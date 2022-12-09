AYERSVILLE — Archbold boys basketball saw Cade Brenner score 22 points as the Blue Streaks took home a road victory in overtime with a 55-52 win over Ayersville.
The Pilots (2-3) trailed by 11 at halftime but clawed back into it after a third quarter in which they outscored Archbold (2-2) 20-8. The Blue Streaks were outrebounded 39-16 in the game but saw their hot shooting carry them going 16-of-34 (47%) from the field and 8-of-15 (53%) from three compared to a 23-of-61 (37%) shooting night from the field and a 2-of-15 night shooting from three by Ayersville.
Jayden Seiler was 3-of-6 from downtown and added 15 points for the Blue Streaks while Tyson Schlachter notched a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots while Weston McGuire added 15.
ARCHBOLD (55) — Brenner 22; Seiler 15; Nofziger 8; Phillips 5; Miller 3; Diller 2; Gomez 0 Hudson 0; Wendt 0. Totals: 16-34 15-23 55.
AYERSVILLE (52) — Schlachter 19; McGuire 15; Clark 8; Michel 5; Amoroso 3; Flory 2; Grown 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 23-61 4-14 52.
Three-point goals: Archbold 8-15 (Seiler 3-6, Brenner 2-4, Nofziger 2-4, Phillips 1-1), Ayersville 2-15 (Amoroso 1-3, McGuire 1-6). Rebounds: Archbold 16 (Brenner 4), Ayersville 39 (Schlachter 12). Turnovers: Archbold 7, Ayersville 13.
Archbold 11 18 8 11 7 — 55
Ayersville 11 7 20 10 4 — 52
Continental 57, Fairview 38
SHERWOOD — Continental used the longball to down Fairview, winning 57-38.
The Pirates (3-2) were 10-of-19 from 3-point range with Jonathan Etter hitting all five of his attempts in a 20-point effort. Konner Knipp-Williams netted 11 points.
Retcher’s 12 points were tops for the Apaches (1-3).
CONTINENTAL (57) — Armey 5; Knipp-Williams 11; C. Etter 8; Ma. Rayle 5; J. Etter 20; Mo. Rayle 6; Thomsen 2. Totals 21-9-57.
FAIRVIEW (38) — Retcher 12; Hastings 4; Kauffman 1; J. Shininger 5; Boland 7; G. Shininger 9. Totals 14-10-38.
Three-point goals: Continental — J. Etter 5, Mo. Rayle 2, C. Etter 2, Ma. Rayle. Fairview — none. Rebounds: Continental 14 (C. Etter 4), Fairview 17 (Retcher, Boland 5). Turnovers: Continental 10, Fairview 19.
Continental 13 17 10 17 — 57
Fairview 7 13 7 11 — 38
Reserves: Fairview, 64-38.
Wauseon 46, Edgerton 44
EDGERTON — Wauseon shook off a challenge from host Edgerton, nipping the Bulldogs 46-44.
Elijah McLeod scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half for the Indians (3-1). Tyson Rodriguez netted all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter while Landon Hines added 10.
Nathan Swank canned three treys and led all scorers with 16 points for Edgerton (0-3). Cory Herman chipped in 10 tallies.
WAUSEON (46) — Leatherman 2; Rodriguez 12; Armstrong 2; McLeod 15; Borton 5; Hines 10; Parsons 0. Totals 16-11-46.
EDGERTON (44) — Blue 5; Everetts 6; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 10; Swank 16; Krontz 0. Totals 18-3-44.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — McLeod 2, Rodriguez. Edgerton — Swank 3, Herman 2. Turnovers: Wauseon 9, Edgerton 7.
Wauseon 6 10 11 19 — 46
Edgerton 7 8 11 18 — 44
Reserves: Wauseon, 46-24.
B. Green 56, Napoleon 50
NAPOLEON — Napoleon fell to .500 in the Northern Lakes League with a 56-50 loss to Bowling Green.
The Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 NLL), fell down 29-23 at halftime and played even with the Bobcats (1-2, 1-1 NLL) in the second half to give Bowling Green their first win of the season.
Napoleon was led by Andrew Williams who had 15 points and sank two threes on the night while Bowling Green saw Ahmir Ruffin lead the way with 21.
BOWLING GREEN (56) — Sonner 2; Clemens 2; Hastings 10; Ruffin 21; Conway 7; Brandt 3; Roth 3; Freyman 8. Totals: 15-6-8 56.
NAPOLEON (50) — Shadle 0; Ressler 8; Woods 7; Williams 15; Espinoza 0; Krusee 9; Stoner 3; Rubinstein 8. Totals: 12-6-8 50.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green — Hastings 2, Ruffin 2, Brandt, Roth, Napoleon — Ressler 2, Williams 2, Woods, Kruse.
Bowling Green 12 17 12 15 — 56
Napoleon 14 9 12 15 — 50
Kalida 55, Holgate 26
HOLGATE — Kalida held Holgate to single digits in all four quarters, smothering the Tigers 55-26.
Ethan Warnecke had 15 points to pace the Wildcats (4-2), which led 34-12 at half. Jaden Smith chipped in 10 points.
Abe Kelly’s seven markers led Holgate, which fell to 0-3.
KALIDA (55) — B. Smith 0; Horstman 2; Stechschulte 8; Kerner 5; Siebeneck 8; Fortman 2; D. Fersch 3; Miller 0; B. Fersch 2; J. Smith 10; Warnecke 15; Killion 0. Totals 21-7-55.
HOLGATE (26) — Giesige 0; Belmares 3; Miller 5; Resendez 0; Healy 0; J. Engle 0; Alvarez 0; Kelly 7; McCord 5; Leaders 4; L. Engle 2. Totals 11-0-26.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Stechschulte, Kerner, Siebeneck, D. Fresh, J. Smith, Warnecke. Holgate — Belmares, Miller, Kelly, McCord. Turnovers: Kalida 7.
Kalida 15 19 9 12 — 55
Holgate 7 5 6 8 — 26
