Facing a team that had defeated them in eight straight meetings, including an 86-77 defensive embarrassment last season, Defiance had plenty of fire heading into Friday’s Western Buckeye League showdown with Lima Shawnee.
The Bulldogs put that fire to good use, clamping down in the halfcourt defensively and staying unbeaten in league play with a 60-52 win at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
Aside from snapping the skid against the Indians (6-4, 2-1 WBL), the win moves Defiance (9-1) to 3-0 in the WBL for the first time since the co-championship season of 2015-16 for the program.
“Our defense is really good because we communicate really well, especially at the end we had a few key switches to help stop them,” said senior guard Aidan Kiessling, one of the key members of the Bulldogs’ man-to-man defensive showing that held Shawnee 13 points below its scoring average. “We came in and we’re competitors. We go every day in practice and grind against each other and that has helped us on defense.”
Defiance played well to the home crowd in the first quarter, staking out a 14-5 lead following a Bradyn Shaw trey and a run of 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Shawnee battled back to make it a 17-11 game after eight minutes and junior Nick Pasion hit consecutive 3-pointers in the first 1:36 of the second stanza to knot things up at 17 points apiece. From there, the lead did not go higher than two points for either team until the midway point of the third period as both teams slugged out a clash of red-hot WBL squads as both entered on six-game win streaks.
A key point in the contest came just 1:41 into the second half as leading scorer and top post presence Cayden Zachrich picked up his third foul on a bucket by Shawnee’s Beckett Bertke. The mistake sent the senior forward to the bench and without 6-2 senior Tyler Frederick available for the Bulldogs due to injury, the Bulldogs were behind the eight-ball.
With sophomore Kahlil Ligon and seniors Javin Saldana and Xavier Irvin entering the lineup, the Bulldogs stayed in contention as a 7-1 Shawnee run to take a 32-30 lead was followed by back-to-back-to-back DHS buckets — two from Shaw and one from Ligon.
“Our defense in transition was tremendous for about 85 percent of that game,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “(Shawnee) does a great job attacking and we did some things poorly that gave them opportunities, but we shored them up and finished when we needed to.
“You rewind a year ago, we came into the new year with some confidence and thought we could play with some teams and gave up 86 points. I’m very, very proud of how our guys were ready to play. We were 100 percent ready to guard, ready to switch .. we rebounded tremendously tonight and committed to our game plan.”
Knotted at 38 through three quarters, Zachrich and the Bulldogs came up with the key plays when they needed them in the final eight minutes of regulation.
Back into the lineup to start the fourth quarter, Zachrich seized control of the ballgame for the Bulldogs, scoring a layup on Defiance’s first possession and adding a free throw on their second. Clinging to a 44-42 lead midway through the stanza, Zachrich again came up with buckets when the Bulldogs needed them, capped by a score while being fouled to put Defiance up 48-44 with 3:08 remaining.
“It was a bad foul (in the third quarter) and usually if that happens, Tyler’s right behind my back to come in and give good minutes,” said the DHS senior, who finished with 25 points and four rebounds in the victory. “He wasn’t there tonight, so we had to rely on some other guys and I think everyone stepped up a lot.”
After a Zachrich bucket with 2:32 remaining, the Bulldogs looked to the charity stripe to finish things off. After a stretch of missing 4-of-8 at the line, Shaw, Isaac Schlatter and Zachrich converted six straight freebies to help ice the seventh straight win for Defiance, also the longest streak since 2015-16.
“We dealt with some adversity tonight,” said Lehman of Friday’s effort. “There were a lot of things stacked against us and we responded so well.”
Shaw tallied 18 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs while Pasion and Bertke each netted 10 to pace Shawnee. The Indians’ leading scorers on the season — Austin Miller (16.1 ppg), Will McBride (14.6 ppg) — were held to nine and two points, respectively.
LIMA SHAWNEE (52) — McBride 2; Lynch 4; Freiberger 8; Wilson 2; Miller 9; Pasion 10; Bertke 10; Gabes 7. Totals 18-40 11-13 52.
DEFIANCE (60) — Shaw 18; Kiessling 0; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 5; Saldana 4; Lopez 0; Irvin 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 25. Totals 20-46 16-26 60.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee 5-16 (Pasion 3, Bertke, Miller), Defiance 2-15 (Shaw, Schlatter). Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 19 (Pasion 5, Defiance 29 (Kiessling 5). Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 11, Defiance 6.
Shawnee 11 12 15 14 — 52
Defiance 17 8 13 22 — 60
Reserves: Shawnee, 39-29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.