SHERWOOD — For one half, Ayersville was primed to pull an upset of county rival Fairview, leading by six at the break on Friday.
However, the Apaches outscored Ayersville 36-15 in the second half to take a 59-44 win. Chayse Singer netted 19 points for Fairview (9-8, 3-2 GMC).
Brayden Amoroso tallied 15 points for Ayersville (5-10, 0-5 GMC).
AYERSVILLE (44) — Trevino 2; Calhoun 2; Amoroso 15; Schlachter 2; Okuley 6; Sherman 2; Brown 6; Clark 9. Totals 17-8-44.
FAIRVIEW (59) — Polter 8; Ripke 8; Karzynow 3; Hastings 5; Singer 19; Timbrook 9; Zeedyk 4; Grine 3. Totals 21-10-59.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Amoroso 2. Fairview — Polter 2, Singer 2, Karzynow, Hastings, Timbrook.
Ayersville 16 13 10 5 — 44
Fairview 15 8 18 18 — 59
Reserves: Fairview, 49-43.
Wayne Trace 68, Holgate 36
HAVILAND — Nate Gerber hit five treys, in a 28-point, five-rebound effort as Wayne Trace downed Holgate, 68-36.
Jace Vining added 11 points for the Raiders (13-4, 4-1 GMC), winners of six straight. Reid Miller tallied 13 assists.
Luke Wenner led Holgate (3-13, 0-5 GMC) with 11 markers.
HOLGATE (36) — Sonnenberg 3; Wenner 11; Sparks 2; Hartman 4; Kelly 4; Kupfersmith 0; Hattemer 6; Medina 3; Thacker 3. Totals 14-3-36.
WAYNE TRACE (68) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 9; Miller 3; Speice 2; Gerber 28; C. Crosby 0; Vining 11; McClure 2; Graham 0; Reinhart 9; N. Crosby 4. Totals 26-6-68.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Wenner 3, Sonnenberg, Medina. Wayne Trace — Gerber 5, C. Sinn 3, Vining, Reinhart. Rebounds: Holgate 22 (Hattemer 5), Wwyne Trace 32 (Graham 7). Turnovers: Holgate 17, Wayne Trace 10.
Holgate 3 11 11 11 — 36
Wayne Trace 18 18 24 8 — 68
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 41-25.
Hicksville 45, Edgerton 28
EDGERTON — Led by 17 points from Landon Turnbull, Hicksville went on the road and scored a 45-28 GMC decision at Edgerton.
Jackson Bergman added 15 points for the Aces (12-4, 3-2 GMC).
Noah Landel led Edgerton (8-8, 2-3 GMC) with six points.
HICKSVILLE (45) - Tunis 8; Myers 3; Balser 0; Straub 0; Bergman 15; Miller 2; Slattery 0; Turnbull 17. Totals 18-5-45.
EDGERTON (28) - Blue 0; Cape 5; Roth 1; Pahl 0; Ripke 5; Landel 6; Gary 2; Wolfe 4; Showalter 5; Hicks 0. Totals 8-10-28.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Tunis, Myers, Bergman, Turnbull. Edgerton — Ripke, Showalter.
Hicksville 14 10 11 10 — 45
Edgerton 10 4 8 6 — 28
Ada 57, Paulding 51
PAULDING — Paulding came up short of a Northwest Conference home win as Ada rallied for a 57-51 league triumph.
Payton Beckman hit three treys and led three players in double figures for the Panthers (4-12, 2-4 NWC) with 14 points. Hunter Kauser added 13 points while Seth Dysinger chipped in 12.
ADA (57) — Swaney 8; Ennis 0; Murphy 1; Coulson 20; Hull 13; Cook 9; Rayl 2; Miller 4. Totals 20-44 12-19 57.
PAULDING (51) — McGarvey 8; Manz 4; Sarver 0; Edwards 0; Kauser 13; Dysinger 12; Schroeder 0; Price 0; Manz 0; Beckman 14. Totals 19-45 9-13 51.
Three-point goals: Ada — Swaney 2, Coulson, Hull, Cook. Paulding — Beckman 3, Kauser. Rebounds: Ada 22, Paulding 24. Turnovers: Ada 15, Paulding 14.
Ada 10 12 13 22 — 57
Paulding 10 8 20 13 — 51
Reserves: Paulding, 53-32.
Lima Shawnee 65,
Ottawa-Glandorf 53
LIMA – In a battle of undefeated state-ranked teams, Lima Shawnee snapped a 35-game winning streak by Ottawa-Glandorf in the WBL with a 65-53 win.
George Mangas poured in 37 points for Shawnee (16-0, 6-0 WBL, No. 5 D-II).
Parker Schomaeker and Brennen Blevins each had 12 points for the Titans (14-1, 4-1 WBL, No. 2 D-III).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) – Schomaeker 12; Blevins 12; Nichols 8; Alt 7; Westrick 6; Rieman 6; Beach 2. Totals 18-11-53.
LIMA SHAWNEE (65) – Mangas 37; Barker 11; Wheeler 8; Bean 4; Vermillion 3; Elwer 2. Totals 17-4-65.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins 3, Schomaeker 2, Alt. Lima Shawnee – Barker 3, Wheeler 2, Mangas, Vermillion.
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 15 13 12 – 53
Lima Shawnee 14 19 16 16 — 65
Archbold 44, L. Center 32
LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold took a 14-5 lead after one quarter and pulled away to beat LC, 44-32.
Elijah Zimmerman led a balanced Archbold (12-4, 4-0 NWOAL) attack with 12 points.
Carter Burdue and Trent Murdock paced Liberty Center (9-7, 1-3 NWOAL) with 10 points each.
ARCHBOLD (44) - Gomez 8; Al. Roth 4; Newman 4; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 3; Zimmerman 12; Cheney 1; Hagans 9. Totals 19-5-44.
LIBERTY CENTER (32) - Shafer 4; Keller 2; Burdue 10; Righi 4; Krugh 2; Murdock 10. Totals 13-5-32.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Au. Roth. Liberty Center — Shafer. Rebounds: Archbold 28, Liberty Center 22. Turnovers: Archbold 13, Liberty Center 17.
Archbold 14 11 10 9 — 44
Liberty Center 5 12 7 8 — 32
Reserves: Archbold, 45-18.
Bryan 42, Delta 21
DELTA — Bryan doubled up Delta in a low-scoring NWOAL slugfest, downing the Panthers, 42-21.
Titus Rohrer racked up 16 points for the Bears (12-4, 2-2 NWOAL) while Connor Arthur added 11.
Hunter Tresnan-Reighard’s seven points were tops for the Panthers (5-11, 1-3 NWOAL).
BRYAN (42) — Showalter 5; Arthur 11; Brown 0; Dean 0; Damron 0; Rohrer 16; Lamberson 4; Jackson 6; Martinez 0. Totals 18-39 4-7 42.
DELTA (21) — Gillen 5; B. Risner 6; Knapp 0; Eckenrode 0; Mazurowski 0; Hamilton 0; J. Tresnan-Reighard 1; N. Risner 2; H. Tresnan-Reighard 7. Totals 6-23 7-10 21.
Three-point goals: Bryan 2-9 (Showalter, Arthur), Delta 2-11 (Gillen, B. Risner). Rebounds: Bryan 22 (Jackson 6), Delta 22 (H. Tresnan-Reighard 9). Turnovers: Bryan 9, Delta 16.
Bryan 6 18 4 14 — 42
Delta 7 2 3 9 — 21
Evergreen 62, P. Henry 44
HAMLER — Evergreen led 31-13 at the half and stayed undefeated in the NWOAL with a 62-44 win at Patrick Henry.
Mason Loeffler knocked down six treys and tallied 29 points for the Vikings (13-1, 4-0 NWOAL, No. 13 D-III). Nate Brighton added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Caleb Rosegarten led Patrick Henry (2-14, 0-4 NWOAL) with 13 points. Gavin Jackson tallied 11.
EVERGREEN (62) - Lumbrezer 6; Etue 3; M. Loeffler 29; Hudik 2; E. Loeffler 4; Brighton 18. Totals 25-5-62.
PATRICK HENRY (44) - Jackson 11; Feehan 6; Seedorf 4; Crosland 3; Seemann 4; Rosegarten 13; Johnson 3. Totals 18-4-44.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — M. Loeffler 6, Etue. Patrick Henry — Jackson, Crossland, Rosegarten, Johnson. Rebounds: Evergreen 29 (Brighton 14), Patrick Henry 21 (Feehan, Seedorf, Rosegarten 4). Turnovers: Evergreen 8, Patrick Henry 11.
Evergreen 20 11 14 17 — 62
Patrick Henry 7 6 18 13 — 44
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 44-38.
Wauseon 47, Swanton 38
SWANTON — Wauseon outscored Swanton 26-14 in the second half to pull away for a 47-38 NWOAL victory.
Noah Tester led Wauseon (12-5, 3-1 NWOAL) with 15 points. Connar Penrod added 12 and Isaac Wilson chipped in 11.
Andrew Thornton led Swanton (7-9, 1-3 NWOAL) with 14 points. Josh Vance was close behind with 11. No other Swanton scoring was provided.
WAUSEON (47) - J. Tester 0; Britsch 4; N. Tester 15; DeGroff 0; Penrod 12; Brock 5; Wilson 11. Totals 18-9-47.
SWANTON (38) — No statistics.
Wauseon 15 6 14 12 — 47
Swanton 9 15 5 9 — 38
Perrysburg 74, Napoleon 32
NAPOLEON — Thanks to a 25-1 start, NLL unbeaten Perrysburg was able to invade Napoleon and score a 74-32 win.
Josh Mack led the ’Cats (4-12, 1-8 NLL) with eight points.
PERRYSBURG (74) - Navarro 16; Paule 17; Kilbride 4; Sims 12; Miller 2; Boros 2; Holser 5; Gerrard 2; Sizemore 14. Totals 32-2-74.
NAPOLEON (32) — G. Brubaker 4; Hinojosa 2; J. Brubaker 1; Mack 8; Warncke 0; Rosebrook 3; Gerdeman 2; Fraker 5; Willeman 6; Peckinpaugh 0; Tan. Rubinstein 0; Tat. Rubinstein 1. Totals 12-5-32.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Paule 5, Sims 2, Navarro. Napoleon — Willeman 2, Rosebrook.
Perrysburg 25 20 23 6 — 74
Napoleon 1 13 8 10 — 32
Van Buren 82, Leipsic 74
LEIPSIC — Van Buren lit up the scoreboard for 82 points, out-pointing Blanchard Valley Conference foe Leipsic 82-74.
Drew Liffick canned three treys and paced the Vikings (9-7, 4-2 BVC) with 19 points. Dillan Niese added 15 markers and Jaden Siefker netted 11.
VAN BUREN (82) — Lance 24; Kramer 18; McCracken 15; Warren 12; Schroeder 8; Clark 5; Durliat 0. Totals 31-62 15-19 82.
LEIPSIC (74) — Liffick 19; Niese 15; Siefker 11; Walther 10; Brandt 10; Sickmiller 3; Lammers 2; E. Schroeder 2; T. Schroeder 2; Pena 0. Totals 31-60 4-6 74.
Three-point goals: Van Buren 5-17 (Lance 2, Kramer 2, Warren), Leipsic 8-25 (Liffick 3, Brandt 2, Niese, Siefker, Sickmiller). Rebounds: Van Buren 32 (Lance, McCracken 7), Leipsic 24 (Walther 8). Turnovers: Van Buren 8, Leipsic 14.
Van Buren 19 21 16 26 — 82
Leipsic 22 14 13 25 — 74
Fayette 44, Stryker 37
FAYETTE — Fayette was able to jump ahead after one period and hold off Stryker 44-37 in BBC action.
Three players scored for Fayette (9-8, 6-3 BBC). Elijah Lerma led the Eagles with 20 points and Noah Brinegar added 18.
Joe Ramon, Treyvon Harris and Spencer Clingaman all had eight points for Stryker (2-14, 2-8 BBC).
STRYKER (37) — Huffman 2; Bowers 4; Treace 0; Holsopple 7; Weirauch 0; Ramon 8; Harris 8; Clingaman 8; Barnum 0; Sloan 0. Totals 13-5-37.
FAYETTE (44) — Colegrove 0; Eberly 0; Brinegar 18; Wagner 6; Whiteside 0; Lemley 0; Lerma 20; Aguilar 0. Totals 13-14-44.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Holsopple 2, Ramon 2, Clingaman 2. Fayette — Wagner 2, Brinegar, Lerma.
Stryker 8 5 9 15 — 37
Fayette 15 7 9 13 — 44
Reserves: Fayette, 30-11.
N. Central 72, Hilltop 36
PIONEER — Zack Hayes knocked down three treys in the opening period as a part of a 24-point effort as North Central beat Hilltop.
Jack Bailey added 16 points for North Central (9-9, 6-4 BBC). Landon Patton added 11 points.
Jay Garrett paced Hilltop (0-14, 0-9) with 17 points.
HILLTOP (36) - Funkhouser 5; Schlosser 5; Garrett 17; Wyse 0; Whitman 0; McEwen 0; Jennings 2; Baer 2; Hoffman 0; Beres 5; Swany-Richmond 0. Totals 11-13-36.
NORTH CENTRAL (72) - Bailey 16; C. Patten 4; Cruz 7; L. Patten 11; Williams 0; Turner 0; Hayes 24; Hicks 0; Lehsten 0; Justice 6; Sanford 0; Bostater 4. Totals 24-15-72.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Garrett. North Central — Hayes 4, L. Patten 3, Bailey, Cruz.
Hilltop 6 8 9 13 — 36
North Central 26 13 16 17 — 72
Reserves: North Central, 45-22.
Col. Grove 54, Bluffton 30
COLUMBUS GROVE — In the battle for first place in the NWC, Bluffton led after one quarter, 9-8, but No. 2 Columbus Grove outscored Bluffton 46-21 in the final three quarters to claim a 54-30 win.
Gabe Clement led No. 2 Grove (15-0, 5-0 NWC), with 13 points. Tayt Birnesser and Evan Hopkins each netted 11 points and Blake Reynolds chipped in 10.
BLUFFTON (30) — Garmatter 5; Soper 9; Shutter 5; Piercefield 4; Denecker 5; Ault 2. Totals 12-4-30.
COLUMBUS GROVE (54) — Reynolds 10; Birnesser 11; Hopkins 11; Clement 13; Schroeder 3; Halker 2; Smith 2; Schneider 2. Totals 22-8-54.
Three-point goals: Bluffton — Garmatter, Denecker. Columbus Grove — Clement, Schroeder.
Bluffton 9 6 9 6 — 30
Columbus Grove 8 16 15 15 — 54
Ottoville 51, Kalida 35
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter, en route to a 51-35 win over Kalida.
Joshua Thorbahn paced Ottoville with 16 points, while Ryan Suever collected 11 points and Kyle Manns added 10 points for the Big Green (14-3, 4-1 PCL, No. 17 D-IV).
Zach Vonder Embse and Luke Erhart each had 12 points for Kalida (9-7, 2-3 PCL).
KALIDA (35) — Warnecke 2; Vonder Embse 12; Miller 2; Hovest 5; Siefker 0; Horstman 2; Erhart 12. Totals 15-1-35.
OTTOVILLE (51) — J. Miller 0; Schlagbaum 5; Manns 10; Suever 11; Kortokrax 0; W. Miller 6; Thorbahn 16; Fisher 3. Totals 20-5-51.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Erhart 2, VonderEmbse, Hovest. Ottoville — Manns 2, W. Miller 2, Schlagbaum, Thorbahn.
Kalida 8 13 11 3 — 35
Ottoville 18 17 7 9 — 51
M. City 77, Ft. Jennings 75
FORT JENNINGS — Austin Ruhe nabbed a steal and two free throws with less than a second left to give Miller City a 77-75 PCL win at Fort Jennings.
Ruhe led the Wildcats (11-5, 3-2 PCL) with 18 points, while Jon Burgei put in 17 points, Nick Gable 16 points and Russ Niese and Jake Koenig each had 12.
Nick Trentman bucketed 22 points for Ft. Jennings (2-15, 0-5 PCL) Evan Hoersten collected 21 points and Zach Schulte added 16.
MILLER CITY (77) — Niese 12; Weis 0; Ruhe 18; Gable 16; Koenig 12; Michel 2; Burgei 17; Fillinger 0; Pester 0. Totals 26-18-77.
FORT JENNINGS (75) — Trentman 22; Kazee 8; Horstman 0; Hoersten 21; Liebrecjt 4; Grote 4; Schulte 16. Totals 29-11-75.
Three-point goals: Miller City — Niese 3, Koenig 3, Ruhe. Fort Jennings — Schulte 4, Trentman 2.
Miller City 18 14 21 24 — 77
Fort Jennings 14 21 19 21 — 75
