ELIDA — Defiance extended its winning streak to an even dozen games in dominant fashion as the Bulldogs put up their most points this season and in eight years with an 80-45 shelling of host Elida on Friday.
Bradyn Shaw struck for 22 points, 12 in the second quarter alone, for Defiance (14-1, 5-0 WBL, No. 6 Division II) while Cayden Zachrich shook off a scoring struggle on Tuesday with four longballs and a team-best 23 points. The visiting Bulldogs found themselves in a competitive battle early against Elida (6-8, 1-4), leading just 15-10 after eight minutes.
However, the Blue and White caught fire from then on, rolling up 26 points in the second quarter and 24 in the third to outscore Elida 50-24 and seize control. The Bulldogs hit 15 3-pointers in all in the highest scoring output since an 80-31 win over Fairview in January 2015.
Guard Antonio Lopez netted a career-high 13 points to help the cause, including three trifectas, as 11 Bulldogs found the scoring column and 14 saw varsity floor time.
Seth Sharp was 6-of-8 at the free throw line in the third quarter and had 13 points to pace Elida.
Defiance will take the court next with a home league tilt against Lima Bath (2-9, 1-4) on Friday, Jan. 27 before a tough trip to D-III No. 8 Liberty-Benton (14-0) the following night.
DEFIANCE (80) - Shaw 22; Kiessling 3; Frederick 2; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 6; Saldana 2; Lopez 13; Irizarry 2; Irvin 3; Williams 0; Ligon 2; Zachrich 23; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 0. Totals 32-1-80.
ELIDA (45) - Sharp 13; Thomas 5; Howard 5; Wash 8; Roberts 3; Covault 7; Judkins 0; Engle 0; Etzkorn 4. Totals 16-8-45.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Shaw 4, Zachrich 4, Lopez 3, Schlatter 2, Kiessling, Irvin. Elida - Sharp, Thomas, Howard, Roberts, Covault.
Defiance 15 26 24 15 - 80
Elida 10 9 15 11 - 45
