Cayden Zachrich’s game high 24 points and nine rebounds helped Defiance boys basketball to a 60-48 home win over Paulding on Friday night.
The win is the Bulldogs’ second-straight as they move to 2-1 on the season. For Paulding, they have now dropped two-straight after winning their season opener and are 1-2.
A methodical strategy by the Panthers worked early on as they were able to keep things close in the first quarter, getting a few nice inlet passes down low to Zach Foltz, as well as a long distance heave from Casey Agler at the first quarter buzzer that went in to give Paulding a 11-10 lead.
“Our last game we weren’t competitive with intensity right off the bat. So we focused on that. We said the first four minutes we have to be really intense,” Paulding head coach Brian Miller said. I thought we did a good job tonight. I want to see us compete, and I thought we competed really well.
For Defiance, it was the opposite of what they wanted to come out of the gates with. Bradyn Shaw was able to find his way under the basket twice, but other than that and a few points from Zachrich and Isaac Schaltter, the Bulldogs weren’t able to get anything going.
“We knew that Paulding was going to come out geared up,” Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman said. “We were a little out of it offensively, there wasn’t much flow, there wasn’t much spacing and defensively there were some breakdowns, but we shored that up when we made our run there in the second quarter.”
That second quarter run was supplemented in large part by Zachrich, who Defiance made it a priority to get looks to down low. The six-foot-six junior was able to score inside and out, making long twos while also finding his way under the cylinder for easy layups.
He had 10 points on four two-point field goals in the second quarter as well as two from the charity stripe where he went an impressive 8-of-8 on the night.
“He’s (Zachrich) is absolutely crucial to getting us going both offensively and defensively,” Lehman said. “We’ve got to get him the basketball and I think there were times where we were hurt by that tonight because we forced it too much. But getting him the basketball is a big part of our offense.”
“He’s (Zachrich) is really long and he has some nice post moves,” Miller said. “Our biggest post player got into some foul trouble which didn’t help but he is a good player. We knew that he would be a load and he was.”
The Bulldogs outscored Paulding 21-8 in that second quarter en route to a 21-19 halftime lead and also got some good shooting as Shaw, Aidan Kiessling and Antonio Lopez all pitched in threes.
The third quarter looked much more like the first quarter as both teams struggled offensively and possessions were limited due to Paulding sometimes taking as much as 45 seconds off the clock on a possession.
Six third quarter turnovers also marred the Bulldogs and allowed Paulding to go on a 6-0 run to end the quarter and keep things within striking distance at 41-29.
“We let them get back into the game a little bit there at the end of the third quarter but Antonio Lopez was big for us tonight off the bench when David Jiminez had a rough night. David will be the guy in the long run but Anthony is another guy that can handle the ball and he helped us stem some of those mishaps we had late in that third quarter,” Lehman said.
The fourth quarter was marked by excellent free throw shooting by the Bulldogs as going 10-12 from the line really was able to help them keep a distance from the Panthers. For the entire night the Bulldogs went 16-of-18 (88 percent) to ice the game and walk away with a win.
It was a disappointing loss for the Panthers, but it wasn’t all bad for them.
“Defiance is just really good. They made most of their free throws, they are sound, they guard you real well. I’m proud of our guys for the effort they put up against these guys tonight,” Miller said.
The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday night at home against Rossford while Paulding will look to end their two-game skid with an away matchup against Pettisville on Saturday.
PAULDING (48) — P. Adams 15; Manz 9; Foltz 9; Bauer 5; Gorell 5; Agler 3; Zartman 2; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; A. Adams 0. Totals: 11-5-8-48.
DEFIANCE (60) — Zachrich 24; Shaw 13; Schlatter 12; Lopez 5; Kiessling 4; Mitchell 2; Frederick 0; Jimenez 0. Totals: 13-6-16-60.
Three-point goals: Paulding — P. Adams 3; Agler; Gorrell. Defiance — Shaw 2; Schlatter 2; Lopez; Kiessling. Rebounds: Defiance 20 (Zachrich 9), Paulding 14 (Foltz 5). Turnovers: Paulding 10, Defiance 9.
Paulding 11 8 10 19 — 48
Defiance 10 21 10 19 — 60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.