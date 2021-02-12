A sluggish start on Senior Night at Defiance saw the host Bulldogs fall behind 19-5 in the first half to visiting Wapakoneta on Friday night.
Thanks to a methodical comeback, the Bulldogs sent out veterans CJ Zachrich, TJ Nafziger and Connor Black out on a high note as Defiance earned its sixth Western Buckeye League win of the year with a 46-39 triumph.
The 13-7 Bulldogs (6-2 WBL) became the first DHS team to win six league games in a season since an 8-1 league campaign in 2015-16 thanks to a rally that didn’t produce a DHS lead until 43 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“That was big to see that we could chip away,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of his Bulldogs’ sixth win in seven tries and ninth in 11 contests. “You’re not going to get 14 points in one play and I think in the first quarter when things were going well for (Wapak), we wanted to make up for it and we weren’t very disciplined offensively.”
That discipline helped the Bulldogs overcome a deficit on the boards as Defiance trailed the Redskins (11-8, 3-4 WBL) 19-14 at the half following a 9-0 run that spanned much of the second period.
Aided by four offensive rebounds in the third period, Wapakoneta tried to gain separation but Defiance continued to battle back with a pair of treys from Bradyn Shaw and buckets from Isaac Schlatter and Cayden Zachrich.
Zachrich’s rise in the contest mirrored the Bulldogs’ comeback as the 6-5 sophomore scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Defiance trailed 26-21 with 4:34 left in the third after a hoop-and-harm from guard Kaden Siefring but a college-range 3-pointer from Shaw, a six-footer from Zachrich and a pair of freebies from the Bulldog big man were enough to knot things up as guard Tyler Frederick helped preserve the comeback with a key block on the other end.
Friday’s contest also served as a ‘Virtual Sellout’ in an effort from the DHS Athletic Boosters that saw tickets purchased for all 2,700 seats at “The Dawg Pound” in a fundraiser.
The efforts were rewarded by sophomore Isaac Schlatter with 7:17 left in regulation on an open 3-pointer that gave Defiance its first lead since 4-2 with 6:45 in the first period.
The lead stretched to five as the Bulldogs hit 5-of-7 shots from the field in the final stanza before Wapakoneta was forced to foul.
A step-back 3-pointer from Zach Rogers cut the DHS lead to 43-39 with 13 seconds left but amidst a 7-of-8 showing at the charity stripe down the stretch from Shaw and Zachrich, the Bulldogs nabbed a key WBL win in the season’s final fortnight.
“That was Wapak’s style tonight, they want to be physical, they want to be strong,” said Lehman. “They were comfortable in the paint because we kinda wilted so it was good to see us really toughen up after halftime.
“Isaac Schlatter was a lot better in the second half, Cayden played a ton better. We had some guys step up and rebound.”
Shaw and Cayden Zachrich each netted 14 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring, with Schlatter adding a key six points and four boards.
Garrett Siefring’s 15 points and seven boards led the way for Wapak while brother Kaden netted 11 and Rogers added 10. The DHS defense held Redskin leading scorer Noah Ambos (14 ppg) to just three points and scoreless over the game’s final 30 minutes.
The Bulldogs get a rare Saturday breather before capping its WBL slate on Friday, Feb. 19 at St. Marys (13-5, 4-3 WBL) and traveling to Lima Central Catholic (10-9) on Feb. 20.
“It’s nice because we don’t have to dwell on a loss for a week, we don’t have to put pressure on ourselves to get all the momentum back,” said Lehman of the comeback win. “We’re playing well right now and we’re going to have two very difficult games next weekend. It was nice to see us handle the physicality and really respond after getting punched in the mouth early.”
WAPAKONETA (39) — Ambos 3; Rogers 10; K. Siefring 11; Goulet 0; Debell 0; Bauer 0; Brandt 0; G. Siefring 15; Buchanan 0. Totals 15-37 5-8 39.
DEFIANCE (46) — Shaw 14; Frederick 0; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 6; Lammers 4; CJ Zachrich 4; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 14. Totals 15-35 11-15 46.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta 4-14 (Rogers 2, Ambos, G. Siefring), Defiance 5-13 (Shaw 3, Schlatter, Lammers). Rebounds: Wapakoneta 23 (G. Siefring 7), Defiance 18 (Jimenez 5). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 11, Defiance 6.
Wapakoneta 15 4 9 11 — 36
Defiance 5 9 14 18 — 46
Reserves: Wapakoneta, 34-24.
