ARCHBOLD — Archbold blew open a two-point halftime advantage with a 21-3 chasm in the third period, pulling away to down visiting Ayersville 60-46 at ‘The Thunderdome’ to highlight area boys hoops action on Friday.

Gavin Bailey’s 13 points led four players in double figures for the Bluestreaks (3-0). DJ Newman had 12 points while Cade Brenner and Alex Roth netted 11 each, combining for five 3-pointers made.

Jakob Trevino hit three triples and netted 22 points for the Pilots (1-2). Ike Eiden chipped in a dozen.

AYERSVILLE (46) — Trevino 22; Clark 6; Eiden 12; McGuire 0; Schlachter 5; Miler 0; Dales 0; Michel 0; Wolfrum 1. Totals 16-43 9-15 46.

ARCHBOLD (60) — Bailey 13; Roth 11; Brenner 11; Johns 0; Seiler 8; Newman 12; Hurst 5. Totals 22-42 9-14 60.

Three-point goals: Ayersville 5-18 (Trevino 3, Eiden 2, Clark), Archbold 7-16 (Brenner 3, Roth 2, Seiler 2). Rebounds: Ayersville 20 (Schlachter 6), Archbold 21 (Bailey, Newman, Hurst 5). Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Archbold 7.

Ayersville 13 13 3 17 — 46

Archbold 15 13 21 11 — 60

Reserves: Archbold, 36-34 (OT).

Continental 41, Fairview 36

CONTINENTAL — Gavin Huff tallied 19 points and seven rebounds as Continental held off Fairview for a 41-36 win at ‘The Pirate’s Cove.’

Andrew Hoeffel chipped in eight markers for the Pirates (2-3) while Samuel Clemens’ 11 points led the charge for Fairview (0-4) in defeat.

FAIRVIEW (36) — Retcher 3; Clemens 11; Smith 7; Karzynow 2; Hammer 4; Shininger 8. Totals 13-6-36.

CONTINENTAL (41) — Huff 19; Armey 5; Knipp-Williams 5; Hoeffel 8; Sharrits 2; Davis 2. Totals 14-10-41.

Three-point goals: Fairview - Clemens 3, Smith. Continental - Hoeffel 2, Huff. Rebounds: Fairview 22, Continental 20. Turnovers: Fairview, 8, Continental 7.

Fairview 5 12 8 11 — 36

Continental 11 7 11 12 — 41

Reserves: Continental, 38-34.

MVCD 37, Paulding 36

PAULDING — Paulding faltered down the stretch in its fourth straight setback, dropping a narrow 37-36 tilt to Maumee Valley Country Day.

Ethan Foltz’s 11 points led the way for the Panthers (1-4), which committed 18 turnovers and shot just 4-of-14 from the charity stripe.

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (37) — Majors 7; Porcher 13; Graham 0; Burnette 0; Knorek 0; Schoepf 6; Dickerson 11; Kuhl 0. Totals 14-6-37.

PAULDING (36) — Zartman 4; Bauer 7; Agler 3; Manz 7; P. Adams 0; Gorrell 4; Reeb 0; Foltz 11. Totals 15-4-36.

Three-point goals: MVCD — Schoepf 2, Porcher. Paulding — Agler, Foltz. Rebounds: MVCD 20, Paulding 32. Turnovers: MVCD 14, Paulding 18.

MVCD 5 12 6 14 — 37

Paulding 11 10 5 10 — 36

Reserves: Paulding, 39-24.

Wayne Trace 63, Liberty Center 44

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace forced 27 Liberty Center turnovers as the Raiders downed LC 63-44 in the Tigers’ season opener.

Cameron Sinn led the way for the Raiders (4-0) with 20 points and three treys while Brooks Laukhuf had 14 points and eight assists and Kyle Stoller racked up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Evan Conrad powered a 42-24 rebounding advantage with nine points and 15 caroms for LC (0-1)

LIBERTY CENTER (44) — Spieth 5; Chapa 2; Hammontree 8; L. Kruse 5; Estelle 2; Moore 6; Chambers 0; Conrad 9; Johnson 0; Leatherman 7; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 0. Totals 16-47 9-20 44.

WAYNE TRACE (63) — Myers 2; T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 20; Laukhuf 14; Davis 4; Winans 0; Graham 6; Stoller 13; Hildebrand 1. Totals 22-48 13-21 63.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center 3-14 (Spieth, Hammontree, Leatherman), Wayne Trace 6-22 (C. Sinn 3, Laukhuf 2, T. Sinn). Rebounds: Liberty Center 42 (Conrad 15), Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 12). Turnovers: Liberty Center 27, Wayne Trace 17.

Liberty Center 6 15 9 14 — 44

Wayne Trace 15 22 15 11 — 63

Reserves: Liberty Center, 33-29.

Wauseon 58, Edgerton 34

WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Landon Hines racked up 14 points and eight rebounds as the Indians stifled Edgerton, 58-34.

Jack Leatherman put up a season-best 12 points in the win for the Tribe (2-1) while Jonas Tester and Carson Burt each had nine.

Corey Everetts’ 16 points paced all scorers for the Bulldogs (0-3).

EDGERTON (34) - Meyer 3; Everetts 16; Picillo 0; Swank 6; Kennerk 0; Blue 0; Walkup 0; Kollar 0; Krontz 0; Herman 7; Weaver 2. Totals 12-6-34.

WAUSEON (58) — Tester 9; Burt 9; Armstrong 0; Leatherman 12; Borton 0; Rodriguez 4; Powers 6; Hines 14; Gerig 0; McLeod 0; Parsons 0; Vajen 0; Keefer 2; Shaw 2. Totals 22-10-58.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts 2, Swank, Herman. Wauseon — Burt 2, Leatherman 2. Turnovers: Edgerton 14, Wauseon 18.

Edgerton 12 7 4 11 — 34

Wauseon 18 19 12 9 — 58

Reserves: Wauseon, 46-22.

Napoleon 60, Springfield 59

NAPOLEON — Napoleon’s Blake Wolf hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two seconds left to give the Wildcats a 60-59 Northern Lakes League thriller of a victory against Springfield.

Wolf had 11 points in the win for the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 NLL) while Tanner Rubinstein’s 19 points led the charge for Napoleon. Josh Mack netted 14 of his 17 points in the first half.

SPRINGFIELD (59) — Merrell 9; Overton 18; Bracey 4; Pringle 7; Combs 1; Isaac 3; Canizales 5; Sund 3; Andrejan 0; Mays 4; Whitmire 3. Totals 20-11-59.

NAPOLEON (60) — Buehrer 0; Wolf 11; Mack 17; Woods 3; Williams 0; Grant 0; Ressler 2; Kruse 8; Ta. Rubinstein 19; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 20-14-60.

Three-point goals: Springfield — Pringle 2, Merrell, Overton, Isaac, Canizales, Sund, Whitmire. Napoleon — Wolf 3, Ta. Rubinstein 2, Woods 1.

Springfield 13 19 11 16 — 59

Napoleon 22 20 8 10 — 60

Reserves: Napoleon, 39-29.

Miller City 50, Patrick Henry 46

MILLER CITY — After tallying just 14 first-half points, Miller City roared back with a 36-21 second-half advantage to nip Patrick Henry, 50-46.

Austin Ruhe led all scorers with 21 points in the win for the Wildcats (4-1), draining three treys. Owen Tobe chipped in 11 markers.

Freshman Lincoln Creager hit four trifectas, pacing PH (2-1) with 18 points. Kaden Rosebrook netted 11.

PATRICK HENRY (46) - Jackson 3; Rosengarten 5; Seedorf 5; Rosebrook 11; Johnson 3; Creager 18; Meyer . Totals 15-10-46.

MILLER CITY (50) - Au. Ruhe 21; Nuveman 7; Barlage 4; Tobe 11; Pester 5; An. Ruhe 2. Totals 12-22-50.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager 4, Jackson, Rosengarten. Miller City — Au. Ruhe 3, Pester.

Patrick Henry 12 13 8 13 — 46

Miller City 6 8 16 20 — 50

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 33-22.

Kalida 49, Holgate 36

KALIDA — Kalida allowed five third-quarter points from Holgate as the Wildcats held off the Tigers 49-36 at ‘The Palace.’

Tyson Siefker’s 14 points paced Kalida (3-3) while Justin Siebeneck chipped in a dozen.

Robbie Thacker led all scorers with 16 points for Holgate (0-4).

HOLGATE (36) — Thacker 16; Burgel 0; Gerschutz 3; Leaders 1; Kelley 4; Boecker 0; McCord 9; Bower 3. Totals 13-6-36.

KALIDA (49) — Ju. Siebeneck 12; Vorst 0; Stechschulte 2; D. Fersch 8; Miller 7; Siefker 14; B. Fersch 0; Smith 4; Warnecke 2; Ja. Siebeneck 0. Totals 19-6-49.

Three-point goals: Holgate — Thacker 2, Gerschutz, McCord. Kalida — Ju. Siebeneck 2, Siefker 2, Miller. Turnovers: Holgate 17, Kalida 10.

Holgate 9 11 5 11 — 36

Kalida 13 6 11 19 — 49

Reserves: Kalida, 36-20.

Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Wapakoneta 40

WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf started off its regular season and Western Buckeye League slate in winning fashion, holding off Wapakoneta in a 54-40 win.

Colin White racked up 22 points to lead all scorers for O-G (1-0, 1-0 WBL) while Carson Fuka chipped in 14 points.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) - Fuka 14; Schimmoeller 6; Schmenk 2; White 22; Maag 8; Kuhlman 2. Totals 22-6-54.

WAPAKONETA (40) — Rogers 12; Siefring 12; Goulet 3; Bauer 6; Courter 2; Echols 2; Niekamp 3. Totals 15-4-40.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Fuka 2, Schimmoeller 2. Wapakoneta — Rogers 4, Goulet.

O-G 13 17 10 14 — 54

Wapakoneta 9 10 12 9 — 40

