 14, Trentman 10, Grote 6, Schulte 5, Liebrecht 3, Neidert 2, Horstman 1, Sellman 0. Totals 12-16-41.
Three-point goals: Arlington – Thornton 5, Gast. Ft. Jennings – Hoersten. Rebounds: Arlington 34 (Hull 11), Ft. Jennings 26 (Hoersten 9). Turnovers: Arlington 9, Ft. Jennings 16.
Arlington 8 12 23 19 — 62
Ft. Jennings 8 10 11 12 — 41
