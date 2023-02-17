Defiance had the opportunity to wrap up an outstanding season in style at home Friday in the Bulldogs’ league finale against Wapakoneta and the No. 9 Bulldogs did just that, rolling to a 63-47 victory.
The win caps the Western Buckeye League slate at 8-1 for Defiance (18-3), the best league mark for the program since three straight 8-1 finishes from 2013-16. It also concludes a perfect 10-0 record in games at ‘The Dawg Pound’ this season as a quick start against a red-hot Redskins team was key.
“I’m proud of our guys. There were times we dealt with adversity in this game and we always came up with a big play,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the win against a Wapak team that had won seven of its last eight games entering Friday. “We always made an extra pass, always shared it one more time or got a big rebound and that’s the sign of a good team. That’s the sign of a veteran team that’s been through this before.”
Defiance scored eight of the game’s first 10 points with senior scoring leaders Cayden Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw teaming up for the Bulldogs’ first 15 points from the floor. UP 8-4 after a runner from Wapak’s Deacon Retterer, Defiance ripped off a 10-1 run to seize control as Zachrich hit a shot, Shaw nailed a 3-pointer and fellow senior Isaac Schlatter nailed a second-chance trey with five seconds left in the period to put Defiance up 18-5 after eight minutes.
From there, Wapak (12-10, 6-3 WBL) got very little in the way of closing the gap as Defiance kept the lead at double digits for the entire first half. The Redskins got as close as nine points early in the third quarter on a Retterer 3-point play and again cut the deficit to 10 points at 47-37 in the fourth quarter, but Defiance’s depth and defense were too much to overcome.
“Teams like this want to muddy the game up a little and make it a low scoring game but we’ve got a team that can adjust, we’re flexible in how we can play,” said Lehman. “It was great to see us finish and share the basketball and even when things didn’t look the greatest, we had a positive mentality.”
When Wapak’s Jackson Courter drained a jumper with 5:03 left in regulation to cut the lead to 10 points, Shaw came up with back-to-back key plays. The senior point guard nailed a corner trifecta to end a 2:27 scoring drought for Defiance then promptly stole a pass to the opposite corner on Wapak’s ensuing possession, taking it the length of the floor for a layup. Senior Tyler Frederick, junior Antonio Lopez and sophomore Kahlil Ligon got into the scoring column down the final stretch of the contest as the Bulldogs were able to sub out many starters and get recognition for a senior class that has seen plenty of varsity action the last three seasons.
Of the dozen Defiance players that saw time on the floor Friday night, nine scored points in the final home contest of the season and final game on friendly planks for the Bulldogs’ eight seniors.
“I just want to give a big shoutout to the senior class because they’ve been a joy to coach,” said Lehman. “This was kind of a tournament atmosphere against a team we might see here shortly in a couple weeks so I’m proud of how our guys handled it.”
Shaw and Zachrich each finished with 21 points in the win for Defiance, with Zachrich nearing a double-double with nine rebounds. Shaw’s start marked the 90th game in a DHS uniform for the senior guard, tying him with James Seele for second-most all-time behind 95 games from state champion point guard Michael Menendez (2013-17).
Zac Niekamp nailed six shots from the charity stripe and paced Wapak with 18 points. Courter added a dozen.
Defiance will conclude its regular season Saturday at Lima Central Catholic before a sectional final at Paulding on Friday, Feb. 24 against either Celina or Lima Bath.
WAPAKONETA (47) — Schneider 0; Crow 0; Niekamp 18; Allen 0; Metzger 2; Moyer 3; Healy 0; Page 0; Courter 12; Retterer 5; Schadl 0; Sadler 5; Richardson 2. Totals 15-34 8-17 47.
DEFIANCE (63) — Shaw 21; Kiessling 3; Frederick 2; Jimenez 2; Schlatter 5; Saldana 2; Lopez 3; Irvin 0; Ligon 4; Zachrich 21; Rodenberger 0; Irizarry 0. Totals 23-56 6-6 63.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta 6-14 (Courter 2, Niekamp 2, Moyer, Sadler), Defiance 9-21 (Shaw 3, Zachrich 3, Kiessling, Schlatter, Lopez). Rebounds: Wapakoneta 25 (Retterer 6), Defiance 30 (Zachrich 9). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 9, Defiance 3.
Wapakoneta 5 13 11 18 — 47
Defiance 18 12 15 18 — 63
Reserves: Defiance, 43-34.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.