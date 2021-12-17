SHERWOOD — Fairview boys basketball earned their second straight victory on Friday night as they overcame GMC foe Tinora 45-39 in both teams’ first conference matchup of the season.
The Apaches (2-4, 1-0 GMC) controlled virtually the entire way, but Tinora (3-3, 0-1 GMC) just wouldn’t let themselves get completely out of the game.
Fairview’s Jeffery Smith was hot from the jump, pouring in seven of the 10 first quarter points from the Apaches with Nolan Schafer equally as hot from the other side with seven of Tinora’s nine points in the first quarter.
The game itself was very slow paced with almost no transition offense to be spoken of. Tinora’s first possession of the game lasted nearly two minutes, in part thanks to three offensive boards for the Rams.
The second quarter mirrored that of the first with both teams playing a slow, half-court type of offense. That led to a 19-16 Fairview lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Apaches looked like they were ready to take control of the game and put it to bed early as they opened on an 8-1 run to start the second half.
Tinora called a timeout with 2:50 left to go in the third quarter, and out of that timeout they were able to claw their way back into the game, going on a 7-0 run to close the final three minutes of the quarter.
That made the score 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle between both squads with Tinora tying the game at 27, but Fairview’s Smith proved to be too much, knocking down shot after shot in the quarter and at one point going on a 6-0 run of his own.
Smith ended with 19 points to lead the Apaches while Eric Bohn led Tinora with 13 points.
TINORA (39) — Bohn 13; Schafer 10; Anders 9; Miles 3; Eckert 2; Harris 2. Totals: 10-5-4-39.
FAIRVIEW (45) — Smith 19; Retcher 10; Clemens 8; Karzynow 4; Hammon 4; Hastings 0; Lashaway 0; Mast 0; Shining 0. Total: 12-3-12-45.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Anders 3, Schafer, Miles. Fairview — Clemens 2, Smith. Rebounds: Tinora 17 (Schafer, Eckert 5), Fairview 16 (Smith 5). Turnovers: Tinora 7, Fairview 5.
Tinora 9 7 8 15 — 39
Fairview 10 9 8 18 — 45
Reserves: Tinora, 33-30.
