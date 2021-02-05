OTTAWA — After hitting 26 3-pointers in its past two games, Defiance kept up hot shooting in the first quarter of Friday’s Western Buckeye League showdown at Ottawa-Glandorf with three first-quarter longballs and a 15-3 lead.
However, the up-tempo Titans shook off a pair of losses last weekend and roared back with a 23-2 first-half onslaught, cruising to a 71-53 home victory over the Bulldogs.
Following a David Jimenez bucket to make it 15-3 Defiance midway through the first, O-G sharpshooter Brennen Blevins sparked the run with a corner trey and a layup while the Titan defense forced four straight DHS turnovers to help the cause. Soon, a double-digit lead was whittled down to 15-12 at the end of eight minutes and the Titans rolled from there.
Caleb Kuhlman hit back-to back buckets to start the second and, after a TJ Nafziger bucket, Owen Nichols scored to give O-G (12-3, 5-1 WBL, No. 9 Division III) an 18-17 lead it never gave back.
The suffocating Titan defense forced 11 first-half turnovers and held Defiance (11-7, 5-2 WBL) to four makes while the O-G offense racked up 11-of-17 shooting in the second stanza.
Defiance got as close as 29-23 with 54 seconds left in the second period as Bradyn Shaw banked in a floater but 6-7 freshman Colin White answered on his own with a corner trey and back-to-back buckets before the half to put the hosts back up by double digits at 36-23.
The second half saw O-G up its lead to as much as 20 but a scoring duel saw both offenses execute with a stretch of eight of 10 possessions end in points for the combined squads.
Blevins finished with 23 points and four 3-pointers in the win for O-G, which will host Toledo St. Francis Saturday in the inaugural O-G Winter Classic at 6 p.m. White racked up 18 points and four boards while Nichols had 10 points and seven caroms.
David Jimenez led the Bulldog effort with 12 points and six rebounds. C.J. Zachrich made it three straight games in double figures for Defiance with 11 points and a pair of longballs.
Defiance will return to action Saturday at Toledo Whitmer.
The junior varsity contest had a brighter finish for the Bulldogs as freshman Ta’Marrion Davis hit a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to lift Defiance to a 48-46 victory.
DEFIANCE (53) – Shaw 5; Kiessling 0; Frederick 0; Jimenez 12; Schlatter 6; Lammers 3; CJ Zachrich 11; Nafziger 6; Cay. Zachrich 8; Black 0; Lopez 0; Davis 2. Totals 21-48 3-3 53.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (71) – C. Schimmoeller 2; Blevins 23; C. Kuhlman 8; Schmenk 4; Buddelmeyer 0; Jordan 3; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 10; White 18; T. Schimmoeller 0; Stechschulte 0; Maag 3. Totals 28-67 7-12 71.
Three-point goals: Defiance 8-20 (CJ Zachrich 2, Cay. Zachrich 2, Jimenez 2, Shaw, Lammers), Ottawa-Glandorf 8-26 (Blevins 4, White 2, Nichols, Jordan). Rebounds: Defiance 27 (Jimenez 6), Ottawa-Glandorf 34 (Nichols 7). Turnovers: Defiance 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 6.
Defiance 15 8 20 10 — 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 24 23 12 — 71
Reserves: Defiance, 48-46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.