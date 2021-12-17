VAN WERT — Defiance capped its fifth win in the last six games in comeback fashion as the Bulldogs moved to 2-0 in Western Buckeye League play on Friday with a 46-43 victory over host Van Wert at “The Cougar’s Den.”
Trailing by five heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0 WBL) clamped down defensively and held the Cougars (3-2, 1-1 WBL) to just eight points in the final stanza.
“Van Wert’s transition offense hurt us early,” explained DHS head coach Bryn Lehman. “Even on makes they were able to get out and run a little bit. We looked winded early on and they gained a lot of momentum.
“Credit to our guys for battling and never giving up. Offensively we had to work for everything so it’s beneficial when you can lean on guys like Bradyn and Cayden that have been really consistent.”
The junior duo of Bradyn Shaw (16 points) and Cayden Zachrich (14) combined for five 3-pointers and netted 14 of the Bulldogs’ 16 fourth-quarter points to put the win away after managing just five points scored as a team in the third period.
“The 5 point deficit in the third quarter put us in a really tough spot, especially with a short bench but credit to guys like Nick Mitchell and Antonio Lopez for giving us great minutes,” added Lehman. “Aidan Kiessling got his first start and did some tremendous things in the second half, including two huge free throws. There’s nothing better than a road WBL win and this one made it sweeter moving us to 2-0.”
The Bulldogs will wrap up the 2021 portion of the regular season slate with a trip to Anthony Wayne on Saturday afternoon.
DEFIANCE (46) — Shaw 16; Kiessling 5; Frederick 0; Schlatter 4; Lopez 0; Mitchell 4; Zachrich 14. Totals 16-8-46.
VAN WERT (43) — Brown 5; Smith 5; Gunter 12; Laudick 2; Pratt 10; N. Jackson 0; Crutchfield 6; Phillips 2; Wessell 0. Totals 18-5-43.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Zachrich 3, Shaw 2, Kiessling. Van Wert — Gunter 2, Smith, Pratt.
Defiance 9 16 5 16 — 46
Van Wert 12 13 10 8 — 43
