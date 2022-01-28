LIMA — Defiance never trailed en route to its sixth straight victory on Friday as the Bulldogs claimed a defensive clampdown at Lima Bath, 40-28.
The victory saw the Bulldogs (11-4, 5-1 WBL) overpower the host Wildcats on the glass to the tune of a 32-18 advantage while forcing 12 Bath turnovers.
Though no Bulldog reached double figures in the win, the balanced effort and resilience against a scrappy Bath squad put DHS over the edge.
“That was a textbook grind-it-out, physical WBL game,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “Huge credit goes to our guys for making adjustments and being tough. Tyler Frederick was outstanding on the boards, as was Isaac Schlatter.”
Cayden Zachrich’s nine points led the way for Defiance while Bradyn Shaw chipped in eight markers.
Defiance will return to action for meeting No. 174 at river rival Napoleon on Saturday before next weekend’s Friday-Saturday home twinbill against Celina on Friday and Toledo Whitmer on Saturday, Feb. 5.
DEFIANCE (40) — Shaw 8; Kiessling 3; Frederick 6; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 5; Lopez 0; Lammers 3; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 9. Totals 16-45 4-5 40.
LIMA BATH (28) — Mikesell 0; D. Craddock 2; Hall 5; C. Craddock 0; Wauben 7; Stahr 5; Armentrout 9; Prichard 0. Totals 11-34 3-4 28.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-17 (Kiessling, Schlatter, Zachrich), Lima Bath 3-13 (Wauben, Stahr, Armentrout). Rebounds: Defiance 32, Lima Bath 18. Turnovers: Defiance 7, Lima Bath 12.
Defiance 10 8 13 9 — 40
Lima Bath 6 3 9 10 — 28
Reserves: Defiance, 47-40.
