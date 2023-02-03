CELINA — Defiance took care of business in a major way in a Western Buckeye League road trip to the venerable Celina Fieldhouse as the No. 5 Bulldogs did their part to set up an unbeaten league showdown by routing Celina, 72-34.
Defiance (16-1, 6-0 WBL) scored early and often, racking up a 19-7 lead through eight minutes of action and never trailed in the contest. Celina's first basket did not come until less than three minutes remained in the first period with Defiance up 14-0.
The offensive onslaught didn’t let up as the Bulldogs put up 41 points over the next two stanzas to trigger the running clock early in the fourth quarter.
Hot shooting, a defensive clampdown and clean basketball were the keys to down Celina (3-15, 3-4) as Defiance shot 26-of-54 (48.1 percent) from the field in the win, including a whopping 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) from outside the arc. The Bulldogs commanded the boards 35-19 while committing just three turnovers to Celina’s 12.
"Everyone contributed positively to this game which was great to see," said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. "It actually made substitutions and rotations difficult because we had multiple guys clicking all night. I think it's a combination of guys being hungry to contribute and make the most of the minutes they get."
A trio of Defiance players reached double digits and nine players in all scored for the Bulldogs, led by 22 points and three treys from Cayden Zachrich. Bradyn Shaw also scored three longballs, finishing with 18 points while David Jimenez chipped in 10.
"It's pretty evident when David and Isaac (Schlatter) and Aidan (Kiessling) are contributing offensively, it makes us a lot more difficult to guard," said Lehman. "Having our other guys step up with confidence and hit shots is big, not only for their confidence but our team as a whole."
The win extends Defiance’s winning streak to 14 consecutive games heading into Saturday’s trip to 12-7 Toledo Whitmer. After the tilt Saturday, the Bulldogs will shift focus into the de-facto Western Buckeye League championship game against Division III No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (14-3, 7-0 WBL), winners of five of the last seven league titles.
DEFIANCE (72) - Shaw 18; Kiessling 6; Frederick 4; Jimenez 10; Schlatter 6; Saldana 0; Lopez 3; Irizarry 0; Irvin 0; Williams 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 22; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 1. Totals 16-54 9-12 72.
CELINA (34) - C. Gabes 2; B. Gabes 17; Duncan 3; Altstaetter 0; Bye 0; Ackley 0; Rammel 0; Werntz 2; Knapke 2; Rasawehr 4; Chilcoat 0; Warner 7. Totals 13-40 7-9 34.
Three-point goals: Defiance 11-26 (Shaw 3, Zachrich 3, Kiessling 2, Jimenez 2, Lopez), Celina 1-14 (Duncan). Rebounds: Defiance 35, Celina 19. Turnovers: Defiance 3, Celina 12.
Defiance 19 20 21 12 - 72
Celina 7 8 15 4 - 34
Reserves: Defiance, 43-19.
