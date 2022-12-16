In a game of runs and droughts, Defiance weathered the storm in Friday’s Western Buckeye League showdown with Van Wert, moving to 5-1 on the young season with a 51-44 home victory at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
The win moves Defiance to 2-0 in league play, but the win was far from easy as Van Wert (2-1, 1-1 WBL) took an early lead, then endured a long scoring drought before righting the ship and entering the halftime break with a lead.
“I think every single year, you’re going to see a good Defiance-Van Wert game,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, who has coached the Bulldogs to a 15-5 record in WBL games since taking over the program in 2020. “You’re going to see two teams that guard, that really get after each other and take pride in competing. It was good to see our guys respond late.”
Van Wert got things going early, building a 9-3 lead with buckets from Garett Gunter and Aidan Pratt and a Luke Wessell 3-pointer and aided by four DHS turnovers.
From the 5:10 mark of the first period up 9-3, Van Wert scored just two points for the rest of the stanza as Defiance finally caught fire. The run turned into a 17-2 spurt from the Bulldogs, including 10 points from senior Cayden Zachrich and buckets from Bradyn Shaw and Tyler Frederick. After a missed Van Wert trey in the final seconds, senior Isaac Schlatter knocked down his second longball of the first quarter just before the buzzer to send Defiance into the quarter break up 20-11.
Schlatter hit another trey early in the second quarter to up the lead to 12 but the cold shooting wind started blowing the Bulldogs’ way as Van Wert rattled off a 13-0 run of its own after the made 3-pointer as Defiance missed eight straight shots and had three turnovers in that span. A trifecta from Carson Smith with 1:12 until halftime gave the Cougars their first lead since the 3:39 mark of the first quarter.
Schlatter finally ended the drought with 52 seconds left on his fourth trey of the first half to give Defiance the lead back at 26-24 but buckets from Pratt and Nate Phillips in the final seconds gave VW a 28-26 lead.
“I don’t think we would’ve been in the position we were without the shots Isaac made, absolutely massive,” said Lehman. “He got us going there in the first, hit a couple of big ones to string us along when we were struggling … I’m proud of all our guys for responding.”
That first-half scoring marked the high point for the Cougars, however, as Defiance clamped down in the second half to allow just eight points in the final two periods for Van Wert as the Cougars shot 8-of-21 from the field and missed both their free throw attempts.
A Wessell bucket put Van Wert up 34-28 near the midway point of the third but Defiance seized control back with a 10-2 run sparked by Schlatter’s fifth trey of the game.
Again, Frederick and Shaw chipped in buckets in the run while Zachrich split a pair of technical free throws and added a floater.
The Cougars got as close as 44-40 on a Pratt jumper with 4:12 left in regulation and Defiance kept Van Wert in it with back-to-back missed front ends of one-and-one opportunities but the Bulldogs hit 6-of-7 at the line to close out the win and into a tie atop the WBL standings.
“Even when it wasn’t the prettiest, there’s some positives we can take away from this,” said Lehman. “It’s a grind and we’re playing teams that are really good early on but it shows where you’re at and it’s a massive confidence builder when you can come out on top.”
Zachrich led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds for Defiance while Schlatter finished with 16 points and all five DHS longballs. Shaw chipped in four buckets while Pratt’s 14 led the ledger for Van Wert. Gunter and Wessell each netted 10.
Defiance will face a stiff test in the first of three straight Division I opponents visiting ‘The Dawg Pound’ with 4-0 Findlay visiting Saturday afternoon. Van Wert will look to bounce back with a road contest at Wayne Trace on Saturday.
VAN WERT (44) — Proffitt 2; Smith 8; Gunter 10; Shaffer 0; Pratt 14; Campbell 0; Phillips 2; Wessell 10. Totals 20-43 0-2 44.
DEFIANCE (51) — Shaw 8; Kiessling 0; Frederick 4; Jimenez 8; Schlatter 16; Saldana 0; Lopez 0; Ligon 0; Zachrich 23. Totals 18-41 9-13 51.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 4-13 (Wessell 2, Smith 2), Defiance 5-13 (Schlatter 5). Rebounds: Van Wert 19 (Smith, Gunter, Phillips 4), Defiance 29 (Zachrich 7). Turnovers: Van Wert 7, Defiance 9.
Van Wert 11 17 8 8 — 44
Defiance 20 6 12 13 — 51
Reserves: Defiance, 51-23.
