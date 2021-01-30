CELINA — Defiance didn’t let the road trip to Celina cool off its recent hot play on Friday evening as the Bulldogs set a new school record with 16 3-pointers in a 74-43 shelling.
Defiance (10-6) won its fifth straight Western Buckeye League contest and moved into a tie in the loss column at 5-1 in league contests with Ottawa-Glandorf behind unbeaten Lima Shawnee, thanks to a scorching showing from long distance.
The visiting Bulldogs hit four triples in the first quarter, six in the second and four in the third before reserves played much of the final eight minutes. In all, six Defiance players struck from long range in the 16-of-28 showing.
“We did a really good job of penetrating with our eyes up,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “The made threes are going to get the headline but we were aggressive and attacked on balance. That, coupled with our shooters being physically ready to go and getting the shots off quick, was key.”
Defiance got off to a quick start with a 16-5 lead after one quarter, powered by a Zachrich-heavy quarter. Senior CJ Zachrich hit a trey and a layup to build a 5-0 lead and sophomore Cayden Zachrich scored the other 11 points on three longballs and a floater.
Defiance didn’t let off the gas, ripping off the first nine points of the second period to go up 25-5 following treys from CJ Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw. From there, the Bulldogs cruised against host Celina (4-10, 2-4 WBL), which had given up 15 treys in an 80-43 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf a week prior.
CJ Zachrich rolled up a team-best 17 points and five triples to lead the charge for Defiance, which has now won six of its last seven games heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash with Napoleon.
Cayden Zachrich tallied four longballs and 15 points while Shaw netted four 3-pointers and 14 markers.
The Defiance defense also stepped up against post power Josh Rasawehr for Celina, holding the host Bulldogs’ leading scorer to 12 points, including five in the second half.
“Defensively, we talked all week about digging and making 45 (Rasawehr) kick out,” added Lehman. “We weren’t perfect by any means, but Cayden, Isaac (Schlatter) and Tyler (Frederick) were tremendous. When you can gather some momentum defensively early in games, it provides a spark offensively and we jumped at the opportunity tonight, which was good to see.”
The Bulldogs’ 74 points were the most scored since Dec. 6, 2019 in a 75-34 win over Paulding.
DEFIANCE (74) — Shaw 14; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 6; Schlatter 7; Lammers 5; CJ Zachrich 17; Nafziger 6; Cay. Zachrich 16; Black 0; Lopez 0; Davis 3. Totals 28-53 2-4 74.
CELINA (43) - Adams 0; Duncan 0; Black 10; Gilmore 2; Nuding 9; Feister 2; Andrew 5; Gabes 3; I. Rasawehr 0; Murlin 0; J. Rasawehr 12. Totals 14-43 8-12 43.
Three-point goals: Defiance 16-28 (CJ Zachrich 5, Shaw 4, Cay. Zachrich 4, Jimenez, Lammers, Davis), Celina 7-19 (Nuding 3, Black 2, Andrew, Gabes.). Rebounds: Defiance 34, Celina 20. Turnovers: Defiance 8, Celina 8
Defiance 16 25 19 14 — 74
Celina 5 12 11 15 — 43
Reserves: Defiance, 50-36.
