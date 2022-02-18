WAPAKONETA — Defiance used a fourth-quarter defensive shift to stifle host Wapakoneta for a 40-31 win in both teams’ Western Buckeye League finale on Friday.
The Bulldogs (14-6, 7-2 WBL) finished with their best league record since three straight 8-1 campaigns from 2013-16 thanks to a switch to a 2-3 zone in the fourth quarter to break open a tight ballgame that saw neither team lead by more than three throughout.
A Grant Bauer trey with around 1:30 left marked the first points for Wapak (15-7, 5-4) in the final stanza but down the stretch, Defiance was spotless from the charity stripe to salt the game away.
Cayden Zachrich was 5-for-5 at the line, scoring a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs, which committed just four turnovers and shot 13-of-14 at the line for the game.
Bradyn Shaw chipped in eight markers for Defiance while Isaac Schlatter and Tyler Frederick each had seven.
Defiance will cap off the regular season with a Saturday Senior Day tussle with Lima Central Catholic (10-10) in the final game at ‘The Dawg Pound’ this season. The junior varsity contest will tip at 4:30 p.m.
DEFIANCE (40) — Zachrich 16; Schlatter 7; Shaw 8; Frederick 7; Mitchell 0; Kiessling 0; Jimenez 0; Jordan 0. Totals 12-31 13-14 40.
WAPAKONETA (31) — Siefring 6; Goulet 5; Bauer 5; Buchanan 2; Courter 2; Bryant 11. Totals 13-39 3-4 31.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-11 (Shaw, Zachrich, Schlatter), Wapakoneta 2-17 (Siefring, Bauer, Goulet). Rebounds: Defiance 19, Wapakoneta 23. Turnovers: Defiance 4, Wapakoneta 5.
Defiance 8 13 8 11 — 40
Wapakoneta 8 12 8 3 — 31
Reserves: Wapakoneta, 43-34.
