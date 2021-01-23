HICKSVILLE — Landon Turnbull turned in another big night, leading the Aces with 21 points, as Hicksville scored a 46-33 win at home over Tinora.
Turnbull was responsible for half (eight) of the made field goals the Aces (6-6, 2-2) had in the game.
Marcus Grube led the Rams (3-7, 1-2) with 12 points.
TINORA (33) — Mar. Grube 12; Max Grube 3; Schafer 2; Rinkel 6; Bailey 6; Wolfrum 2; Harris 2. Totals 12-5-33.
HICKSVILLE (46) — Myers 6; Balser 9; Bergman 5; Baird 0; Slattery 5; Turnbull 21. Totals 16-6-46.
Three-point goals: Tinora (4-16) — Mar. Grube 2, Rinkel 2. Hicksville (8-15) — Balser 3, Turnbull 3, Myers 2. Rebounds: Tinora 17, Hicksville 18. Turnovers: Tinora 6. Hicksville 3.
Tinora 9 10 8 6 — 33
Hicksville 14 9 14 9 — 46
Reserves: Tinora, 30-27.
Antwerp 54, Ayersville 28
AYERSVILLE – Antwerp stayed even with the league leaders in the GMC with a 54-28 win at Ayersville.
The Archers (11-1, 2-1) had a balanced scoring attack, with Jagger Landers leading the way with 14 points. Austin Lichty chipped in 12 points and Luke Krouse added 10 points.
Ryan Clark led the Pilots (7-5, 2-2) with 11 points.
ANTWERP (54) – Landers 14; Lichty 12; Krouse 10; Moore 6; Sheedy 5; Recker 4; Brewer 3; Sproles 0; McMichael 0; Hines 0; Phares 0; Steel 0. Totals 19-10-54.
AYERSVILLE (28) – R. Clark 11; Trevino 8; Brown 4; Schlatter 3; McGuire 2; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 0; I. Eiden 0; E. Clark 0; Youngker 0; Cook 0; Miler 0; Sherman 0. Totals 11-5-28.
Three-point goals: Antwerp (6-18) – Krouse 2, Landers, Moore, Sheedy, Brewer. Ayersville (1-10) – Trevino. Rebounds: Antwerp 26 (Landers, Brewer 5), Ayersville 36 (Trevino 7). Turnovers: Antwerp 13, Ayersville 17.
Antwerp 16 7 13 18 — 54
Ayersville 4 9 10 5 — 28
W. Trace 50, Edgerton 41
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace took a 27-14 halftime lead and that was enough as the Raiders handled invading Edgerton 50-41.
Kyle Stoller led the Raiders (11-3, 3-1) with 15 points. Brooks Laukhuf added 12 points.
Noah Landel paced the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-2) with 14 points.
EDGERTON (41) — Meyer 6; Everetts 8; Hicks 0; Ripke 1; Landel 14; Wolfe 5; Blue 7. Totals 15-8-41.
WAYNE TRACE (50) — T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 5; Speice 5; Laukhuf 12; McClure 6; Graham 0; Stoller 15. Totals 16-12-50.
Three-point goals: Edgerton (3-12) — Meyer, Everetts, Wolfe. Wayne Trace (6-19) — Laukhuf 2, McClure 2, T. Sinn, C. Sinn. Rebounds: Edgerton 31 (Landel 8), Wayne Trace 25 (Speice 7). Turnovers: Edgerton 13, Wayne Trace 9.
Edgerton 9 5 14 13 — 41
Wayne Trace 10 17 10 13 — 50
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 50-46.
Holgate 48, Fairview 38
HOLGATE – Holgate led by four at the half and was able to stretch the lead to 10 by the end of the night as the Tigers claimed a 48-38 win at home over Fairview.
Xavier McCord paced Holgate (5-9, 2-2) with 11 points and Robbie Thacker added 10 markers.
Jeffrey Smith led the Apaches (4-6, 0-2) with 12 points. Jackson Grine added 10 points.
FAIRVIEW (38) – Retcher 6; Smith 12; Ripke 0; Clemens 0; Frank 3; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Timbrook 2; Zeedyk 5; Grine 10. Totals 16-4-38.
HOLGATE (48) – Sonnenberg 8; Thacker 10; McCord 11; Hartman 0; Kelly 8; Kupfersmith 3; Bower 1; Medina 7. Totals 15-13-48.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Smith 2. Holgate – McCord 2, Kelly 2, Sonnenberg.
Fairview 6 8 6 18 — 38
Holgate 14 4 16 14 — 48
Delphos Jefferson 47,
Paulding 45
PAULDING — Jefferson was able to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 18-12, to tally a 47-45 win.
Colin Bailey led Jefferson (5-7, 3-1) with 14 points.
Paulding (6-7, 2-3) was led by 22 points from Payton Beckman.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (47) — Col. Bailey 14; Teman 11; Wannemacher 10; Miller 2; Wiltsie 7; Gallmeier 3; Rode 0. Totals 16-9-47.
PAULDING (45) — Adams 0; McGarvey 7; Bauer 1; Manz 3; Kauser 7; Pease 5; Gorrell 0; Beckman 22. Totals 19-2-45.
Three-point goals: Jefferson — Col. Bailey 2, Teman 2, Wiltsie, Gallmeier. Paulding — Beckman 2, Manz, Kauser, Pease. Rebounds: Jefferson 25, Paulding 21. Turnovers: Jefferson 11, Paulding 13.
Delphos Jefferson 10 12 7 18 — 47
Paulding 17 11 7 12 — 45
Reserves: Paulding, 38-22.
Wauseon 52, Swanton 39
WAUSEON – Wauseon slowly pulled away from Swanton in claiming a 52-39 win over the Bulldogs in a NWOAL contest.
Jonas Tester and Connar Penrod each finished with 17 points for the Indians (12-2, 3-0).
Andrew Thornton led Swanton (7-6, 2-1) with 18 points. Josh Vance added 12 points.
SWANTON (39) – Vance 12; Weigel 5; Szalopski 0; Callicote 0; Thornton 18; Mitchey 4. Totals 13-7-39.
WAUSEON (52) – Tester 17; Britsch 1; DeGroff 9; Penrod 17; Delgado 2; Wilson 2; Armstrong 4. Totals 17-14-52.
Three-point goals: Swanton – Thornton 3, Vance 2, Weigel. Wauseon – Penrod 3, DeGroff.
Swanton 9 10 11 9 — 39
Wauseon 11 15 14 12 — 52
Archbold 52, L. Center 48
ARCHBOLD – The Streaks outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the final period to rally for a 52-48 win.
Noah Gomez led Archbold (11-3, 3-0) with 14 points in the win. DJ Newman added 13 points.
Cam Krugh led Liberty Center (5-8, 1-2) with 14 points. Wyatt Leatherman chipped in 12 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (48) – Shultz 4; Leatherman 12; Estelle 3; Krugh 14; Conrad 8; Patterson 5; Orr 2. Totals 16-11-48.
ARCHBOLD (52) – Gomez 14; Al. Roth 8; Au. Roth 2; Theobald 9; Newman 13; Kammeyer 6; Kennedy 0; Hurst 0. Totals 16-18-52.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Leatherman 2, Krugh, Conrad, Patterson. Archbold – Theobald, Newman.
Liberty Center 12 18 8 10 — 48
Archbold 8 15 12 17 — 52
Reserves: Liberty Center, 52-48.
Stryker 37, Edon 29
EDON – After trailing at the half, Stryker held Edon to six points in the second half in putting up a 37-29 decision in BBC action.
Spencer Clingaman pumped in 11 points for the Panthers (5-7, 4-4).
Drew Gallehue led the Bombers (3-4, 3-3) with 12 points.
STRYKER (37) – Bowers 5; Holsopple 5; Treace 0; Cadwell 0; Miller 0; Woolace 1; Ramon 8; Harris 4; Clingaman 11; Barnum 2; Sloan 1. Totals 12-7-37.
EDON (29) – Berry 9; D. Kiess 0; Steinke 2; McCartney 2; Dye 3; Gallehue 12; Robbins 0; Hulbert 1. Totals 12-3-29.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Ramon 2, Clingaman 2, Bowers, Holsopple. Edon – Berry, Dye. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Edon 13.
Stryker 4 15 8 10 — 37
Edon 9 14 3 3 — 29
Fayette 58, Hilltop 30
FAYETTE – The Eagles got off to a solid start defensively, holding Hilltop to just one basket in the opening period as Fayette scored a 58-30 win.
Tanner Wagner led Fayette (6-5, 4-5) with 15 points. Elijah Lerma kicked in 12 points and Eli Eberly added 11 points.
Race Haynes led Hilltop (1-12, 0-9) with 14 points.
HILLTOP (30) – Haynes 14; Beres 2; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 0; Hoffman 3; Carter 6; Baer 2. Totals 13-0-30.
FAYETTE (58) – Frenn 5; Eberly 11; Moats 0; Wagner 15; Lester 2; Dunnett 0; Whiteside 8; Lerma 12; Pearson 2; Millan 3. Totals 22-6-58.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Haynes 2, Funkhouser, Hoffman. Fayette – Eberly 3, Wagner 3, Lerma, Millan.
Hilltop 2 13 4 11 — 30
Fayette 13 11 16 18 — 58
Pettisville 58, N. Central 38
PIONEER — Pettisville went on the road and came away with a 58-38 win at North Central to remain undefeated in BBC play this season.
Cayden Jacoby played another outstanding game, leading the Blackbirds (10-2, 8-0) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Max Leppelmeier knocked down three treys in the first half and finished with 17 points.
Zack Hayes led North Central (3-8, 3-3) with 17 points.
PETTISVILLE (58) — Kaufmann 3; Ripke 9; Leppelmeier 17; Horning 4; Adkins 0; Beck 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 19; Heising 4; King 2. Totals 19-15-58.
NORTH CENTRAL (38) — J. Burt 9; Sanford 0; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 2; Justice 4; Beard 2; Hayes 17; Hicks 0; Patten 4; Turner 0. Totals 14-7-38.
Three-point goals: Pettisville (5-12) — Leppelmeier 3, Kaufmann, Ripke. North Central (3-8) — J. Burt, Justice, Hayes. Rebounds: Pettisville 24, North Central 13. Turnovers: Pettisville 5, North Central 9.
Pettisville 11 18 19 10 — 58
North Central 13 7 6 12 — 38
Reserves: Pettisville, 52-30.
Continental 58,
Montpelier 47
CONTINENTAL – Mitchell Coleman poured in 40 points, including 16 in the third period alone, to lift Continental to a 58-47 win over Montpelier in non-league action.
Coleman hit all seven of Continental’s shots from long range as the Pirates improved to 5-9.
Tylor Yahraus led Montpelier (6-5) with 28 points.
MONTPELIER (47) – Walz 2; Yahraus 28; Eitniear 9; Stratton 4; Kreischer 0; Bowman 0; Altaffer 4. Totals 19-6-47.
CONTINENTAL (58) – Huff 8; Davis 0; Coleman 40; Armey 0; Knipp-Williams 0; Hoeffel 2; Warnement 8. Totals 22-7-58.
Three-point goals: Montpelier – Yahraus 3. Continental – Coleman 7.
Montpelier 7 13 17 10 — 47
Continental 14 8 20 16 — 58
Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 42
OTTOVILLE – Will Miller and Ryan Suever each pumped in 20 points as Ottoville defeated Ft. Jennings 74-42 in a PCL Friday night clash.
Josh Thorbahn added 17 points as the Big Green moved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the PCL.
Zach Schulte paced the Musketeers (3-7, 1-2) with 15 points. Evan Hoersten chipped in 11 points.
FT. JENNINGS (42) – Lucas 0; Trentman 7; Maag 3; Horstman 0; Hoersten 11; Liebrecht 0; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 15; Neidert 0; Grote 6. Totals 18-1-42.
OTTOVILLE (74) – Miller 20; T. Schlagbaum 0; Manns 7; Suever 20; Kortokrax 0; K. Schlagbaum 0; Thorbahn 17; Furley 3; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 4; Trentman 0; Langhals 3. Totals 32-4-74.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings (5-19) – Schulte 3, Trentman, Maag. Ottoville (6-16) – Suever 2, Miller, Thorbahn, Furley, Langhals. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 17 (Hoersten 8), Ottoville 25 (Suever 6). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 21, Ottoville 14.
Ft. Jennings 13 11 7 11 — 42
Ottoville 15 23 24 12 — 74
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.