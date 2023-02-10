OTTAWA — Fourth-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball was able to fend off seventh-ranked Defiance on Friday night, as a game that seemed firmly in the Titans’ hands ended with a 65-62 share of the Western Buckeye League title clinching win over the Bulldogs.
For much of it though, it never felt like the Bulldogs were truly in it.
They made runs, getting the Titan lead to four or five points, hit threes and made key defensive stops that kept the game from truly getting hand, but as much water as they pumped in, they couldn’t get the dam to break.
And when top prospect and junior Colin White scored what felt like his 15th fadeaway mid-range jumper of the game to put the Titans up 10 with a little less than four minutes remaining, it felt like nothing was going to make the dam break.
Defiance’s Cayden Zachrich knocked down a deep hook to cut the lead back to eight, then followed it up with his third triple of the night to give the senior a team-high 28.
But the Bulldogs had gotten to this point all game, and saw their momentum fade away. This time though — the dam broke.
Bradyn Shaw knocked down another three to cut the lead to just two, the lowest O-G lead since early in the first quarter. Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Tyson McGlaughlin called a timeout as the Defiance student section erupted.
O-G got the ball back and Caden Erford took it down the lane but the Bulldogs drew a charge, giving themselves a chance to tie it. They did, as Bradyn Shaw was able to find a lane and get to the bucket knotting it at 62 with a minute left ot play.
“He’s such a dynamic scorer, he does an unbeliveveable job of geting to the basket like he did on that drive,” Defiance head coach Lehman said of Shaw’s drive to tie the game. “I think everytime he had the basketball, there wasn’t much room to operate and that was just an example of him creating space because he’s a tremendous player.”
Ottawa-Glandorf needed to stop the bleeding, they had been able to keep Defiance at a distance for most of the game, but now suddenly with a minute left, they were in a dogfight.
And who better to make a tourniquet than White, who already had 28 points and again got to a spot in the mid-range knocking down another bucket with only 33 seconds remaining.
“Colin’s a special player, and I think everybody knew that he was going to get the ball, it’s not rocket science on my part,” Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Tyson McGlaughlin said. “They made him earn his points tonight but at that time of the game, you want the ball in your best player’s hands and he made a big play for us.”
Again Defiance had a chance to tie it but this time they wanted a three. All season their scoring has been largely carried by Zachrich and Shaw. To this point the two seniors had combined to score 50 points, and both had made clutch threes late. But after closely contested defense by the Titans, the ball found Isaac Schlatter’s hands for a good look from three. The try rattled off the front of the rim and with six seconds the Bulldogs were forced to foul.
Theo Maag made one to make it a three-point game and the second, a miss, was lost on the rebound out of bounds by Defiance. Fouling again with two seconds left, Grant Schroeder missed both but the Titans came out with the rebound ending the game at 65-62.
“We wanted to run a high ball screen and try to free Bray up or Cayden and they did a great job switching and then putting pressure on the perimeter,” Lehman said of the final look for the Bulldogs. “But that’s exactly what we wanted. We wanted a look to win it. If Bray could turn a corner we would have taken it but we wanted it with one of those three guys. Isaac, I love the confidence that he shot that with, he didn’t hesitate, he let it fly and that’s what we are looking for.”
“Our goal was to not give them three points,” McGlaughlin said. “And then if Shaw gave it up, we were going to everything within our power to not let him get it back. You got to take the cap to those guys, they could’ve folded there multiple times and they just kept making plays, making shots and that’s the sign of a really good ball club.”
Following the final buzzer, a massive Titans student section mad dashed the court to celebrate the programs’s second-straight and 21st total WBL title.
“That’s our first goal at the beginning of the year, to get a league championship and we clinched a piece of it” McGlaughlin said. “But we want to be greedy and get the whole thing.”
Zachrich was the leader of the pack for the Bulldogs, as he hit a couple of big threes early, to get the Bulldogs going and paced Defiance with 16 points in the first half. He would end up finishing with 29. Shaw was the carrier of the torch in the second half as 15 of his 21 came in after the first half buzzer sounded.
White finished with a game-high 30 points for the Titans.
The game wass back and forth to start, but with Ottawa-Glandorf up 11-10 midway through the first quarter, Whit epicked up and and-one which was followed by two Defiance turnovers that the Titans capitalized on, putting the Bulldogs in a hole that they struggled to get out of.
“It was a little bit too uncomfortable for us there in the first quarter. We won the last three quarters and that first quarter just got out of hand a little bit, we turned the ball over which is uncharacteristic of us typically,” Lehman said. “It was an unfortunate way to start the basketball game but shout out to our guys for battling back.”
The Bulldogs are not technically out of the championship race yet as they still have two WBL contests left with the first coming in a 2:30 p.m. start at home against Lima Bath on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (62) — Shaw 21; Frederick 5; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 3; Ligon 2; Zachrich 29; Kiessling 0. Totals 23-46 7-9 62.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (65) — Schroeder 5; T. Maag 8; Unterbrink 4; Stechschulte 7; White 30; Erford 9; Westrick 2. Totals 26-46 11-19 65.
Three-point goals: Defiance 9-22 (Shaw 4, Zachrich 3, Schlatter), O-G 2-12 (Schroeder, Erford). Rebounds: Defiance 17, O-G 25 (White 7). Turnovers: Defiance 10, O-G 7.
Defiance 15 14 14 19 — 62
O-G 23 13 15 14 — 65
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 41-40.
