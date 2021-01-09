KENTON — Despite a three-week layoff, Defiance came out strong late in the first quarter and seized control in their return to the hardwood on Friday at Kenton, seizing a 17-8 lead after one quarter and cruising to a 61-38 Western Buckeye League win.
“Three weeks between games is far too long so there was a lot of uncertainty coming in,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the convincing victory for the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-1 WBL). “There was definitely some pent-up aggressiveness as far as going at another team and it was a welcome sight when we were able to pressure and execute early on.
“I think we did a great job of being patient offensively … We’ve got guys capable of getting it going from outside and when Cayden Zachrich can establish himself, that opens up a ton offensively.”
The effort was made more impressive by the fact that the DHS defense held 20-point threat Jayden Cornell scoreless in the first half and without a field goal for the game, finishing with three free throws.
“Bradyn Shaw was outstanding defensively and David Jimenez and Isaac Schlatter were great when we rotated or switched onto (Cornell),” lauded Lehman. “We had a solid defensive effort all around.”
Trailing 6-4 early, Defiance was sparked by a corner trey from senior CJ Zachrich that lit the flame for a 13-2 run to end the first period. Cayden Zachrich had a three and a layup while Isaac Schlatter hit a trey and Tyler Frederick drained two free throws.
From there, Kenton got as close as 10 points at 28-16 late in the second quarter but no nearer.
The Bulldogs swelled the lead to as much as 20 when Joe Lammers converted a 3-point play with 1:34 left in the stanza and even rose to 23 early in the fourth on a floater by sophomore Cayden Zachrich.
The younger Zachrich was stellar from the field with 20 points, leading the Bulldogs in the scoring column. Lammers added 12 points while point guard Bradyn Shaw and CJ Zachrich scored eight each.
Caden Bolling’s 13 points paced Kenton (0-9, 0-3 WBL) while Gavin Payne had 10.
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday against Wauseon at 4:30 p.m. at “The Dawg Pound.”
DEFIANCE (61) — Shaw 8; Kiessling 0; Frederick 2; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 5; Lammers 12; CJ Zachrich 8; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 20; Black 0. Totals 22-11-61.
KENTON (38) — Cornell 3; West 0; Bolling 13; Rader 0; Quay 0; Jolliff 6; Miller 6; Johnson 0; Payne 10. Totals 13-8-38.
Three-point goals: Defiance — CJ Zachrich 2, Shaw, Schlatter, Lammers, Cay. Zachrich. Kenton — Bolling 3, Payne. Turnovers: Defiance 7, Kenton 10.
Defiance 17 13 20 11 — 61
Kenton 8 9 12 9 — 38
Reserves: Kenton, 43-40.
