If you could bottle up and package the saying”‘a win’s a win,” the box score of Defiance boys basketball’s 29-24 home victory over Elida on Friday night would be inside as the Bulldogs earned their fifth-straight win.
The Bulldogs (10-4, 4-1 WBL) didn’t lead in the game until a minute into the fourth quarter and saw 16.5 points per game scorer Cayden Zachrich get into foul trouble early in the third quarter.
“There weren’t many positives to take from the offensive end in this one,” Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said. “We settled for two many threes and we shot very, very poorly tonight.
In the first quarter the problem wasn’t that shots weren’t falling, it was that they were never getting a chance to go up as the Bulldogs turned it over nine times in the first eight minutes of the game.
That led to a couple of transition buckets for Elida (3-11, 0-5 WBL) and gave them a 10-4 lead to start the game. Zachrich had both of the two field goals for Defiance in the quarter. Freshman Zori Island had six after one, including a bank shot from the top of the key to give the Bulldogs 10 at the buzzer.
The second quarter was better from ball security standpoint for the Bulldogs as they only turned it over twice, but shots just weren’t falling and they were only able to muster seven points and trailed 13-11 headed to halftime.
Zachrich got his second foul late in the second quarter and that came into importance at the beginning of the second half as just a minute in he got his third with an over the back foul, forcing him to sit the rest of the third quarter.
With the outside shooting of Defiance largely off the mark with only one three dropping in the first half of the contest for them, Zachrich was their only consistent source of offense. Without him, the Bulldogs continued to struggle and trailed 18-17 after three.
What kept Defiance in the game was a press and zone defense by the Bulldogs, forcing Elida to settle for a halfcourt offense, which Lehman knew they were uncomfortable with.
“We didn’t want to make it up-tempo by any means because that’s their game, that’s where they are comfortable,” Lehman said.
“When Cayden got his third foul, I don’t want to say it was panic mode but we needed to change things up. We went to the press and I thought the press worked pretty well. It forced them to take some shots they weren’t ready for and they’re a young team so we thought if we throw a curveball at them it might throw them off a little bit”
Zachrich entered back into the game in the fourth quarter and it was clear what the plan for Defiance was. Let the big man go to work.
“He was the main man for us, at least tonight. We had to look for him,” Lehman said. “We preached all week to get some post touches and a wrench was thrown into that with him in foul trouble but we made plays when we needed to. You’ve got to play games like that if you’re going to be ready for the tournament.”
He scored the first points of the fourth quarter, giving Defiance their first lead of the game. Then after Elida responded to go back in front, Bradyn Shaw, who was coming off an injury that he sustained in the team’s last league win against Kenton, got a driving bucket off a feed from Zachrich to put the Bulldogs back in front 21-20 with six minutes left in the game.
After Defiance ultimately took a 27-24 lead, they played keepaway from the two minute mark to about the 40 second mark of the fourth quarter forcing Elida to foul.
Bradyn Shaw made both but a foul on the other end by Defiance and two free throws by Elida put them back in the same spot. Shaw went to the line again, missed but Isaac Schaltter grabbed the offensive board. Then Schlatter went to the line and missed as well but Zachrich came up with another offensive board.
Zachrich sank both, extending the Defiance lead to five with 14 seconds left and sealed the win. He scored eight in the fourth quarter and led all scorers with 12 in the game. Island led the way for Elida with nine.
It wasn’t a pretty win but Defiance found a way to ward off a terrible shooting night to keep Elida in the realm of the winless and stay in the thick of the WBL title hunt.
“Against Kenton, Fairview and Archbold we came out ready to go but tonight we were just dead and it was a grind because of that,” Lehman said.
Defiance is back on the road on Saturday as they’ll travel to Springfield for a non-league contest.
ELIDA (24) — Wash 2; Sharp 0; Thomas 2; Island 9; Miller 2; Crow 0; Covault 3; Engle 2; Etzkorn 4. Totals: 9-1-3-24.
DEFIANCE (29) — Zachrich 12; Shaw 6; Kiessling 5; Frederick 0; Jiminez 0; Schlatter 4; Lammers 0; Mitchell 2. Totals: 10-1-6-29.
Three-point goals: Elida — Covault . Defiance — Kiessling. Turnovers: Defiance 14, Elida 9.
Elida 10 3 5 6 — 24
Defiance 4 7 6 12
Reserves: Defiance 42-38.
