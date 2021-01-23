HICKSVILLE — Landon Turnbull turned in another big night, leading the Aces with 21 points, as Hicksville scored a 46-33 win at home over Tinora.

Turnbull was responsible for half (eight) of the made field goals the Aces (6-6, 2-2) had in the game.

Marcus Grube led the Rams (3-7, 1-2) with 12 points.

TINORA (33) — Mar. Grube 12; Max Grube 3; Schafer 2; Rinkel 6; Bailey 6; Wolfrum 2; Harris 2. Totals 12-5-33.

HICKSVILLE (46) — Myers 6; Balser 9; Bergman 5; Baird 0; Slattery 5; Turnbull 21. Totals 16-6-46.

Three-point goals: Tinora (4-16) — Mar. Grube 2, Rinkel 2. Hicksville (8-15) — Balser 3, Turnbull 3, Myers 2. Rebounds: Tinora 17, Hicksville 18. Turnovers: Tinora 6. Hicksville 3.

Tinora 9 10 8 6 — 33

Hicksville 14 9 14 9 — 46

Reserves: Tinora, 30-27.

Antwerp 54, Ayersville 28

AYERSVILLE – Antwerp stayed even with the league leaders in the GMC with a 54-28 win at Ayersville.

The Archers (11-1, 2-1) had a balanced scoring attack, with Jagger Landers leading the way with 14 points. Austin Lichty chipped in 12 points and Luke Krouse added 10 points.

Ryan Clark led the Pilots (7-5, 2-2) with 11 points.

ANTWERP (54) – Landers 14; Lichty 12; Krouse 10; Moore 6; Sheedy 5; Recker 4; Brewer 3; Sproles 0; McMichael 0; Hines 0; Phares 0; Steel 0. Totals 19-10-54.

AYERSVILLE (28) – R. Clark 11; Trevino 8; Brown 4; Schlatter 3; McGuire 2; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 0; I. Eiden 0; E. Clark 0; Youngker 0; Cook 0; Miler 0; Sherman 0. Totals 11-5-28.

Three-point goals: Antwerp (6-18) – Krouse 2, Landers, Moore, Sheedy, Brewer. Ayersville (1-10) – Trevino. Rebounds: Antwerp 26 (Landers, Brewer 5), Ayersville 36 (Trevino 7). Turnovers: Antwerp 13, Ayersville 17.

Antwerp 16 7 13 18 — 54

Ayersville 4 9 10 5 — 28

W. Trace 50, Edgerton 41

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace took a 27-14 halftime lead and that was enough as the Raiders handled invading Edgerton 50-41.

Kyle Stoller led the Raiders (11-3, 3-1) with 15 points. Brooks Laukhuf added 12 points.

Noah Landel paced the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-2) with 14 points.

EDGERTON (41) — Meyer 6; Everetts 8; Hicks 0; Ripke 1; Landel 14; Wolfe 5; Blue 7. Totals 15-8-41.

WAYNE TRACE (50) — T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 5; Speice 5; Laukhuf 12; McClure 6; Graham 0; Stoller 15. Totals 16-12-50.

Three-point goals: Edgerton (3-12) — Meyer, Everetts, Wolfe. Wayne Trace (6-19) — Laukhuf 2, McClure 2, T. Sinn, C. Sinn. Rebounds: Edgerton 31 (Landel 8), Wayne Trace 25 (Speice 7). Turnovers: Edgerton 13, Wayne Trace 9.

Edgerton 9 5 14 13 — 41

Wayne Trace 10 17 10 13 — 50

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 50-46.

Holgate 48, Fairview 38

HOLGATE – Holgate led by four at the half and was able to stretch the lead to 10 by the end of the night as the Tigers claimed a 48-38 win at home over Fairview.

Xavier McCord paced Holgate (5-9, 2-2) with 11 points and Robbie Thacker added 10 markers.

Jeffrey Smith led the Apaches (4-6, 0-2) with 12 points. Jackson Grine added 10 points.

FAIRVIEW (38) – Retcher 6; Smith 12; Ripke 0; Clemens 0; Frank 3; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Timbrook 2; Zeedyk 5; Grine 10. Totals 16-4-38.

HOLGATE (48) – Sonnenberg 8; Thacker 10; McCord 11; Hartman 0; Kelly 8; Kupfersmith 3; Bower 1; Medina 7. Totals 15-13-48.

Three-point goals: Fairview – Smith 2. Holgate – McCord 2, Kelly 2, Sonnenberg.

Fairview 6 8 6 18 — 38

Holgate 14 4 16 14 — 48

Delphos Jefferson 47,

Paulding 45

PAULDING — Jefferson was able to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 18-12, to tally a 47-45 win.

Colin Bailey led Jefferson (5-7, 3-1) with 14 points.

Paulding (6-7, 2-3) was led by 22 points from Payton Beckman.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (47) — Col. Bailey 14; Teman 11; Wannemacher 10; Miller 2; Wiltsie 7; Gallmeier 3; Rode 0. Totals 16-9-47.

PAULDING (45) — Adams 0; McGarvey 7; Bauer 1; Manz 3; Kauser 7; Pease 5; Gorrell 0; Beckman 22. Totals 19-2-45.

Three-point goals: Jefferson — Col. Bailey 2, Teman 2, Wiltsie, Gallmeier. Paulding — Beckman 2, Manz, Kauser, Pease. Rebounds: Jefferson 25, Paulding 21. Turnovers: Jefferson 11, Paulding 13.

Delphos Jefferson 10 12 7 18 — 47

Paulding 17 11 7 12 — 45

Reserves: Paulding, 38-22.

Wauseon 52, Swanton 39

WAUSEON – Wauseon slowly pulled away from Swanton in claiming a 52-39 win over the Bulldogs in a NWOAL contest.

Jonas Tester and Connar Penrod each finished with 17 points for the Indians (12-2, 3-0).

Andrew Thornton led Swanton (7-6, 2-1) with 18 points. Josh Vance added 12 points.

SWANTON (39) – Vance 12; Weigel 5; Szalopski 0; Callicote 0; Thornton 18; Mitchey 4. Totals 13-7-39.

WAUSEON (52) – Tester 17; Britsch 1; DeGroff 9; Penrod 17; Delgado 2; Wilson 2; Armstrong 4. Totals 17-14-52.

Three-point goals: Swanton – Thornton 3, Vance 2, Weigel. Wauseon – Penrod 3, DeGroff.

Swanton 9 10 11 9 — 39

Wauseon 11 15 14 12 — 52

Archbold 52, L. Center 48

ARCHBOLD – The Streaks outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the final period to rally for a 52-48 win.

Noah Gomez led Archbold (11-3, 3-0) with 14 points in the win. DJ Newman added 13 points.

Cam Krugh led Liberty Center (5-8, 1-2) with 14 points. Wyatt Leatherman chipped in 12 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (48) – Shultz 4; Leatherman 12; Estelle 3; Krugh 14; Conrad 8; Patterson 5; Orr 2. Totals 16-11-48.

ARCHBOLD (52) – Gomez 14; Al. Roth 8; Au. Roth 2; Theobald 9; Newman 13; Kammeyer 6; Kennedy 0; Hurst 0. Totals 16-18-52.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Leatherman 2, Krugh, Conrad, Patterson. Archbold – Theobald, Newman.

Liberty Center 12 18 8 10 — 48

Archbold 8 15 12 17 — 52

Reserves: Liberty Center, 52-48.

Stryker 37, Edon 29

EDON – After trailing at the half, Stryker held Edon to six points in the second half in putting up a 37-29 decision in BBC action.

Spencer Clingaman pumped in 11 points for the Panthers (5-7, 4-4).

Drew Gallehue led the Bombers (3-4, 3-3) with 12 points.

STRYKER (37) – Bowers 5; Holsopple 5; Treace 0; Cadwell 0; Miller 0; Woolace 1; Ramon 8; Harris 4; Clingaman 11; Barnum 2; Sloan 1. Totals 12-7-37.

EDON (29) – Berry 9; D. Kiess 0; Steinke 2; McCartney 2; Dye 3; Gallehue 12; Robbins 0; Hulbert 1. Totals 12-3-29.

Three-point goals: Stryker – Ramon 2, Clingaman 2, Bowers, Holsopple. Edon – Berry, Dye. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Edon 13.

Stryker 4 15 8 10 — 37

Edon 9 14 3 3 — 29

Fayette 58, Hilltop 30

FAYETTE – The Eagles got off to a solid start defensively, holding Hilltop to just one basket in the opening period as Fayette scored a 58-30 win.

Tanner Wagner led Fayette (6-5, 4-5) with 15 points. Elijah Lerma kicked in 12 points and Eli Eberly added 11 points.

Race Haynes led Hilltop (1-12, 0-9) with 14 points.

HILLTOP (30) – Haynes 14; Beres 2; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 0; Hoffman 3; Carter 6; Baer 2. Totals 13-0-30.

FAYETTE (58) – Frenn 5; Eberly 11; Moats 0; Wagner 15; Lester 2; Dunnett 0; Whiteside 8; Lerma 12; Pearson 2; Millan 3. Totals 22-6-58.

Three-point goals: Hilltop – Haynes 2, Funkhouser, Hoffman. Fayette – Eberly 3, Wagner 3, Lerma, Millan.

Hilltop 2 13 4 11 — 30

Fayette 13 11 16 18 — 58

Pettisville 58, N. Central 38

PIONEER — Pettisville went on the road and came away with a 58-38 win at North Central to remain undefeated in BBC play this season.

Cayden Jacoby played another outstanding game, leading the Blackbirds (10-2, 8-0) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Max Leppelmeier knocked down three treys in the first half and finished with 17 points.

Zack Hayes led North Central (3-8, 3-3) with 17 points.

PETTISVILLE (58) — Kaufmann 3; Ripke 9; Leppelmeier 17; Horning 4; Adkins 0; Beck 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 19; Heising 4; King 2. Totals 19-15-58.

NORTH CENTRAL (38) — J. Burt 9; Sanford 0; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 2; Justice 4; Beard 2; Hayes 17; Hicks 0; Patten 4; Turner 0. Totals 14-7-38.

Three-point goals: Pettisville (5-12) — Leppelmeier 3, Kaufmann, Ripke. North Central (3-8) — J. Burt, Justice, Hayes. Rebounds: Pettisville 24, North Central 13. Turnovers: Pettisville 5, North Central 9.

Pettisville 11 18 19 10 — 58

North Central 13 7 6 12 — 38

Reserves: Pettisville, 52-30.

Continental 58,

Montpelier 47

CONTINENTAL – Mitchell Coleman poured in 40 points, including 16 in the third period alone, to lift Continental to a 58-47 win over Montpelier in non-league action.

Coleman hit all seven of Continental’s shots from long range as the Pirates improved to 5-9.

Tylor Yahraus led Montpelier (6-5) with 28 points.

MONTPELIER (47) – Walz 2; Yahraus 28; Eitniear 9; Stratton 4; Kreischer 0; Bowman 0; Altaffer 4. Totals 19-6-47.

CONTINENTAL (58) – Huff 8; Davis 0; Coleman 40; Armey 0; Knipp-Williams 0; Hoeffel 2; Warnement 8. Totals 22-7-58.

Three-point goals: Montpelier – Yahraus 3. Continental – Coleman 7.

Montpelier 7 13 17 10 — 47

Continental 14 8 20 16 — 58

Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 42

OTTOVILLE – Will Miller and Ryan Suever each pumped in 20 points as Ottoville defeated Ft. Jennings 74-42 in a PCL Friday night clash.

Josh Thorbahn added 17 points as the Big Green moved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the PCL.

Zach Schulte paced the Musketeers (3-7, 1-2) with 15 points. Evan Hoersten chipped in 11 points.

FT. JENNINGS (42) – Lucas 0; Trentman 7; Maag 3; Horstman 0; Hoersten 11; Liebrecht 0; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 15; Neidert 0; Grote 6. Totals 18-1-42.

OTTOVILLE (74) – Miller 20; T. Schlagbaum 0; Manns 7; Suever 20; Kortokrax 0; K. Schlagbaum 0; Thorbahn 17; Furley 3; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 4; Trentman 0; Langhals 3. Totals 32-4-74.

Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings (5-19) – Schulte 3, Trentman, Maag. Ottoville (6-16) – Suever 2, Miller, Thorbahn, Furley, Langhals. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 17 (Hoersten 8), Ottoville 25 (Suever 6). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 21, Ottoville 14.

Ft. Jennings 13 11 7 11 — 42

Ottoville 15 23 24 12 — 74

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments