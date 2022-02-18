ARCHBOLD — Archbold’s Alex Roth nailed a jumper from inside the charity stripe just before the buzzer to lift the Bluestreaks to a thrilling 48-46 NWOAL nailbiter against rival Wauseon in boys basketball action on Friday.
Roth finished with 11 points for the Bluestreaks (15-7, 4-3 NWOAL) while Jayden Seiler hit three treys and led the team in scoring with 13.
Tyson Rodriguez answered with four trifectas and 13 points for the Indians (13-9, 4-3) while Jonas Tester hit six buckets for 12 points.
WAUSEON (46) — Tester 12; Burt 2; Armstrong 0; Rodriguez 13; Powers 4; Hines 9; Shaw 6. Totals 18-5-48.
ARCHBOLD (48) — Bailey 4; Brenner 3; Johns 6; Roth 11; Seiler 13; Newman 6; Kammeyer 5; Hurst 0. Totals 18-5-48.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Rodriguez 4, Powers. Archbold — Seiler 3, Johns 2, Brenner, Roth.
Wauseon 10 12 9 15 — 46
Archbold 8 13 12 15 — 48
Reserves: Wauseon, 40-26
Antwerp 64, Tinora 39
ANTWERP — Jagger Landers poured in a season-high 37 points on Friday as Antwerp eclipsed Tinora 64-39 at home.
Landers had the only two 3-pointers of the game for the Archers (20-1, 6-1 GMC), while Landon Brewer added 14 points.
Tinora (5-15, 1-6 GMC), who trailed just 27-19 at halftime, was led by Luke Harris’ 14 points while Nolan Schafer added 11.
TINORA (39) — Eckert 0; Rinkel 8; Miles 0; Schafer 11; Plassman 0; Harris 14; Tr. Wiemken 0; Ackerman 0; Anders 0; Bohn 6; Ty. Wiemken 0. Totals 13-7-39.
ANTWERP (64) — Landers 37; Moore 2; Recker 0; McMichael 4; Altimus 0; Krouse 4; Licthty 0; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 14; Robinson 0; Sproles 3. Totals 28-6-64.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Rinkel 2, Schafer 2, Harris 2. Antwerp — Landers 2. Rebounds: Antwerp 22 (Brewer, Landers 6), Tinora 12. Turnovers: Tinora 13, Antwerp 5.
Tinora 9 10 12 8 — 39
Antwerp 14 13 20 17 — 64
Reserves: Antwerp, 47-30.
Kalida 50, Ayersville 39
KALIDA — Kalida held Ayersville to 16 first-half points and dealt the Pilots a 50-39 loss at ‘The Palace.’
Tyson Siefker tallied a game-best 15 points for the Wildcats (10-12) while Drew Fersch tallied 12 points and five steals.
Tyson Schlachter led the way with 11 points and 13 rebounds — seven offensive — for Ayersville, which capped the regular season at 16-5.
AYERSVILLE (39) — Schlachter 11; Trevino 8; Miler 7; Clark 5; McGuire 4; Michel 4; Amoroso 0. Totals 18-44 1-7 39.
KALIDA (50) — Siefker 15; D. Fersch 12; Ju. Siebeneck 9; Smith 7; Miller 3; Vorst 2; Stechschulte 2. Totals 19-36 11-18.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-10 (Miller, Clark), Kalida 1-8 (Siefker). Rebounds: Ayersville 31 (Schlachter 13), Kalida 18 (Smith 5). Turnovers: Ayersville 8, Kalida 5.
Ayersville 8 8 13 10 — 39
Kalida 12 10 13 15 — 50
Reserves: Kalida, 31-30 (OT).
Hicksville 51, Miller City 49
MILLER CITY — Hicksivlle earned a win down two starters in their final regular season game of the year 51-49 over Miller City.
Jackson Bergman was present for the Aces (15-7) and recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Two other Aces were in double figures as well with Aaron Klima and Braxztyn Heisler each adding 13.
For Miller City (11-10), Austin Ruhe led all scorers with 22 points while Silas Neise dropped in two triples and 12 points.
HICKSVILLE (51) - Klima 13; Berman 17; Sheets 0; Baird 2; Heisler 13; Rosalez 6; Langham 0; Sanders 0. Totals: 17-37 3-8 14-19 - 51.
MILLER CITY (49) - Barlage 0; Neise 12; Weis 9; Ruhe 22; Warnimont 2; Nuveman 4; Tobe 0; Pester 0. Totals: 18-49 6-19 7-12 - 49.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Klima 2, Heisler. Miller City - Weis 3, Neise 2, Ruhe. Rebounds: Hicksville 28 (Bergman 8), Miller City 25. Turnovers: Hicksville 11, Miller City 8.
Hicksville 15 11 14 11 - 51
Miller City 17 8 16 8 - 49
Fairview 58, Montpelier 30
MONTPELIER — Fairview staked out a 17-4 lead through eight minutes and rolled past Montpelier for a 58-30 triumph in boys basketball action on Friday.
Jeffrey Smith drained three longballs and poured in 22 points for the Apaches (7-15), which forced 27 Montpelier turnovers.
David Bowman’s 11 points led the ledger for the Locos, which fell to 2-19.
FAIRVIEW (58) - Retcher 5; Smith 22; Clemens 7; Lashaway 2; B. Karzynow 7; Hammon 1; E. Shininger 2; Grime 3; Kauffman 6. Totals 21-9-58.
MONTPELIER (30) - Thorp 0; Brink 5; G. Walz 5; Bowman 11; Grime 7; Girrell 2. Totals 9-11-30.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Smith 3, Kauffman 2, Clemens, B. Karzynow. Montpelier - G. Walz. Rebounds: Fairview 21, Montpelier 16. Turnovers: Fairview 9, Montpelier 27.
Fairview 17 11 8 22 - 58
Montpelier 4 5 6 15 - 30
Reserves: Fairview, 31-21.
W. Trace 71, Ottoville 58
OTTOVILLE — Wayne Trace completed its first 20-win regular season since 2016-17, pulling away from host Ottoville for a 71-58 triumph.
Brooks Laukhuf rained down 28 points to lead all scorers for the Raiders (20-2, No. 5 Division III) while Kyle Stoller tallied 18 points and Trevor Sinn 14.
William Miller racked up 26 points, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process, to lead the Big Green (13-9), which were outscored 18-6 in the third quarter after leading 35-33 at the half.
WAYNE TRACE (71) — Myers 0; T. Sinn 14; C. Sinn 7; B. Laukhuf 28; Davis 2; Winans 0; Graham 2; Stoller 18; Miller 0; Gerber 0; Forrer 0; A. Laukhuf 0. Totals 26-12-71.
OTTOVILLE (58) — Miller 26; W. Horstman 0; C. Schnipke 2; Steffan 3; Hilvers 0; Leis 0; Landwehr 0; Sellers 0; Suever 2; C. Horstman 7; Turnwald 8; Langhals 0; K. Schnipke 0. Totals 21-5-58.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — B. Laukhuf 3, T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn 2. Ottoville — Schnipke 4, Miller 3, Turnwald 2, C. Horstman, Steffan.
Wayne Trace 18 15 18 20 — 71
Ottoville 16 19 6 17 — 58
Edgerton 54, Holgate 51
EDGERTON — With time ticking down, Edgerton freshman Cory Herman launched a long three from the top of the key that fell at the final buzzer, toppling Holgate in their final home game of the season 54-51.
The trifecta was Herman’s fourth of the contest as he finished with 12 points. Cole Meyer, who was 6-of-7 from the free throw line led Edgerton (6-16) with 16 points.
Holgate (7-14) was led by Robbie Thacker’s 12 points while Abe Kelly found bottom from distance twice and scored 11.
HOLGATE (51) — Thacker 12; Belmares 6; Miller 0; Kelly 11; Boecker 8; McCord 4; Bower 10. Totals 21-5-51.
EDGERTON (54) — Meyer 16; Everetts 9; Swank 11; Blue 6; Herman 12; N. Timbrook 0. Totals 17-11-54.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Thacker, Belmares. Edgerton — Herman 4, Swank 3, Blue 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 16, Holgate 8.
Holgate 16 8 12 15 — 51
Edgerton 17 11 10 16 — 54
Perrysburg 73, Napoleon 42
NAPOLEON — Perrysburg pulled away after a five-point first-period edge, blitzing Napoleon in a 73-42 NLL rout.
Joey Bohman led a trio in double figures for the Yellowjackets (18-3, 12-2 NLL) with 17 points while Luke Manges and Kannon Klusmeyer each netted 14.
Caden Kruse hit a pair of treys and led all scorers with 20 points for the Wildcats (12-9, 7-6), which wrap up the regular season against D-I No. 5 Sylvania Northview (20-1, 13-0) on Saturday.
PERRYSBURG (73) — Fenneton 0; Shultz 9; Av. Hunt 2; Klusmeyer 14; Bohman 17; Hubbard 2; An. Hunt 6; Watkins 9; Manges 14. Totals 30-8-73.
NAPOLEON (42) — Behnfeldt 0; Buehrer 0; Wolf 4; Mack 6; Woods 2; Williams 0; Grant 0; Ressler 0; Kruse 20; Ta. Rubinstein 5; Stoner 2; Tr. Rubinstein 3. Totals 18-3-42.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg — Shultz 3, Bohman 2. Napoleon — Kruse 2, Ta. Rubinstein.
Perrysburg 14 22 16 21 — 73
Napoleon 9 12 8 13 — 42
Reserves: Perrysburg, 47-25.
Patrick Henry 44, Delta 29
DELTA — Patrick Henry outscored Delta in all four stanzas, pulling away for a 44-29 win over the host Panthers in NWOAL action.
Lincoln Creager netted 18 points and made three longballs for the Patriots (15-5, 5-2 NWOAL), which earned their most regular-season wins since 2007 and as many as the previous three seasons combined.
Bryce Gillen put up 11 points in the loss for the Panthers (10-12, 1-6).
PATRICK HENRY (44) - Johnson 5; Creager 18; Rosengarten 4; Jackson 4; Meyer 2; Behrman 7; Seedorf 2; Rosebrook 2. Totals 18-4-44.
DELTA (29) - Ja. Ruple 4; Gillen 11; Tresnan-Reighard 6; Risner 8. Totals 10-7-29.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Creager 3, Johnson. Delta - Gillen 2.
Patrick Henry 10 10 13 11 - 44
Delta 8 6 5 10 - 29
Edon 48, Hilltop 18
EDON — Edon secured at least a share of its first Buckeye Border Conference title since 2011, rolling past visiting Hilltop, 48-18.
Gannon Ripke paced the Bombers (12-8, 6-1 BBC) with 11 points as Edon finishes the regular season tied with North Central for the league crown. Jack Berry chipped in nine points while Caden Nester scored eight.
Matthew Wyse’s eight points led the way for Hilltop, which caps the regular season at 3-18 (1-6 BBC).
HILLTOP (18) — Haynes 5; Dempsey 0; Kesler 0; Schlosser 0; Wyse 8; Funkhouser 0; Jennings 0; Hoffman 5; D. Rodriguez 0; Crossgrove 0. Totals 7-1-18.
EDON (48) — Berry 9; Radabaugh 4; Steinke 0; Nester 8; Ripke 11; E. Steinke 3; Kiess 6; Sapp 2; Co. Hulbert 0; Trausch 0; Craven 5; Ca. Hulbert 0. Totals 15-15-48.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Hoffman. Edon — Kiess 2, Nester. Turnovers: Hilltop 9, Edon 13.
Hilltop 2 8 0 8 — 18
Edon 15 11 11 11 — 48
O-G 74, Kenton 37
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf secured the outright Western Buckeye League title in dominant fashion, blitzing Kenton 74-37.
Colin White put up 16 points to lead the No. 4 Titans (19-2, 9-0 WBL) while Hunter Stechschulte put up 11 points and eight boards as O-G racked up a 39-6 lead after one quarter and hit a dozen 3-pointers.
Jarrett Jolliff’s nine markers led the way for Kenton (4-16, 2-7).
KENTON (37) — Rader 2; Payne 4; Yoder 3; Rarey 2; Kor. Johnston 2; Jolliff 9; Robinson 3; Joo. Johnston 2; Piper 3; Stout 6. Totals 14-40 4-6 37.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (74) — Fuka 9; Schimmoeller 5; Buckland 3; Kuhlman 7; Schmenk 8; Erford 3; White 16; Ross 6; Stechschulte 11; T. Maag 6. Totals 23-53 12-15 74.
Three-point goals: Kenton 3-10 (Yoder, Jolliff, Piper), O-G 12-30 (Stechschulte 3, Ross, White, Erford, Schmenk, Kuhlman, Buckland, Schimmoeller, Fuka). Rebounds: Kenton 24, O-G 29 (Stechschulte 8). Turnovers: Kenton 21, O-G 12.
Kenton 6 14 4 13 — 37
O-G 39 17 6 12 — 74
Reserves: O-G, 51-40.
Other Scores: Swanton 56, Bryan 31; Evergreen 40, Liberty Center 37.
