Down 41-40 with five minutes left to play, Ottawa-Glandorf made a 10-0 run that gave them the momentum they needed to defeat Defiance 58-47 in a de facto Western Buckeye League championship game on Friday night.
The win gives the Titans (17-2, 8-0 WBL) their first league title since 2018-19 and it’s an outright title as Defiance (13-6, 6-2 WBL) sit in second place with just one league game remaining.
“We lost six seniors last year, two of them were all-state players. So if you asked around the league, I don’t think they were counting Ottawa-Glandorf as one of the front runners,” Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Tyson McGlaughlin said of the title clinching victory. “Our guys took that to heart and these guys have been winners their whole lives so to go out there in the WBL and get those numbers back on the banner, it’s a great achievement.”
It had been a back and forth battle the entire way leading into the fourth quarter and with seven minutes remaining in the game, Aiden Kiessling found Cayden Zachrich in the post who finished a contested-one handed layup off the glass to give the Bulldogs a 41-40 lead.
That lead held until the 5:30 mark when Caleb Kuhlman drove inside, making a contested layup of his own to put the Titans back in front.
Colin White, who ended the game with a game-high 27 points, found his way to the basket and the foul line late in the game, as did Hunter Stechschulte who made two foul shots and a backdoor layup that put the Titans up 50-41 and sent the Titan fans into a frenzy.
Within a two minute span, O-G turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead and that was enough to see them through the rest of the game.
“I’m so proud of our guys. We knew it was going to be a dog fight here and they played so hard. Defiance, they are so well coached and over the years anytime that you play Defiance you have to earn everything that you get,” McGlaughlin said.
“I think we really wore them down. I think you could see in the third quarter the momentum started to shift, we just needed to make a couple of buckets and finally we did and it’s a great team win.”
It’s the second time in their last three games where a late run doomed Defiance, who lost to Whitmer on Saturday 49-44 after leading by nine with three minutes left.
In this one, turnovers were the deciding factor, as the Bulldogs made errant passes, turning the ball over on four straight possessions during the 10-0 O-G run.
“I think it’s pretty obvious what went wrong in that fourth quarter. We didn’t take care of the ball and when you play a team like Ottawa-Glandorf they are going to make you pay and they did,” Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said.
Up until that point run by the Titans in the fourth quarter, Defiance hung tough with the league leaders, who came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in Division III.
The beginning of the game was the Colin White show for the Titans, as the senior had 12 of the first 14 points for Ottawa-Glandorf in the game.
After one quarter of play though Defiance led 11-9 thanks to a Tyler Frederick layup that went at the buzzer.
Both teams came out of the second half hot as they traded threes, before an Antonio Lopez floater went, keeping Defiance in front by two. But the next time down the floor an Eli Schmenk three found bottom and O-G jumped in front.
The two teams went back and forth before White went on his own personal 6-2 run to end the first half and give the Titans a 25-22 lead. He had 16 at the end of one.
Midway through the second half, Defiance continued to hang with the Titans, who just weren’t able to put the Bulldogs to bed.
Bradyn Shaw went on his own 7-0 run, putting Defiance up by two with 4:30 left in the third quarter, but another three calmed the run by the Bulldogs and put O-G back in front.
White continued to go to work however, and his eight third quarter points, capitalized by a back door alley-oop gave the Titans a 39-37 advantage after three.
Neither team really took control until the late run by the Titans and Lehman liked what he saw early, but what he liked seeing disappeared late and ended up being the difference in the game.
“We were attacking with our eyes up, and it really gave us some good looks, but just like we did with Whitmer we started looking side to side and got loose with the ball and it cost us,” Lehman said.
“We’ve got to find guys that can handle the basketball. Right now we lean very heavily on Bradyn.”
Shaw led Defiance with 12 points while Zachrich was second on the team with 11 points. Lopez added 10.
Schmenk and Kuhlman each added 10 for the Titans.
“Colin White gets a ton of publicity and rightfully so, he’s a hell of a player. What Caleb Kulhman did tonight was the game changer,” McGlaughlin said. “He got us some buckets attacking the rim in the first half when nobody else was really finishing shots and in the second half, the defensive pressure on Shaw, he just did a phenomenal job.”
Both teams will now look ahead to the tournament after they finish their remaining regular season games next week and a game like this will certainly help Defiance moving forward.
“The tournament atmosphere is big and so is the physicality,” Lehman said. “Them being able to pressure in the full-court and even the half court. That physicality is something that is necessary to prepare for and I think that’s going to benefit us in the long run.”
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (58) — White 27; Schmenk 10; Kuhlman 10; T. Maag 0; Fuka 3; Jordan 0; Stechschulte 8. Totals 19-45 17-21 58.
DEFIANCE (47) — Shaw 12; Kiessling 0; Frederick 6; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 2; Lopez 10; Zachrich 11; Mitchell 2. Totals 18-40 9-11 47.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 3-12, Defiance 2-11 (Shaw, Zachrich). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 26 (White 8), Defiance 22 (Zachrich 6). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Defiance 15.
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 16 14 19 — 58
Defiance 11 11 15 10 — 47
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 49-35.
