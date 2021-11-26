FINDLAY — Though both teams were hot from the field in the first half, Findlay’s net scorching prevailed against visiting Defiance as the Trojans tied a school record with 13 3-pointers in an 84-61 win to open the boys basketball regular season on Friday.
The Bulldogs (0-1) matched the athletic Trojan squad point for point across the first half as DHS junior point guard Bradyn Shaw put up 10 first-quarter points as an Aidan Kiessling trey made it a 20-19 Findlay lead through eight minutes.
The point-trading trend continued as Defiance took its first lead of the game on an elbow jumper from Isaac Schlatter early in the second stanza to lead 23-22. A Cayden Zachrich trey tied things at 30 and late in the stanza, the 6-6 junior’s layup made it a 34-32 Trojan lead but that was as close as the Bulldogs got.
3-pointers from Terrion Ross and Brock Makrancy ballooned the lead to eight for Findlay (1-0) and Max Roth turned a DHS turnover into a fast-break bucket just before the horn for an 8-0 run and a 10-point halftime lead.
The scoring run exploded midway through the third period as Makrancy hit a 3-pointer to put Findlay up 50-38. From there, the Trojans and Bulldogs combined to make 8-of-10 shots from long range and 9-of-11 overall including a Zachrich layup that made it a 65-49 ballgame.
Shaw was held to nine points over the last three periods after the hot start in the first quarter, finishing with 19 markers. Zachrich led the charge with 22 points, including three triples. Schlatter netted 10.
5-11 junior guard Jake Bishop was the overall leader for Findlay with 22 points and four treys while Makrancy hit four longballs in a 16-point night. Max Roth added 18 points and three trifectas as Findlay tallied the most points against Defiance since the Bulldogs fell to Lima Senior 86-51 on Dec. 4, 2004.
The Bulldogs will look to regroup with their home opener on Saturday evening against Liberty-Benton while Findlay is off until Friday, Dec. 3 at Lima Senior.
DEFIANCE (61) — Shaw 19; Kiessling 3; Frederick 0; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 10; Lopez 3; Irvin 0; Castillo 0; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 22; Jordan 0. Totals 24-2-62.
FINDLAY (84) — J. Roth 4; Ross 6; M. Roth 18; Bishop 22; Erst 0; Hill 6; Mueller 4; R. Montgomery 0; Weihrauch 0; Makrancy 16; S. Weihrauch 5; L. Montgomery 0; Crutcher 0. Totals 32-4-84.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Shaw 4, Zachrich 3, Schlatter 2, Kiessling, Lopez. Findlay — Bishop 4, Makrancy 4, M. Roth 3, Ross, Hill.
Defiance 19 13 20 9 — 61
Findlay 20 22 26 16 — 84
Reserves: Findlay, 55-48.
Freshmen: Defiance, 37-21.
