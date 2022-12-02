PAULDING — Locked in a tussle with a feisty Paulding team on home hardwood, Defiance found the shots and stops they needed down the stretch in the fourth quarter, holding the Panthers scoreless for six minutes in the period to pull away for a 50-37 victory.
The win marked the second straight sub-40-point stifling from the defense for Defiance (2-0) and the Bulldogs needed every stop as Paulding (2-1) used outside shooting and timely turnovers to stay within reach for the whole game.
A runner by Paulding forward Ethan Foltz cut the Defiance lead to 37-34 after it had reached as high as 37-29 late in the third period. From the 6:37 point on, Paulding missed six straight shots and had three straight turnovers in a stretch that allowed Defiance to get the breathing room it needed.
A Bradyn Shaw runner and 3-pointer got things started before the DHS senior guard drove to the hoop and scored while being fouled with 3:10 remaining to push the lead to 45-34. Shaw tallied 11 of Defiance’s 13 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with 15 points on the night for Defiance.
“It was reminiscent of what we were able to do two years ago to teams late in games,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the win. “We were able to spread them out and make teams pay for their aggressiveness late. I was so proud to see our guys share the basketball and make some easy layups late in that game that really put it out of reach.”
A Kane Jones trifecta with 30 seconds left stopped the scoreless drought for Paulding in the fourth quarter, but far too late.
Prior to the final stanza, Paulding stayed competitive in a physical game, rallying from an early 7-2 deficit with a runner and 3-pointer from guard Luke Zartman. The 6-0 senior was hot from the field early with seven points in the first quarter and 11 of the Panthers’ 16 in the first half but was stifled in the second half to just two points.
“They’re strong, athletic kids. Luke was able to get into the lane, get some things done in the first half and in the second half, they keyed on him a little more,” said Paulding coach Brian Miller. “We struggled but nothing to be ashamed of. I thought the effort was really good and we’ll get ready for Pettisville tomorrow.”
Paulding took its first lead of the game early in the second half as the Panthers hit two longballs and got a Zartman bucket to move ahead 24-23 on a banked-in 3-pointer from Peyton Adams with 6:24 in the period. Defiance regained the lead after a Zachrich jumper and two made free throws by Isaac Schlatter.
Defiance seemed to have the chance to pull away late in the third stanza. Up 32-29, Zachrich split a pair of free throws before senior wing Tyler Frederick knocked in two freebies as well and David Jimenez came up with a steal and layup for a quick 5-0 run that pushed the lead back to eight.
Casey Agler hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to stop the bleeding and set paulding up well heading into the final stanza.
After being held to just six points by Napoleon in the Bulldogs’ opener, senior forward Cayden Zachrich came up with a game-best 16 points in the victory for Defiance, hitting a pair of 3-pointers while nabbing three rebounds. Frederick snared a team-best 11 rebounds while Schlatter added seven markers.
“Defensively, we were tremendous in the second half,” said Lehman. “We really buckled down and took them out of a lot of things they wanted to do. We rebounded better, a massive shout out goes to Javin Saldana and Tyler Frederick, they were incredible.”
Defiance will take to the road Saturday afternoon at Rossford before consecutive road games at WBL opener St. Marys and at rival Bryan next weekend. For Paulding, a quick turnaround comes with Pettisville visiting ‘The Jungle’ on Friday before traveling to Maumee Valley Country Day on Friday, Dec. 9.
DEFIANCE (50) — Shaw 15; Kiessling 3; Frederick 4; Jiminez 3; Schlatter 7; Saldana 0; Irvin 2; Ligon 0; Zachrich 16. Totals 16-43 11-18 50.
PAULDING (37) — Zartman 13; Adams 3; Agler 8; Manz 2; Jones 5; Martinez 0; Reeb 4; Foltz 2. Totals 13-38 3-4 37.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-21 (Zachrich 2, Shaw, Kiessling, Schlatter), Paulding 6-18 (Agler 2, Zartman, Adams, Jones, Reeb). Rebounds: Defiance 29 (Frederick 11), Paulding 26 (Foltz 7). Turnovers: Defiance 5, Paulding 12.
Defiance 12 6 17 15 — 50
Paulding 9 7 16 5 — 37
Reserves: Defiance, 45-33.
Freshmen: Paulding, 42-29.
