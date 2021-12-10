Going into their first Western Buckeye League contest of the season, Defiance boys basketball had the daunting task of facing 3-0 St. Marys and Division I recruit Austin Parks.
This coming after a 66-50 defeat at home against Rossford in which the Bulldogs struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor.
The same cannot be said of Friday night, as Defiance (3-2, 1-0 WBL) harassed the 6-9 Parks, holding him to just four points and earning a 48-35 victory .
“As far as a single player that you have to take away there’s no bigger than Austin Parks,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the effort. “I am very proud of how we fought. That was tremendous on all accounts, every single guy that played.”
The Bulldogs made a very clear effort to deny Parks the ball on the interior, and when the ball did make it to his hands, Defiance swarmed.
Parks made some costly turnovers, which caused him to sit on the bench for lengthy periods in the second half, and when the ball did find the hands of the Roughriders on the outside, makes were hard to come by.
“The effort, the enthusiasm and the fight was night and day from where we were a couple of weeks ago and last weekend,” Lehman said. “We bought into the game plan and we knew we were going to be in for a fight. That is the biggest challenge we have seen this season.”
The Bulldogs were in for a fight as after knocking down three threes in the first quarter along with a couple of driving layups from point guard David Jiminez, the Bulldogs led just 15-12.
The second is where the defensive prowess kicked in as the rough riders could only muster two made free throws from Parks in the period, and saw a plethora of missed threes. After one half of play, Defiance led 22-14.
In the second half, the Bulldogs came out swinging, with a 6-0 run pushing their lead to 14 and causing St. Marys to call timeout. But the Roughriders went on a 13-2 run to end the quarter and the Bulldogs lead dwindled to 31-27 after the three quarters.
Defiance had risen to the challenge the entire game, keeping Parks silent and holding a lead over a quality Roughriders team and in the face of a St. Marys run, they had to stand up to another challenge.
They did so with clutch shooting from multiple players down the stretch. Cayden Zachrich did it both by scoring and setting up his teammates.
In a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter with under four minutes left and up just six, Bradyn Shaw missed a corner three, Isaac Schlatter came flying in for the offensive rebound and then found Zachrich in the other corner where the big man knocked down his second three of the game.
It was a huge momentum boost late in the game. Zachrich had been providing boosts like that all game and another one was the first possession of the fourth quarter. Zachrich received the ball at the foul line and immediately found a cutting Jiminez for a backdoor layup.
The ability for a center to be able to score in a variety of ways, including from the outside, while also being able to find his teammates is a very valuable asset and Lehman knows he has it in Zachrich.
“I’ve said it numerous times, he’s one of our best passers,” Lehman said. ”He sees the floor really well and that’s tough for opposing defenses late in games when we can put a guy at the foul line that is going to make great decisions and good passes.”
Zachrich finished with 16 to lead the Bulldogs while Jimenez pitched in 10 and Shaw nine. St. Marys was led by Evan Angstmann’s eight.
“You have to earn every bucket when you are up against the height that St. Marys puts out there,” Lehman said. “We are an efficient offensive team. We don’t put up a lot of shots but we knew that if we took care of the ball, we would be able to get good looks tonight.”
ST MARYS (35) — Angstmann 8; Turner 7; Lotz 6; Steininger 5; Bower 5; Parks 4; Sullivan 3; Moore 3; Hemmelgarn 0; Reineke 0; Meier 0. Totals: 7-6-3-35.
DEFIANCE (48) — Zachrich 16; Jimenez 10; Shaw 9; Frederick 6; Schlatter 3; Lopez 3; Mitchell 1; Kiessling 0; Lammers 0; Jordan 0. Totals 15-5-3-48.
Three point goals: St Marys — Angstmann 2, Moore, Steininger, Sullivan, Turner. Defiance — Zachrich 2, Shaw, Schlatter, Lopez.
St Marys 12 2 12 8 — 35
Defiance 15 7 9 17 — 48
Reserves: Defiance, 45-40.
