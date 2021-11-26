SHERWOOD — Jackson Bergman’s game high 19 points were enough to lead Hicksville to an opening night 47-39 non-league road win over county and conference rivals Fairview on Friday night.
The Aces got out to a good start after one half with a 21-14 lead after eight minutes but a good third quarter by Fairview put the Apaches up 30-27 headed to the final quarter. Hicksville clamped down in the final stanza, holding Fairview to nine points while tallying 20 to pick up the eight-point triumph.
Bergman finished with eight rebounds for Hicksville (1-0) while Josh Myers added 10 poitns and two triples.
Jeffrey Smith’s 11 points led the way for the Apaches (0-1) while Brady Karzynow chipped in eight.
HICKSVILLE (47) — Bergman 19; Myers 10; Baird 9; Klima 6; Balser 3; Gordon 0. Totals 16-36 10-16 47.
FAIRVIEW (39) — Smith 11; Karzynow 8; Retcher 7; Clemens 6; Hammon 4; Hastings 2; Shininger 1; Lashaway 0. Totals 14-34 6-8 39.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Bergman 2, Myers 2, Balser. Fairview — Smith 2, Clemens 2, Retcher. Rebounds: Hicksville 23 (Bergman 8), Fairview 23. Turnovers: Fairview 17, Hicksville 15.
Fairview 7 7 16 9 — 39
Hicksville 6 15 6 20 — 47
Reserves: Fairview, 37-36.
Paulding 53, Continental 43
PAULDING — Paulding defended ‘The Jungle’ well in its season opener, outlasting Continental for a 53-43 victory.
Senior Zach Gorrell led the Panthers (1-0) with 15 points and four makes from long range while Christian Bauer wasn’t fare behind with 14 markers as the Panthers outscored the Pirates 18-10 in the second quarter to get separation.
Gavin Huff’s 15 points led the ledger for Continental (0-1). Alex Sharrits chipped in a dozen as Continental shot just 15-of-38 from the field.
CONTINENTAL (43) — Huff 15; Sharrits 12; Davis 7; Knipp-Williams 4; Army 3; Hoeffel 2. Totals 15-38 10-15 43.
PAULDING (53) — Gorrell 15; Bauer 14; Foltz 8; Adams 6; Agler 4; Zartman 2; Martinez 2; Reeb 2; Manz 0. Totals 18-51 9-10 53.
Three-point goals: Continental — Armey, Davis, Sharrits. Paulding — Gorrell 4, Adams 2, Foltz 2. Rebounds: Continental 23, Paulding 34. Turnovers: Continental 10, Paulding 10.
Continental 13 10 13 7 — 43
Paulding 13 18 15 7 — 53
Reserves: Paulding, 30-24.
Antwerp 65,
Delphos St. John’s 37
ANTWERP — Antwerp standout and Findlay commit Jagger Landers got his senior year started in style, scoring 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter alone as the Archers cruised past Delphos St. John’s, 65-37.
Landers hit five treys in the opening period alone, part of an 11-for-20 showing from long range for the Archers (1-0), while hauling in nine rebounds with a pair of blocks. Landon Brewer hit four treys and added 16 points and eight rebounds while Carson Altimus added a dozen points and Luke Krouse nine assists.
Nolan Schwinnen’s nine points led the tally for the Blue Jays (0-1), which trailed 26-5 after one quarter.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (37) — Grothaus 6; Gerker 3; Schwinnen 9; Bonivas 0; Au. Moenter 2; Wurm 0; Druckemiller 4; Elwer 6; Kerner 3; Aa. Moenter 4. Totals 14-36 5-9 37.
ANTWERP (65) - Moore 0; Recker 2; McMichael 0; Landers 29; Altimus 12; Krouse 2; Lichty 2; Phares 0; Steel 2; Fuller 0; Brewer 16. Totals 27-45 0-0 65.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s 4-19 (Gerker, Schwinnen, Elwer, Kerner), Antwerp 11-20 (Landers 5, Brewer 4, Altimus 2). Rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 13, Antwerp 27 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Delphos St. John’s 7, Antwerp 9.
St. John’s 5 7 12 13 — 13
Antwerp 26 5 16 18 — 65
Eastside (Ind.) 63,
Edgerton 46
EDGERTON — A 24-point third quarter outburst was not enough for Edgerton to get a season-opening win over Eastside (Ind.) in head coach Brett Grieser’s debut, a 63-46 defeat.
Cole Meyer tallied 14 points to pace the Bulldogs (0-1) while Nathan Swank was right behind with three longballs and 13 points. Corey Herman added three trifectas for nine.
Owen Willard led all scorers with 19 points for the Blazers (1-0). Gabe Trevino chipped in 14 points.
EASTSIDE (63) — Willard 19; Trevino 14; Snyder 8; Fry 7; Brewer 7; Henderson 4; Moughler 2; Minnick 2. Rutan 0; Yoder 0. Totals 25-8-63.
EDGERTON (46) — Meyer 14; Swank 13; Herman 9; Everetts 8; Blue 2; Picillo 0; C. Timbrook 0; Kollar 0; Weaver 0; N. Timbrook 0. Totals 16-7-46.
Three-point goals: Eastside — Willard 3, Brewer, Fry. Edgerton — Swank 3, Herman 3, Everetts. Turnovers: Eastside 14, Edgerton 12.
Eastside 17 15 18 13 — 63
Edgerton 11 5 24 6 — 46
Patrick Henry 57,
Napoleon 49
HAMLER — Patrick Henry defended home hardwood, outlasting Napoleon 57-49 at ‘The House of Heat.’
Landon Johnson converted eight free throws and led the Patriots (1-0) with 15 points while freshman Lincoln Creager added 13 markers.
Tanner Rubinstein’s 16 points led all scorers as one of three players in double figures for the Wildcats (0-1). Josh Mack added 14 points while sophomore Caden Kruse chipped in 11.
NAPOLEON (49) — Rubinstein 16; Mack 14; Kruse 11; Wolf 6; Woods 2. Totals 20-7-49.
PATRICK HENRY (57) — Johnson 15; Creager 13; Rosengarten 9; Jackson 8; Meyer 8; Behrman 3; Seedorf 1. Totals 16-17-57.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Rubinstein, Wolf. Patrick Henry — Creager 2, Meyer 2, Johnson, Rosengarten, Jackson, Behrman.
Napoleon 10 11 11 17 — 47
Patrick Henry 13 14 11 19 — 57
Other scores: Wayne Trace 49, Columbus Grove 21; Delta 48, Pettisville 26; Evergreen 57, Oregon Clay 42; Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 32; Montpelier 63, Hilltop 48.
