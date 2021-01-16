ELIDA — Hot shooting and tough defense helped Defiance to a 3-1 start in the Western Buckeye League as the Bulldogs made quick work of host Elida in a 61-38 rout on Friday.
Defiance (6-5) hit 10-of-26 shots from long distance and was a solid 25-of-52 from the field in the second straight win as the Blue and White never trailed, leading 17-5 after the first quarter.
“We shot it with a lot of confidence early which was nice to see,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “I was a lot happier with our second quarter when we got Cayden involved in the post .. when you work inside and then start to get some inside-out looks, you become a lot harder to defend.”
Three players reached double figures for the Blue Bulldogs as Cayden Zachrich scored 17 points to lead the way. Bradyn Shaw added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and CJ Zachrich netted 13.
Already up a dozen after one period, the Bulldogs snuffed out any shot at an Elida rally with three triples in the first three minutes of the quarter from CJ Zachrich, Shaw and Joe Lammers.
Elida (1-8, 1-3 WBL) shot just 14-of-46 from the field in the loss as a 33-27 disadvantage on the boards didn’t help matters.
“Rebounding was one of our keys once again,” said Lehman of the road league win. “A road game against a league opponent is never easy so we had to set the tone. Cleaning up the defensive glass is a must for us so it was nice to see our guys aggressive in hunting down rebounds.
“It’s never easy when a team shoots as many threes as Elida does to track down long rebounds but we were competitive and our effort on the glass really boosted our effort and energy.”
Defiance returns to action Saturday night at home against Fairview while Elida will visit Lima Central Catholic.
DEFIANCE (61) — Shaw 14; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 5; Schlatter 2; Lammers 6; CJ Zachrich 13; Nafziger 4; Cay. Zachrich 17; Black 0; Lopez 0; Saldana 0. Totals 25-52 1-2 61.
ELIDA (38) — Dansby 0; Long 4; Covault 0; Miller 7; Howard 0; Irons 4; Carter 2; Bartels 8; Crow 8; Layman 0; Kataramu 3; Engle 2. Totals 14-46 5-9 38.
Three-point goals: Defiance 10-26 (Shaw 4, CJ Zachrich 3, Lammers 2, Cay. Zachrich), Elida 5-19 (Long, Miller, Bartels, Crown, Kataramu). Rebounds: Defiance 33, Elida 27. Turnovers: Defiance 4, Elida 7.
Defiance 17 14 17 13 — 61
Elida 5 10 8 10 — 38
Reserves: Elida, 36-35.
